Donald Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb strongly denied that there were secret nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, before admitting that she has not spoken directly to the former president about the issue. Ms Bobb blasted attorney general Merrick Garland for his press conference on the FBI’s raid of Mr Trump’s Florida residence, and subsequent reports that federal agents were looking for nuclear documents there, calling it an attempt at scaremongering.The former president’s attorney was asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham if she knew for a fact that documents related to nuclear issues were not in Mr Trump’s possession.“Is...

POTUS ・ 5 DAYS AGO