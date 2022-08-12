Columbus City Council officially began the search for a new police chief Tuesday night, approving a search committee, a job description and a salary range. The council voted July 19 to form a 10-person committee, including at least four community members, to handle the search for a new chief following the retirement of Chief Fred Shelton. Shelton announced his intention to retire July 12, hours before a special-call city council meeting to discuss his job performance. His last day on the job was Monday.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO