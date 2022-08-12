Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Dorothy Dodson
WEST POINT — Dorothy Frazier Dodson, 103, died Aug. 12, 2022, at Dugan Memorial Home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Edna James
COLUMBUS — Edna Louis James, 78, died Aug. 3, 2022. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home, with Steve James officiating. Burial followed at Union Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Columbus was in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Jerry Copeland
VERNON, Ala. — Jerry Copeland, 83, died Aug. 9, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Chandler Funeral Home, with Lonnel Plyer officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Double Springs, with military honors. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Doris McCollum
SHUQUALAK — Doris E. McCollum, 84, died Aug. 10, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, at Shuqualak Cemetery, with the Rev. Corbin Kill officiating. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. McCollum was born to the late...
Commercial Dispatch
Woody Matthews
Wright Woodard Matthews of Columbus, MS passed away on August 11, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Hope Cemetery in Imboden, Arkansas, on August 15, 2022. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Woody was born...
Commercial Dispatch
Wallace Miles Jr.
STARKVILLE — Wallace Otto Miles Jr., 77, passed away. Funeral services are at 2:30 p.m. today, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Miles was born April 14, 1945, in Starkville,...
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Profile: Lemonade Day’s top West Point earner helps out family friend
Seven-year-old Hadley Baucom of West Point is typically a talkative little girl. But when Baucom laid eyes on her new purple bicycle for the first time, her parents saw something unexpected. “She was just speechless,” Baucom’s mother Morgan said. “We don’t see her speechless very often.”
Commercial Dispatch
Partial to Home: Building the world we want to live in
On Wednesday a small group of friends met at Munson Brothers’ Trading Post to eat pizza. Community activist and businessman Ryan Munson needed some folks to sample food he hopes to serve at his neighborhood gathering place. Imagine a trading post in the Pacific Northwest, one that happens to...
Commercial Dispatch
Crawford man killed on Highway 45A Friday morning
A pedestrian was killed in an early morning accident on Highway 45 Alternate, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. Thomas Brown, Jr., 37, of Crawford, was struck and killed at about 4 a.m. Friday, Merchant said. Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said Brown was walking...
Commercial Dispatch
Trey Petty focused on here and now with Starkville ahead of 2022 season
Last Oct. 1, the Starkville Yellow Jackets came into the fourth quarter against Clinton down 21-14. They found the end zone with just a couple minutes left to tie the game. A quick stop on defense and change of possession gave them the chance to win, and with 59 seconds left on the clock, sophomore quarterback Trey Petty found Braylon Burnside for a 30-yard touchdown. Starkville beat Clinton, 28-21.
Commercial Dispatch
Book Talk: The Mississippi Book Festival returns to the capital city
For the first time since 2019, the Mississippi Book Festival is back. After two years of virtual programming, the state’s premiere literary event will return to Jackson on Aug. 20 with over 170 authors from near and far. Thousands of visitors are expected to descend upon Mississippi’s capital city...
Commercial Dispatch
Possumhaw: The pleasure of pace
“When you’re working at an unsustainable pace, when you feel emotionally flooded…then you need to add stillness to your day.”. “You must always be yourself; and do things at your own pace. Someday you’ll catch up.”. — Natsuki Takaya, Japanese manga (comic) artist. There will be no...
Commercial Dispatch
Championship or bust? Starkville carries exceptional talent and expectation into 2022 season
There’s a positive vibe surrounding Starkville High School this season. The Jackets found themselves on a thrilling — but a bit surprising — 9-1 regular season run in 2021, led by a prolific offense. What seemed like it could be a bit of an experience season for a young team soon spawned championship aspirations as then sophomore quarterback Trey Petty emerged and fast-tracked the project.
Commercial Dispatch
Athleticism the key to successful 2022 for young Columbus team
After hearing the question, Columbus football coach Joshua Pulphus let out a long, loud whistle that echoes through the hallway of the team’s field house. It’s not hard to tell how much Pulphus thinks of the Falcons’ previous senior class. “Whew, that’s a lot of production,” the...
Commercial Dispatch
Man shot at Louisville Street mobile home park
STARKVILLE — A man was shot at a mobile home park early Saturday morning, according to Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard. Officers responded at about 1:30 to Pines Manufactured Home Community, 1000 Louisville St., to a report of a gunshot victim. Ballard said the victim was taken to OCH Regional Medical Center for treatment, but he did not comment on the severity of the injury.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy carries enthusiasm and drive into new season
On a muddy field in the November cold, the Starkville Academy football team made a playoff stand against eventual champion Heritage Academy. It was a game the Volunteers weren’t favored to win, having lost 30-0 in the regular season, and in the end they couldn’t finish the fight.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer rolls past Southeastern Louisiana in final exhibition match
STARKVILLE — It only took 29 minutes for the floodgates to open for the Mississippi State soccer program. One goal in the first half followed by three in the second helped secure the 4-0 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in the final exhibition match of the 2022 campaign. Sunday’s match...
Commercial Dispatch
A musical resurgence: Director looks to rebuild girlchoir post-COVID
Cherry Dunn has been leading the Columbus Girlchoir for almost two decades. However, she now has more on her plate than just leading the group. She is fighting to keep it alive. “This has been a passion of mine for 18 years and I hate to see it die, so...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy football holds off Lamar School in Week 0 season opener
MERIDIAN — Chase Nicholson repeated the phrase three times, as if he couldn’t believe it. “That’s Game 1,” Nicholson said. “Game 1. Game 1.”. It was easy to forgive the Starkville Academy football coach if he found it hard to wrap his head around the Volunteers’ 24-22 victory Friday night at Lamar School.
Commercial Dispatch
Two new reporters join Dispatch staff
Two new reporters have joined The Dispatch staff. Alex Murphy began Monday as the high school sports beat reporter. Joshua Stewart started Aug. 1 as the news reporter for the Starkville-Oktibbeha County bureau. Murphy’s duties will include covering athletics at the 13 public and private high schools in The Dispatch’s...
