Read full article on original website
Related
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s worker shortage is due to pandemic retirees and funding instability, says economist
Employers in Alaska have a lot of job openings. In May, about one in every nine jobs in Alaska was unfilled, according to the state’s latest labor data. That’s almost double the national rate. Both national and state numbers show job openings are still far higher than before...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Court System sees expansion of law resources for public
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Through a new department in the Alaska Court System, the "Access to Justice" department is providing resources to the public in an effort to help the public better navigate legal matters. That was the word from Juneau Superior Court Judge Amy Mead on Action Line. She...
KITV.com
Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government
NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
I've lived in Alaska for 7 years. Here are 9 reasons I want to move back to the Midwest.
From the comfort food to sports culture, there are things I miss about my home in Ohio that I haven't been able to find in the northern state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC News
Begich says he will accept results, but criticizes Alaska's ranked choice ‘confusion’
WASILLA, Alaska — Republican Nick Begich isn’t a fan of the state’s new ranked choice voting system, but he said he will still accept the results of Tuesday’s special election in Alaska. “I will absolutely accept these election results. I have confidence in our election process...
midnightsunak.com
What to know about Alaska’s consequential low-stakes election
Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
akbizmag.com
AOGA Names Winners of Annual Industry Awards
In advance of its annual conference in Anchorage at the end of August, the Alaska Oil & Gas Association (AOGA) named the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards. The trade group is giving out four awards recognizing two individuals and two companies for environmental stewardship, safety, and service to the oil and gas industry.
alaskasnewssource.com
Primary Election 2022 live blog
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Election Day has arrived for residents across the state of Alaska, and polls are open for voters to cast their choice of candidates in several key races. This live blog is where Alaska’s News Source team will be posting breaking updates, election results and more throughout the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
midnightsunak.com
Just two Alaska lieutenant governor candidates say 2020 presidential vote was fair
Several of Alaska’s 10 candidates for lieutenant governor either say they believe former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of 2020 election fraud or have not answered questions about the topic. This year, governor and lieutenant governor candidates are running on a single ticket, and the ticket that wins...
alaskasnewssource.com
Farmers face difficult decisions amidst high hay prices, shortages
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan farmers are calling it ‘the perfect storm,’ as inflation, soaring diesel costs, on top of a poor season for growing hay are leaving some farms in the red and others struggling to feed their herds. While Alaskans were soaking up that early summer...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Department of Transportation seeks public review of winter ferry schedule
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway System winter operating plan for October 2022 through April 2023 is available for public review. That winter operations document can be found here. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities plans to release a summer 2023 schedule for public comment after...
KREM
Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”. “We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the special...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radiokenai.com
ADF&G Increases Ship Creek Coho Salmon Sport Fishing Limits
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is increasing the sport fish bag and possession limits for coho salmon, 16 inches or greater in length, to six fish per day and six fish in possession in Ship Creek drainage from its mouth upstream to a cable 100 feet downstream of the Chugach Power Plant dam. These provisions are effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, August 17 through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022.
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Nevada
The Inflation Reduction Act passed through Congress and was just signed into law by President Joe Biden. One of the biggest climate change bills ever to pass both the Senate and House of Representatives, the impact will be felt across the country. In Nevada, one of the fastest warming states, the effects will bring a boom to many parts of the state.
kxnet.com
How The Inflation Reduction Act impacts North Dakotans
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The massive climate change and clean energy tax bill has been signed by the President. The White House says The Inflation Reduction Act will provide consumer incentives to invest in clean and green energy resources, helping to bring down energy costs. So how will this...
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 15, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. The federal government could take over management of silver salmon at...
Jim and Faye Palin host big election eve bash for Begich in Wasilla
Over 100 people poured through the doors of the home of Jim and Faye Palin on Monday night, the eve of the special general election and the regular primary election. Jim and Faye Palin are well-respected former senior managers at MTA and MEA; Nick Begich served on the board of MTA for five years.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage sees wettest first half of August ever recorded
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Limited dry time has greeted many across Southcentral Alaska the past month, as the wet season is living up to its name. While Sunday was fairly dry across the region, rain returned through the night into Monday morning. This rain will slowly taper off through the day, outside of coastal regions of Southcentral. While the heaviest rain today will remain anchored over Prince William Sound, the rest of Southcentral will see some isolated to scattered showers through at least midday. These areas will easily see less than 0.10 inches of rain, with upwards of an inch looking likely for portions of the sound.
alaskareporter.com
'The jewel of the southeast': Alaskans join forces to restore abandoned lighthouse
Emerging from the waves at the foot of the mountains on an uninhabited island about an hour south of Haines, in southeast Alaska, stands a relic from the Klondike gold rush. The Eldred Rock lighthouse was built in the early 20th century after the Clara Nevada, one of the many steamships that operated between the South and the Yukon, and then the interior of Alaska, headed into a winter storm on Feb. 5, 1898.
Comments / 3