Inside Indiana Business
Two companies expanding in Wayne County
A pair of companies in Wayne County is planning to expand operations, the EDC of Wayne County announced Monday. The projects from Vandor Corp. and Dot Transportation Inc. total $8.3 million in investment and the creation of more than 70 jobs. Vandor Group says it will add a new product...
wbiw.com
Annual ISA Pistol Competition brought Indiana Sheriff’s Departments together for a day of competition and comradery
LAWRENCE COUNTY – In conjunction with the Indiana Sheriffs Association (ISA) Annual Conference, members from multiple agencies participated in the annual Pistol Competition at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department gun range on August 8th, to kick off the conference held in French Lick on August 9th and 10th.
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
WTHR
Here's when to watch Hagerstown play in the Little League World Series
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — For the first time in a decade, Indiana will be represented in the Little League World Series. The Hagerstown Little League team earned the trip last week by winning the Great Lakes Regional tournament in Whitestown. It's the first time a team from the Hoosier State will play in Williamsport since nearby New Castle advanced in 2012.
Ball State students find filthy conditions at homes managed by Muncie landlord
MUNCIE, Ind. — The school year is not off to a good start for some Ball State students after they say they encountered homes that were dirty and in disrepair, despite the fact that they paid a fee to have the home cleaned. The properties are managed by MiddleTown Property Group through its subsidiaries, BSU […]
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
WRBI Radio
Former Greensburg executive moves up Honda corporate ladder
Marysville, OH — A former senior executive at the Indiana Auto Plant in Greensburg has been named Honda North America’s Executive Vice President of Corporate Services. Bob Nelson takes over the role from the retiring Rick Schostek, effective October 3. Nelson currently serves as currently executive vice president...
Richmond PD reports 'potentially fraudulent' fundraisers for wounded officer
Richmond police are warning the public to remain vigilant when donating to fundraisers for Officer Seara Burton, as some of them may be fraudulent.
wmar2news
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WCPO) — A school bus carrying 32 middle and high school students crashed into a home in College Corner, Indiana. The crash happened Monday, around 7:45 a.m. West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson said the bus driver was unconscious and taken to a hospital in...
Current Publishing
Carmel wants to purchase home for future roundabout land
The Carmel City Council approved a resolution expressing interest in purchasing a home adjacent to a future roundabout, updated procedures for the Carmel Audit Committee and more at its Aug. 15 meeting. What happened: The council approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the...
hometownstations.com
Man killed in crash on U.S. Route 127 in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Fort Recovery man was killed in a two-car crash in Mercer County this morning. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on State Route 127, just south of 119 in Grandville Township. 51-year-old Martin Schmitt was heading south when a pickup truck, being driven by 58-year-old James Bruns of North Star, Ohio, went left of center, striking Schmitt's SUV. Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bruns was taken to Mercer Health for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission puts the spotlight on Wayne Township
Submitted by the Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. During the Hamilton County Bicentennial, each of the county’s nine townships will get a little extra love for one full month. In this post, we’re headed east to Wayne Township, which will be put on the Bicentennial pedestal in August 2023. (Visit our FAQ page to find out when your township will be the star.)
eaglecountryonline.com
Brookville Sentenced for Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death
Seth Donohue was sentenced August 10 in Dearborn Superior Court II. Seth Donohue. File photo. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Sentencing has been handed down to a Brookville man for his role in the death of two area men. Seth Donohue was sentenced on August 10 to 25 years in prison,...
Tipton factory employee dies after machine malfunction, police say
A 38-year-old Howard County man died on the job early Friday when a machine at a Tipton factory malfunctioned, police say.
Daily Advocate
The GREAT Darke County Fair
Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
1017thepoint.com
HAGERSTOWN LITTLE LEAGUE TO FACE IOWA IN SERIES OPENER
(Williamsport, PA)--Hagerstown’s Little League team was waking up in Pennsylvania Monday morning as it continues to prepare for the World Series. A message was recorded for the team Sunday by attendees to a rally of sorts at the Hagerstown baseball diamond. Meanwhile, the team got a message from Desmond Bane. "Hagerstown, I've been watching you from afar. Great to see people from our area doing well and having success. Proud of you guys. I'm rooting you on. Go win the whole thing," Bane said. Hagerstown will be referred to as Great Lakes and will begin play against a team from Iowa at 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
WRBI Radio
Semi blocks interstate early Tuesday
— There are no reports of injuries after a semi-trailer blocked the eastbound lanes of I-74 in Decatur County early Tuesday morning. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says Decatur County Communications received several calls about a semi blocking the eastbound lane of the interstate near the 137 mile-marker shortly before 2:30 am.
BSURentals under fire after tenants complain about living conditions in Muncie
Several renters spread out all over the college town of Muncie are fed up with the property management company BSURentals.
WTHR
Check Up 13: Abdominal aortic aneurysms and the importance of trivascular screenings
INDIANAPOLIS — Ira McKay, 77, spends most days working on the five-acre Madison County farm he shares with his fiancé, Barbara Bowman-Johnson. He's enjoyed a life free of health concerns and has a zest for life. "I'd rather burn out then rust out," McKay said. He says he...
Fiancée of Richmond police officer shot: 'Seara is the strongest person I know'
The fiancée of Richmond, Indiana police Officer Seara Burton said she "is the strong person" and is still proving it "every single day."
