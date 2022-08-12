ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Floy Mordecai

COLUMBUS — Floy Mordecai, 87, died Aug. 14, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Renae Hamby

Renae L. Hamby, age 49, of Columbus, MS, was born February 8, 1973, in Andrews, NC. She died on August 15, 2022. She graduated from Murphy High School and attained her RN from the Mississippi University for Women. She wrote, “Please keep me in your. thoughts and prayers as...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Hilda Morris

STARKVILLE — Hilda Jane Morris, 71, died Aug. 14, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. Graveside services are at 2 p.m. today, at New Hope Cemetery, with Ron Linkins officiating. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Morris was born to the late William Frank...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Margie Fuqua

Margie Fuqua, 98, of Columbus, MS, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Baptist Health Systems. The funeral Service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel, Columbus, MS, with Mike Fuqua officiating. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens, Columbus, MS, with Lowndes Funeral Home directing.
COLUMBUS, MS
City
Columbus, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
Commercial Dispatch

Vester Dillard

SULLIGENT, Ala. — Vester “Doc” Earl Dillard, 72, died Aug. 13, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Ronald Dillard and Louis Hollis officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
SULLIGENT, AL
Commercial Dispatch

$10K reward offered for missing man’s remains

The family of a missing Columbus man is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of his remains. James Ryan Taylor disappeared in July 2020. Neither his remains nor his car has been recovered, although four people have been charged in connection to his disappearance after authorities declared him deceased.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Culinary building set for spring completion at MUW

Mississippi University for Women’s campus will soon be seeing a new building open, and it hopes to add another in the near future. President Nora Miller spoke Tuesday to the Rotary Club of Columbus at Lion Hills Center about future plans for the university, especially in relation to the buildings.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Search committee named for police chief hire

Columbus City Council officially began the search for a new police chief Tuesday night, approving a search committee, a job description and a salary range. The council voted July 19 to form a 10-person committee, including at least four community members, to handle the search for a new chief following the retirement of Chief Fred Shelton. Shelton announced his intention to retire July 12, hours before a special-call city council meeting to discuss his job performance. His last day on the job was Monday.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: Starkville volleyball sweeps Grenada on the road

GRENADA — Starkville High School volleyball defeated Grenada in Monday’s away match, 3-0. Set scores were 25-7, 25-21 and 26-24, with the first set being the most dominant performance from the Yellow Jackets so far in a set this season. Starkville improved to 3-6 with the win and...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Lowndes employees to receive one-time premium pay

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is giving its employees a financial shot in the arm, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act. Supervisors voted Monday to give county employees premium pay in an upcoming pay period to the tune of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees. It is a one-time payment.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Education: 12 local students join MSMS class of 2024

The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science welcomed 128 new juniors on move-in day Aug. 6. MSMS is the state’s nationally recognized residential high school for academically advanced eleventh and twelfth graders. Graduates attend universities all over Mississippi and the nation. Lowndes County students include Alexander Allison and Claire...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville employees to see immediate pay bump

STARKVILLE — Aldermen on Tuesday approved immediate across-the-board salary increases for city employees and elected officials. The city is using $108,000 in proceeds from the sale of the former Nucor property on Airport Road, Mayor Lynn Spruill said. That money is enough to cover the raises through Sept. 30, the end of this fiscal year.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Education: Ruffin named chair of associate nursing program at The W

Mississippi University for Women has named Mary Helen Ruffin as chair of the Department of Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “Throughout my tenure as a nurse educator, I have been afforded the opportunity to work alongside distinguished faculty and staff...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Possumhaw: The pleasure of pace

“When you’re working at an unsustainable pace, when you feel emotionally flooded…then you need to add stillness to your day.”. “You must always be yourself; and do things at your own pace. Someday you’ll catch up.”. — Natsuki Takaya, Japanese manga (comic) artist. There will be no...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Carpenter out as Heritage Foundation director; future with CVB uncertain

Nancy Carpenter will not lead the Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation after Sept 30. Her future as executive director for the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau is still up in the air. The CVB’s board, which also oversees CCHF, voted in a lengthy executive session Monday night not to renew Carpenter’s...
COLUMBUS, MS

