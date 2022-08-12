Read full article on original website
Father recalls the moment he was asked to choose between his baby or his fiancée during a traumatic delivery - before his 'warrior' son was born weighing less than a bag of sugar and died eight months later
A grieving father has recalled the heartbreaking moment doctors asked him to choose between the life of his fiancée and his unborn baby, revealing how his 'heart froze' at having to make the decision. Michael Gerry Fotheringham McConnell, 33, from Falkirk, Scotland, who already has five children, Keira, Rebecca,...
Woman left with ‘lizard neck’ after ‘nightmare’ procedure to fix double chin
A woman has been left with a neck that looks like “a lizard” after a botched £500 cosmetic procedure.Jayne Bowman, 59, from Hampshire, paid a beautician she found on Facebook for work to tighten the skin on her neck after a diet.During fibroblast therapy, a device zaps a high-frequency electric current through the skin to encourage tissue regeneration.However, the treatment left Jayne with hundreds of red blotches and scars.The dots have since faded, but she claims the fibroblast left her in “agony”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson jokes new prime minister will ‘for certain be either a man or woman’‘Game of Tones’: Orange lobster cheats death at Red Lobster restaurantFirst Pallas’s cats born at Cotswold Wildlife Park explore new home
A husband and wife were diagnosed with cancer within a year of each other. Paying for treatments depleted their savings.
Married couple Jason and Shauna Ellis each received a cancer diagnosis within one year. As is the case for many cancer patients in the US, the two depleted their savings paying for treatments. They created a GoFundMe to help. The young couple wants to inspire other people in a similar...
I lost my baby at 9 months pregnant & stayed with him six days after he died – I even introduced him to his grandparents
A MUM has told of her heartbreak after she lost her baby when she was nine months pregnant just days before her due date. Ceri Amphlette, 36, had been two days into her maternity leave when she began to experience cramping but never imagined what was to come. Up until...
Baby hippo explores enclosure after being born despite mother being on birth control
A hippopotamus has given birth to a newborn despite being on birth control.The female baby weighed in at over 26 kilos after being born at Cincinnati Zoo and is already walking around and exploring her enclosure.Mother Bibi fell pregnant in April despite being on birth control.She already has one child - Fiona - that became a huge star on social media when she was born prematurely weighing only 13 kilos.Her new sister - who has not yet been named - weighed double at birth.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cincinnati Zoo welcomes newborn hippoThousands of venomous spider crabs swarm Cornwall beach to create spectacular sightKim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘split after nine months of dating’
survivornet.com
Busy Engineer, 32, Is Told By Her Doctor A Leg Lump Was ‘Hives Due To Stress:’ Her Leg Had To Be Amputated When It Turned Out To Be Cancer
An engineer was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma after a lump grew on her leg, which was initially misdiagnosed as being caused by work stress. Her leg was later amputated due to her cancer. The word sarcoma refers to an extensive array of bone and soft tissue cancers; those are...
A 26-year-old who suffered a ruptured ectopic pregnancy says a doctor sent her home, leaving her to bleed internally for days
A woman with an ectopic pregnancy said an ER physician sent her home. When she was finally treated, she'd been internally bleeding for five days.
Pennsylvania man confesses to crashing car into crowd and killing his mother
A Pennsylvania community is reeling after a man crashed his car into a crowd of people during a charity fundraiser, killing one person and leaving 17 injured. The suspect confessed to the crime in addition to telling police he also killed his mother. NBC News’ George Solis has more. Aug. 16, 2022.
Unwell father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP refused to leave the hospital until they performed blood tests which revealed he was suffering from terminal leukaemia
A father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP 'refused to leave' the hospital without vital blood tests - which revealed he was suffering from terminal cancer. Gareth Dixon, 40, a sign fitter from Warrington, was taken to hospital earlier this year after...
survivornet.com
‘Itchy’ College Co-Ed, 20, Finds Sinister Lump In Her Neck While Rolling Around In Bed Due to Night Sweats: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Immy Hall, 20, was starting her first year in college when she started experiencing night sweats, and also noticed her eczema skin condition was getting worse. By May, the aspiring interior designer found out she had advanced stage Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that affects the lymphatic system. Despite a tough...
Family of 8-year-old paralyzed in July 4th attack says he faces daily pain and anguish
When school starts next week, Cooper Roberts won’t be able to attend. Cooper, 8, who was paralyzed in the deadly attack on a Fourth of July parade in Illinois, will instead continue to face an anguished recovery. In a post Tuesday, the latest in a series of biweekly updates,...
Thin young woman shamed by mother for having an eating disorder when she actually has cancer
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve always been on the bigger side when it comes to my weight. One of those women who has always been and probably always will be just a little bit fat, like Bridgit Jones who is loved just the way she is.
10-year-old boy loses leg from shark bite in Florida
A 10-year-old boy in Florida was bit by a bull shark and airlifted to a nearby hospital where doctors were forced to amputate part of his leg. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the details. Aug. 17, 2022.
