Phil Van
3d ago
Enough with the Fox News Republican talking points on what about isms. Deal with the fact that Trump had boxes of classified documents at his residence.
Amanda
3d ago
What about Obama and Hillary and let’s not forget Biden! NPR you need to be worrying about some tit for tat! This has nothing to do with anything besides attacking a political party because they see different than them. Can’t wait to see the dems get a taste of their own medicine!
Neanderthal Chief
2d ago
We have 2 different laws in this country. If you stole such documents you’d be in jail. It would be 4 am no knock warrant time. What is wrong with America? Why is garland not enforcing our laws on Trump?
