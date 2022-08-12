Read full article on original website
Margie Fuqua
Margie Fuqua, 98, of Columbus, MS, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Baptist Health Systems. The funeral Service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel, Columbus, MS, with Mike Fuqua officiating. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens, Columbus, MS, with Lowndes Funeral Home directing.
Vester Dillard
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Vester “Doc” Earl Dillard, 72, died Aug. 13, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Ronald Dillard and Louis Hollis officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Hilda Morris
STARKVILLE — Hilda Jane Morris, 71, died Aug. 14, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. Graveside services are at 2 p.m. today, at New Hope Cemetery, with Ron Linkins officiating. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Morris was born to the late William Frank...
Ricky Roberts
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Ricky Junior Roberts, 64, died Aug. 12, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home, with BJ Mills officiating. Burial will follow at Barnesville Cemetery. Visitation is two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Otts funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Floy Mordecai
COLUMBUS — Floy Mordecai, 87, died Aug. 14, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
$10K reward offered for missing man’s remains
The family of a missing Columbus man is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of his remains. James Ryan Taylor disappeared in July 2020. Neither his remains nor his car has been recovered, although four people have been charged in connection to his disappearance after authorities declared him deceased.
Monday Profile: Lemonade Day’s top West Point earner helps out family friend
Seven-year-old Hadley Baucom of West Point is typically a talkative little girl. But when Baucom laid eyes on her new purple bicycle for the first time, her parents saw something unexpected. “She was just speechless,” Baucom’s mother Morgan said. “We don’t see her speechless very often.”
Culinary building set for spring completion at MUW
Mississippi University for Women’s campus will soon be seeing a new building open, and it hopes to add another in the near future. President Nora Miller spoke Tuesday to the Rotary Club of Columbus at Lion Hills Center about future plans for the university, especially in relation to the buildings.
Prep roundup: Starkville volleyball sweeps Grenada on the road
GRENADA — Starkville High School volleyball defeated Grenada in Monday’s away match, 3-0. Set scores were 25-7, 25-21 and 26-24, with the first set being the most dominant performance from the Yellow Jackets so far in a set this season. Starkville improved to 3-6 with the win and...
Education: 12 local students join MSMS class of 2024
The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science welcomed 128 new juniors on move-in day Aug. 6. MSMS is the state’s nationally recognized residential high school for academically advanced eleventh and twelfth graders. Graduates attend universities all over Mississippi and the nation. Lowndes County students include Alexander Allison and Claire...
Search committee named for police chief hire
Columbus City Council officially began the search for a new police chief Tuesday night, approving a search committee, a job description and a salary range. The council voted July 19 to form a 10-person committee, including at least four community members, to handle the search for a new chief following the retirement of Chief Fred Shelton. Shelton announced his intention to retire July 12, hours before a special-call city council meeting to discuss his job performance. His last day on the job was Monday.
Education: Ruffin named chair of associate nursing program at The W
Mississippi University for Women has named Mary Helen Ruffin as chair of the Department of Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “Throughout my tenure as a nurse educator, I have been afforded the opportunity to work alongside distinguished faculty and staff...
Lowndes employees to receive one-time premium pay
The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is giving its employees a financial shot in the arm, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act. Supervisors voted Monday to give county employees premium pay in an upcoming pay period to the tune of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees. It is a one-time payment.
Mississippi State football will honor Dowsing, Bell with special uniforms Sept. 24
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State is set to honor its first African American varsity football players — Frank Dowsing, Jr. and Robert Bell — by wearing a specially designed Adidas uniform. When the Bulldogs host Bowling Green at Davis Wade Stadium on Sept. 24, MSU will don threads...
Possumhaw: The pleasure of pace
“When you’re working at an unsustainable pace, when you feel emotionally flooded…then you need to add stillness to your day.”. “You must always be yourself; and do things at your own pace. Someday you’ll catch up.”. — Natsuki Takaya, Japanese manga (comic) artist. There will be no...
Carpenter out as Heritage Foundation director; future with CVB uncertain
Nancy Carpenter will not lead the Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation after Sept 30. Her future as executive director for the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau is still up in the air. The CVB’s board, which also oversees CCHF, voted in a lengthy executive session Monday night not to renew Carpenter’s...
Four takeaways from Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell’s media session
Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Sam Purcell spoke with the media on Monday for the first time at the start of the new school year. With the new season still a few months away, he’s already excited about the work he’s been able to do in the offseason.
Deep, talented Mississippi State defense impressing in preseason camp
STARKVILLE — Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes called out the score of Sunday’s practice period before the Mississippi State staffer toting a bullhorn had a chance. After safety Shawn Preston Jr. broke up a pass, Forbes yelled, “26-25, defense!” to his fellow white-clad defenders on the Bulldogs’ practice field.
Jiben Roy: Commentary on recent issues
A couple of weeks back, Dispatch columnist Slim Smith wrote, citing Franklin Roosevelt and the Four Freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom of worship in one’s own way, freedom of want and freedom from fear. I do agree with Mr. Smith that the first two are universally accepted in the...
Mississippi State football receiving votes in first AP poll
Mississippi State wasn’t all that far from cracking the top 25 in the preseason Associated Press poll Monday. But for now, the Bulldogs will have to play their way in. MSU received 15 voting points in the poll, good for 10th best among teams outside the top 25. Voters...
