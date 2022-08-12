ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Phil Van
3d ago

Enough with the Fox News Republican talking points on what about isms. Deal with the fact that Trump had boxes of classified documents at his residence.

Amanda
3d ago

What about Obama and Hillary and let’s not forget Biden! NPR you need to be worrying about some tit for tat! This has nothing to do with anything besides attacking a political party because they see different than them. Can’t wait to see the dems get a taste of their own medicine!

Neanderthal Chief
2d ago

We have 2 different laws in this country. If you stole such documents you’d be in jail. It would be 4 am no knock warrant time. What is wrong with America? Why is garland not enforcing our laws on Trump?

The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Trump lawyer who says Mar-a-Lago nuclear allegation is scaremongering admits she has not spoken to him

Donald Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb strongly denied that there were secret nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, before admitting that she has not spoken directly to the former president about the issue. Ms Bobb blasted attorney general Merrick Garland for his press conference on the FBI’s raid of Mr Trump’s Florida residence, and subsequent reports that federal agents were looking for nuclear documents there, calling it an attempt at scaremongering.The former president’s attorney was asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham if she knew for a fact that documents related to nuclear issues were not in Mr Trump’s possession.“Is...
The List

How Many Children Does Liz Cheney Have?

United State Representative Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump, is the daughter of former vice president Richard Cheney and his wife Lynne. She followed in her father's footsteps to become a Wyoming congressperson in 2017 (via Britannica). But long before she started representing the Cowboy State,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
Comments / 0

