ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Dorothy Dodson

WEST POINT — Dorothy Frazier Dodson, 103, died Aug. 12, 2022, at Dugan Memorial Home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Wallace Miles Jr.

STARKVILLE — Wallace Otto Miles Jr., 77, passed away. Funeral services are at 2:30 p.m. today, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Miles was born April 14, 1945, in Starkville,...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Jerry Copeland

VERNON, Ala. — Jerry Copeland, 83, died Aug. 9, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Chandler Funeral Home, with Lonnel Plyer officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Double Springs, with military honors. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
VERNON, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Edna James

COLUMBUS — Edna Louis James, 78, died Aug. 3, 2022. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home, with Steve James officiating. Burial followed at Union Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Columbus was in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Mississippi State, MS
State
Oregon State
City
Starkville, MS
City
Brandon, MS
State
South Carolina State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
Commercial Dispatch

Doris McCollum

SHUQUALAK — Doris E. McCollum, 84, died Aug. 10, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, at Shuqualak Cemetery, with the Rev. Corbin Kill officiating. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. McCollum was born to the late...
SHUQUALAK, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State football receiving votes in first AP poll

Mississippi State wasn’t all that far from cracking the top 25 in the preseason Associated Press poll Monday. But for now, the Bulldogs will have to play their way in. MSU received 15 voting points in the poll, good for 10th best among teams outside the top 25. Voters...
STARKVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oddfellows Cemetery#Brooks Of Starkville
Commercial Dispatch

Championship or bust? Starkville carries exceptional talent and expectation into 2022 season

There’s a positive vibe surrounding Starkville High School this season. The Jackets found themselves on a thrilling — but a bit surprising — 9-1 regular season run in 2021, led by a prolific offense. What seemed like it could be a bit of an experience season for a young team soon spawned championship aspirations as then sophomore quarterback Trey Petty emerged and fast-tracked the project.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Trey Petty focused on here and now with Starkville ahead of 2022 season

Last Oct. 1, the Starkville Yellow Jackets came into the fourth quarter against Clinton down 21-14. They found the end zone with just a couple minutes left to tie the game. A quick stop on defense and change of possession gave them the chance to win, and with 59 seconds left on the clock, sophomore quarterback Trey Petty found Braylon Burnside for a 30-yard touchdown. Starkville beat Clinton, 28-21.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Partial to Home: Building the world we want to live in

On Wednesday a small group of friends met at Munson Brothers’ Trading Post to eat pizza. Community activist and businessman Ryan Munson needed some folks to sample food he hopes to serve at his neighborhood gathering place. Imagine a trading post in the Pacific Northwest, one that happens to...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Book Talk: The Mississippi Book Festival returns to the capital city

For the first time since 2019, the Mississippi Book Festival is back. After two years of virtual programming, the state’s premiere literary event will return to Jackson on Aug. 20 with over 170 authors from near and far. Thousands of visitors are expected to descend upon Mississippi’s capital city...
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Commercial Dispatch

Crawford man killed on Highway 45A Friday morning

A pedestrian was killed in an early morning accident on Highway 45 Alternate, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. Thomas Brown, Jr., 37, of Crawford, was struck and killed at about 4 a.m. Friday, Merchant said. Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said Brown was walking...
CRAWFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville Academy carries enthusiasm and drive into new season

On a muddy field in the November cold, the Starkville Academy football team made a playoff stand against eventual champion Heritage Academy. It was a game the Volunteers weren’t favored to win, having lost 30-0 in the regular season, and in the end they couldn’t finish the fight.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Possumhaw: The pleasure of pace

“When you’re working at an unsustainable pace, when you feel emotionally flooded…then you need to add stillness to your day.”. “You must always be yourself; and do things at your own pace. Someday you’ll catch up.”. — Natsuki Takaya, Japanese manga (comic) artist. There will be no...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Education: Three CMS teachers attended training for new STEAM curriculum

MOBILE, Ala. — Three teachers from Columbus Middle School were in Mobile July 18-22 for professional development training related to We Build It Better’s science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics curriculum. Beginning this school year, CMS will employ the We Build It Better STEAM curriculum. A total of...
MOBILE, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville Academy football holds off Lamar School in Week 0 season opener

MERIDIAN — Chase Nicholson repeated the phrase three times, as if he couldn’t believe it. “That’s Game 1,” Nicholson said. “Game 1. Game 1.”. It was easy to forgive the Starkville Academy football coach if he found it hard to wrap his head around the Volunteers’ 24-22 victory Friday night at Lamar School.
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy