ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros Sunday afternoon

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Maldonado is being replaced behind the plate by Christian Vazquez versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 289 plate appearances this season, Maldonado has a .184 batting average with a .612 OPS,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve absent from Astros' lineup Monday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a breather. Aledmys Diaz will cover shortstop and bat sixth. Diaz has a $2,500 salary on Monday and numberFire’s...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy