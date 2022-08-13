ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Matheus Nunes Transfer Latest: Report Suggests Wolves, Manchester City & Liverpool All Interested In Sporting Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQqjg_0hFpW0G500

Wolves, Manchester City, and Liverpool are all interested in Sporting CP midfielder, Matheus Nunes, according to a report.

Wolves, Manchester City, and Liverpool are all interested in Sporting CP midfielder, Matheus Nunes, according to a report.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 23-year-old has impressed in the Primeira Liga and has been linked with the Reds over recent days as Jurgen Klopp faces an early season injury crisis.

On Friday, West Ham were reported to have made a bid for the Portuguese international but manager David Moyes confirmed that the player had turned down the move.

According to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg , Wolves remain the most interested club as things stand although it has been suggested that Nunes is looking for a club that will play Champions League football.

Plettenberg also claims that Manchester City are still in the race, as are Liverpool, although their interest is 'not very hot' .

It is also suggested that Sporting will be looking for a fee of around €35million plus an agreement that they would receive funds from any potential resale.

LFCTR Verdict

Nunes seems intent on making a move to a big club in the Premier League but Jurgen Klopp confirmed once again on Friday that a move in the transfer market before the window closes is unlikely.

Pep Guardiola is also a known admirer of Nunes so it's possible there could be interest from City but it may need one of the current players to exit for that to happen as Kalvin Phillips has already arrived at the club this summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Matheus Nunes
Person
David Moyes
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Sporting Lisbon#Bayern Munich#Reds#Portuguese#Sky Sport#Wolves
LFCTransferRoom

‘Can He Bring Somebody in Who’s Better Than What He’s Already Got?’ - Pundit on Liverpool Midfield

Jurgen Klopp has found his midfield depleted by injuries going into just week two of the season. Thiago Alcantara was brought off in the opening fixture against Fulham last weekend, joining Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain on the sidelines resulting in an already thin midfield getting thinner. Alan Hutton believes despite this Liverpool still do not need new additions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy