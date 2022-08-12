Read full article on original website
Related
RS Recommends: The Best Solo Stove Deals on Fire Pits, Grills and Pizza Ovens
Click here to read the full article. Nothing beats sitting by the warming flames of a fire pit on a chilly summer night with all the necessities you need for homemade s’mores. But, decent fire pits that pack all the bells and whistles you need don’t come cheap. Lucky for you, fire pits and other outdoor grilling equipment are seeing steep discounts over at Solo Stove right now. Solo Stove has made a name for itself with its high-quality outdoor gear which includes fire pits, pizza ovens, grills and camp stoves. And right now, there are a bunch of Solo Stove...
I Tested All of the Solo Stoves, and the New Fire Pit 2.0 Is Better Than I Expected
One of the best anchors for any backyard living space is a great looking fire pit. Few things bring us together like relaxing fireside, gazing into the flames, sharing food, drink, and time with family and friends. Unfortunately, wood smoke has a sneaky way of tarnishing the good times by burning our eyes, causing allergies to flare up, and infusing our clothes with its rank smell. But we are fortunate to live in the age of portable smokeless fire pits, and Solo Stove makes some of the best.
The Best Tabletop Fire Pits of 2022
Tabletop fire pits, also called tabletop fireplaces, provide the cozy aesthetic and charm of a crackling fire but in a small and portable footprint. These compact fire pits are designed to sit atop of a table as an eye-catching centerpiece. Not only do they add a bit of light and warmth, a decorative fire pit can add a sense of grandeur to a patio or dining room table. With indoor and outdoor options, a tabletop fire pit can be the creative spark your space needs. Create a cozy and inviting lounging or dining area with one of the best tabletop fire pits.
We tested out the Solo Stove Yukon fire pit and now we're obsessed
We tested out the Solo Stove Yukon fire pit, which proved to burn roaring hot, and create a nearly smoke-free fire pit experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lowes Is Secretly Having a Massive Sale Right Now—Here’s What to Shop
This summer has been a season of sales, and Lowe’s is here for it. The first-ever Lowe’s MVPs Bonus Days event is happening now through July 22 and includes plenty of amazing deals on tools and home improvement products, from a DeWalt cordless drill to a sleek stainless steel Samsung refrigerator.
Patio Furniture Is Up To 75% Off at Home Depot This Week—Here Are the Best Deals
As the summer shopping season woefully comes to an end with back-to-school sales starting to pop up, retailers are slashing prices on seasonal items like patio furniture. There’s still plenty of time to enjoy dining, entertaining, and relaxing al fresco—even through much of fall. If you want to save money and snag a new outdoor furniture set or outdoor sofa at a deep discount, The Home Depot has patio furniture for up to 75% off this week.
Amazon’s Secret Outlet Has Home Deals Up to 80% Off Right Now
Amazon is always a go-to spot for discounted products, but just like going to a retail store, sometimes you have to do some digging to find the best deals. Here at Bob Vila, we know a thing or two about deal hunting, and during our research, we discovered a gold mine of great sales hiding at the Amazon Outlet.
3 Mistakes People Make When Cleaning Their Mirrors
We know exactly how frustrating it is to clean a mirror only to step back and see streaks left behind. Here's what to avoid so it never happens again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a cleaning whizz – 9 ways to make your house smell amazing with minimal effort that will last for days
THE first thing you often notice when you walk into a room is what is smells like - whether it's good or bad. As we quickly get used to certain fragrances over time, it can be hard to notice it in your own home - but if smells a bit whiffy guests will be pick up on it as soon as they walk in.
How to clean a fan for a cool, dust-free space
Have you ever wondered how to clean a fan? Perhaps yours has been going non-stop all summer (we don't blame you, it's been a hot one), or - shock, horror - you've never cleaned yours and want to finally do it. Even the best fans aren't self-cleaning, although some need...
We Tested (and Rated!) Every Dining Table at West Elm
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dining tables are an essential investment for the home, and the model we choose can say a lot about us. The size, shape, materials, and finishes not only provide a glimpse into our day-to-day but also show how we appreciate food. Perhaps your table is used more for remote work or crafting than it is for dining and entertaining. Regardless of how your dining table serves you and your household, choosing the right one matters. As your Personal Shopper, we visited the Brooklyn headquarters and storefront of West Elm to check out every dining table on the floor. Just as we did with their sofas, we sat at every table (multiple times!) to determine the perfect match for every style and need. Read on to find the West Elm dining table that’s best for you.
This Tiny Sensor Can Instantly Transform Your Air Conditioner Into a Smart One
Click here to read the full article. Have you ever dreamed of having a smart air conditioner? It’s the last step for most homes; after all, central HVAC is pretty effective, especially when paired with a smart thermostat. That said, smart window units can be prohibitively expensive, especially if you have one that works fine the way it is. The Sensibo AirQ is a smart air-conditioner controller with a built-in air quality sensor. It can transform your existing AC into a smart one, much like Chromecast transforms a regular TV into a smart one. Plus, it can tell you if the...
It’s National Grilling Month—Here Are the Best Deals from Weber, Traeger, and More
We’re in the thick of summer, and backyard barbecues are in full swing. The month of July is recognized as National Grilling Month, which means you can expect some of the best grill deals from top brands like Weber, Traeger, and Char-Broil. Z Grills is one of the big...
homedit.com
Stunning and Unique Roll Up Doors
Most people use roll-up doors in garages, but have you ever considered using roll-up doors inside? Using interior roll-up doors is a niche trend that has gained popularity in recent years. Roll-up doors offer easy access to outdoor spaces, ample light, and wide openings for entertainment purposes. Roll-up doors in...
The Best Generator Deals of 2022: Honda, Generac, Predator, and More
A generator is a great item to have if you’re a homeowner. Whether you need backup power to your home or workshop or want to power up the RV or tailgate party, they come in handy year-round. House generators are especially nice to have during the hurricane and storm seasons coming up this fall and winter.
How to Get Rid of Cucumber Beetles
If your vining vegetables are crawling with striped or spotted beetles, chances are that they aren’t ladybugs but the yellow-bellied, er, yellow-backed villains of the insect world—cucumber beetles. Their somewhat sickly greenish-yellow hues hint at how ill they can make your plants. When considering how to get rid...
The Best Air Purifier Deals of 2022—Dyson, Honeywell, Levoit, and More
With so many allergens and irritants lurking throughout our homes—like dust mites, dander and mold, and pollen—it’s important to invest in a quality air purifier. To help you keep your space clean while also saving money, our experts at Bob Vila have rounded up the best air purifier deals to shop now.
The Best Back-to-School Sales of 2022—Even if You Don’t Have Kids
As we head into August, retailers are already prepping for the shift in seasons by offering some of the best back-to-school sales of 2022 on summer products and must-have items for fall. The best part? You don’t even have to be a parent or have school-age kids to take advantage of said sales.
Solved! What Is a Swamp Cooler?
Q: I’m getting ready to move across the country to Arizona. A few of the house listings I’ve looked at mention a swamp cooler, which I’ve never heard of before. What is a swamp cooler, and how does it work?. Beating the summer heat can be a...
I Tested Ruggable Out in a Home with Pets and Swear Washable Rugs Are Worth the Hype
I love home decor. From discovering new brands online to stumbling on a unique antique at the flea market, the journey of decorating is equally as fulfilling as it is to see the items I found live in my home. To me, decorating is an art. It’s an opportunity to express my personal style while simultaneously creating an overall energy that both myself and guests feel comforted and inspired by.
BobVila
New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advicehttps://www.bobvila.com/
Comments / 0