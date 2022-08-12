ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Solo Stove Deals on Fire Pits, Grills and Pizza Ovens

Click here to read the full article. Nothing beats sitting by the warming flames of a fire pit on a chilly summer night with all the necessities you need for homemade s’mores. But, decent fire pits that pack all the bells and whistles you need don’t come cheap. Lucky for you, fire pits and other outdoor grilling equipment are seeing steep discounts over at Solo Stove right now. Solo Stove has made a name for itself with its high-quality outdoor gear which includes fire pits, pizza ovens, grills and camp stoves. And right now, there are a bunch of Solo Stove...
BobVila

I Tested All of the Solo Stoves, and the New Fire Pit 2.0 Is Better Than I Expected

One of the best anchors for any backyard living space is a great looking fire pit. Few things bring us together like relaxing fireside, gazing into the flames, sharing food, drink, and time with family and friends. Unfortunately, wood smoke has a sneaky way of tarnishing the good times by burning our eyes, causing allergies to flare up, and infusing our clothes with its rank smell. But we are fortunate to live in the age of portable smokeless fire pits, and Solo Stove makes some of the best.
BobVila

The Best Tabletop Fire Pits of 2022

Tabletop fire pits, also called tabletop fireplaces, provide the cozy aesthetic and charm of a crackling fire but in a small and portable footprint. These compact fire pits are designed to sit atop of a table as an eye-catching centerpiece. Not only do they add a bit of light and warmth, a decorative fire pit can add a sense of grandeur to a patio or dining room table. With indoor and outdoor options, a tabletop fire pit can be the creative spark your space needs. Create a cozy and inviting lounging or dining area with one of the best tabletop fire pits.
BobVila

Patio Furniture Is Up To 75% Off at Home Depot This Week—Here Are the Best Deals

As the summer shopping season woefully comes to an end with back-to-school sales starting to pop up, retailers are slashing prices on seasonal items like patio furniture. There’s still plenty of time to enjoy dining, entertaining, and relaxing al fresco—even through much of fall. If you want to save money and snag a new outdoor furniture set or outdoor sofa at a deep discount, The Home Depot has patio furniture for up to 75% off this week.
BobVila

Amazon’s Secret Outlet Has Home Deals Up to 80% Off Right Now

Amazon is always a go-to spot for discounted products, but just like going to a retail store, sometimes you have to do some digging to find the best deals. Here at Bob Vila, we know a thing or two about deal hunting, and during our research, we discovered a gold mine of great sales hiding at the Amazon Outlet.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Real Homes

How to clean a fan for a cool, dust-free space

Have you ever wondered how to clean a fan? Perhaps yours has been going non-stop all summer (we don't blame you, it's been a hot one), or - shock, horror - you've never cleaned yours and want to finally do it. Even the best fans aren't self-cleaning, although some need...
Apartment Therapy

We Tested (and Rated!) Every Dining Table at West Elm

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dining tables are an essential investment for the home, and the model we choose can say a lot about us. The size, shape, materials, and finishes not only provide a glimpse into our day-to-day but also show how we appreciate food. Perhaps your table is used more for remote work or crafting than it is for dining and entertaining. Regardless of how your dining table serves you and your household, choosing the right one matters. As your Personal Shopper, we visited the Brooklyn headquarters and storefront of West Elm to check out every dining table on the floor. Just as we did with their sofas, we sat at every table (multiple times!) to determine the perfect match for every style and need. Read on to find the West Elm dining table that’s best for you.
SPY

This Tiny Sensor Can Instantly Transform Your Air Conditioner Into a Smart One

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever dreamed of having a smart air conditioner? It’s the last step for most homes; after all, central HVAC is pretty effective, especially when paired with a smart thermostat. That said, smart window units can be prohibitively expensive, especially if you have one that works fine the way it is. The Sensibo AirQ is a smart air-conditioner controller with a built-in air quality sensor. It can transform your existing AC into a smart one, much like Chromecast transforms a regular TV into a smart one. Plus, it can tell you if the...
homedit.com

Stunning and Unique Roll Up Doors

Most people use roll-up doors in garages, but have you ever considered using roll-up doors inside? Using interior roll-up doors is a niche trend that has gained popularity in recent years. Roll-up doors offer easy access to outdoor spaces, ample light, and wide openings for entertainment purposes. Roll-up doors in...
BobVila

How to Get Rid of Cucumber Beetles

If your vining vegetables are crawling with striped or spotted beetles, chances are that they aren’t ladybugs but the yellow-bellied, er, yellow-backed villains of the insect world—cucumber beetles. Their somewhat sickly greenish-yellow hues hint at how ill they can make your plants. When considering how to get rid...
BobVila

Solved! What Is a Swamp Cooler?

Q: I’m getting ready to move across the country to Arizona. A few of the house listings I’ve looked at mention a swamp cooler, which I’ve never heard of before. What is a swamp cooler, and how does it work?. Beating the summer heat can be a...
BobVila

I Tested Ruggable Out in a Home with Pets and Swear Washable Rugs Are Worth the Hype

I love home decor. From discovering new brands online to stumbling on a unique antique at the flea market, the journey of decorating is equally as fulfilling as it is to see the items I found live in my home. To me, decorating is an art. It’s an opportunity to express my personal style while simultaneously creating an overall energy that both myself and guests feel comforted and inspired by.
