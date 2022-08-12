When real estate mogul Howard Ruby sold his grandiose Bel Air mansion for $35 million last month, many wondered what would become of the antique furniture and artwork within. It turns out, the entire collection will go under the gavel this fall. Italian for “the dream,” Il Sogno was built in 1928 as a homage to the villas on the Amalfi Coast. Ruby and his wife, the late Hollywood actress Yvette Mimieux, moved into the Perugia Way pad in ‘79 and set about decorating it with pieces that reflected their shared love of the old world. After Mimieux’s death in January...

