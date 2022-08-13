ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘It's not a catastrophe’: Pope Francis says he will consider retiring after Canada trip

Pope Francis has announced he is considering retiring after his week-long trip to Canada, saying that changing Pope is “not a catastrophe”.He spoke to the journalists on his flight back to Rome, explaining that the week-long pilgrimage was "a bit of a test" that showed he needed to slow down and one day possibly retire.“It’s not strange. It’s not a catastrophe, you can change the pope", Pope Francis added before leaving Canada.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Pope promotes Vatican nurse credited with saving his life

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has promoted a Vatican nurse whom he credited with saving his life to be his “personal health care assistant.” The Vatican announced the appointment of Massimiliano Strappetti in a one-line statement issued Thursday. Strappetti, the nursing coordinator of the Vatican’s health department, accompanied Francis on a difficult trip to Canada last month. Francis, 85, last year credited Strappetti with having accurately ascertained an intestinal problem that led to the pope’s 10-day hospital stay in July 2021 to remove 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon that had narrowed. “A nurse, a man with a lot of experience, saved my life,” Francis told the COPE radio of the Spanish bishops’ conference in the months after his surgery.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
The Independent

Lag in slavery reparations from US Jesuits irks descendants

Last year, the U.S. branch of the Jesuits pledged to raise $100 million for a reconciliation initiative in partnership with descendants of people once enslaved by the Catholic order. On Tuesday, a leader of those descendants expressed deep dissatisfaction with the order's lack of progress since then.Joseph Stewart, in a publicly released letter to the head of the order, contends the Jesuits have failed to uphold their side of the partnership with the urgency the circumstances demand. Stewart and other descendants are the progeny of 272 enslaved men, women and children sold in 1838 by the Jesuit owners of Georgetown...
SOCIETY
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Schools#The Catholic Church#Canadian First Nations#Inuit
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Vancouver, CA
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy