Canadian government officials are pushing for more action from Pope Francis after he apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools for indigenous people.
Pope Francis has announced he is considering retiring after his week-long trip to Canada, saying that changing Pope is “not a catastrophe”.He spoke to the journalists on his flight back to Rome, explaining that the week-long pilgrimage was "a bit of a test" that showed he needed to slow down and one day possibly retire.“It’s not strange. It’s not a catastrophe, you can change the pope", Pope Francis added before leaving Canada.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has promoted a Vatican nurse whom he credited with saving his life to be his “personal health care assistant.” The Vatican announced the appointment of Massimiliano Strappetti in a one-line statement issued Thursday. Strappetti, the nursing coordinator of the Vatican’s health department, accompanied Francis on a difficult trip to Canada last month. Francis, 85, last year credited Strappetti with having accurately ascertained an intestinal problem that led to the pope’s 10-day hospital stay in July 2021 to remove 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon that had narrowed. “A nurse, a man with a lot of experience, saved my life,” Francis told the COPE radio of the Spanish bishops’ conference in the months after his surgery.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Earlier this month Nicaragua shuttered seven radio stations belonging to the Catholic Church and launched an investigation into the bishop of Matagalpa, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, accusing him of inciting violent actors “to carry out acts of hate against the population.”. This is not...
Last year, the U.S. branch of the Jesuits pledged to raise $100 million for a reconciliation initiative in partnership with descendants of people once enslaved by the Catholic order. On Tuesday, a leader of those descendants expressed deep dissatisfaction with the order's lack of progress since then.Joseph Stewart, in a publicly released letter to the head of the order, contends the Jesuits have failed to uphold their side of the partnership with the urgency the circumstances demand. Stewart and other descendants are the progeny of 272 enslaved men, women and children sold in 1838 by the Jesuit owners of Georgetown...
The Reverend Chuck Currie said the congresswoman's push for Christian nationalism is "a threat to an understanding of Christianity."
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
"I can't wait to get back to the states. This is f**ked up," the post read.
A logbook featuring a first-hand account of the nuclear attack on the Japanese city of Hiroshima at the end of the Second World War has sold for more than £450,000. The devastating attack on the city in August 1945 caused the deaths of up to 130,000 Japanese men, women and children.
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
CNN’s Clarissa Ward returns to Kabul, Afghanistan, one year after the city fell to Taliban rule, to report on how Afghan people, and Afghan women specifically, are living and reacting to changes in the country.
Dr. Yaa Oheema detailed the racism she frequently faces from being called a 'Black b***h' by patients to being mistaken as the 'cleaner.'
When I ran as the Parliamentary candidate for an east London constituency in the 2019 General Election, I had no idea what I was in for. Maybe I was naïve. I was expecting some robust feedback about being a Conservative in a historically left-leaning area, but I genuinely hadn't considered I would receive so much abuse based on the color of my skin.
I traveled abroad for the first time in my life for work and extended my trip by a few days to enjoy Paris. I was in for a bit of a culture shock.
A popular 90 Day Fiancé married couple is at risk of being separated due to threats of deportation.
