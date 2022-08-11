Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tncontentexchange.com
Northwest appoints presidential search team, seeks public input
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents last week appointed 15 people to the university’s presidential search committee and later announced dates for public input sessions. The search committee approved by the regents at their regular meeting on Aug. 4 consists of 15 individuals...
tncontentexchange.com
Bohart, Francis O. 1944-2022 Mound City, Mo.
MOUND CITY, Mo. - Francis O. Bohart, 78, of Mound City, Missouri, passed away Aug. 15, 2022, at a St. Joseph hospital. He was born Jan. 14, 1944, to Raymond O. "Bus" and Chrystal (Snider) Bohart. Francis graduated from Mound City High School. On March 16, 1965, he married Barbara...
tncontentexchange.com
East Buchanan partners with Clinton County for new school resource officer
The East Buchanan School District has another layer of security this school year with the addition of a second school resource officer. The district has partnered with Clinton County to provide a full-time school resource officer who will oversee the East Buchanan elementary and high school buildings in Gower. The middle school in Easton has an SRO provided by Buchanan County.
kq2.com
West Nodaway & Nodaway Holt switch to 4-day week, West Nodaway using state school protection officer program
(NODAWAY CO, Mo.) Two school districts in Nodaway County are making some changes this new school year. "Our school day is basically a 4-day school week. I like to call it more of a non-traditional calendar with Mondays being our off day," Nodaway Holt R-VII superintendent Jeff Blackford said. West...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Mound City Resident Arrested in Holt County Sunday
Mound City, MO – A Mound City woman was arrested Sunday in Holt County. At 7:27 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 46-year-old Amy M. Knapp on an outstanding felony failure to appear Holt County warrant originally for burglary, speeding 107 mph in a 70 mph zone, and driving without a license.
tncontentexchange.com
Record: 8-15
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, August 2. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton. Business before the governing board included:. • Requisitions and approvals: Recorder Fee Report (July 2022); Invoices to...
nodawaynews.com
Hopkins Picnic packs in another hot event
The 134th Annual Hopkins Picnic brought delight to the town as temperatures sizzled, August 4, 5 and 6. Additional photos can be found in this week’s paper.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Daviess County Officers Receive Dog Bites During Arrest
GALLATIN, MO – Two Daviess County officers were bitten by a suspect’s dog during an assault investigation in Gallatin on Friday night. According to a probable cause affidavit issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy on the scene was attempting to stop 49-year-old Gallatin resident Daniel Stout as he was walking away from them when he was bitten by the suspect’s dog. During the subsequent struggle with the suspect, a second deputy was injured from a dog bite and from falling over a large rock.
northwestmoinfo.com
East Fork Lodge Lost In Friday Morning Fire
A fire which reportedly began in a pool house eventually spread and destroyed the East Fork Lodge northwest of Albany early Friday morning. The Albany Fire Department received a call at 2:40am and observed the pool house fully involved at the time of arrival. The fire had also spread to the south end of the main lodge at the arrival time. Firefighters were challenged to find an access point to deal with the fire at the main lodge. Both the Albany and Stanberry fire departments responded to the call and provided resistance of the fire, but could not save the main lodge.
tncontentexchange.com
Officers have suspect, still need evidence in 21-year missing person case
In 2001, then-20-year-old Branson Perry vanished from Skidmore, Missouri. Today, officers say they have a suspect in his disappearance. On that day more than 21 years ago, Perry was cleaning up his family’s home in anticipation of the return of his dad from the hospital. He went to hang some jumper cables in a shed near the home but never returned.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Reports Two Arrests In The Local Area
Missouri Highway Patrol reports two arrests in the local area. 12:05 am – 48-year-old Bradley A Wilford of Laredo was arrested for alleged DWI and Driving While Suspended. He was processed and released. 11:34 am – 62-year-old Beverly R Carpenter of Gallatin was arrested for alleged DWI, 2 counts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Search Warrant Nets Felony Drug Arrests in Clarinda
(Clarinda) Two people were arrested on felony drug charges in Clarinda. The Clarinda Police Department says shortly before 6:00 a.m. today (August 15), Clarinda police officers and Page County sheriff deputies served a search warrant at 418 Main Street in Shambaugh. Approximately 30 grams of a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine, cash and two motor vehicles were seized.
nodawaynews.com
RadioShack closes up shop at Best Brands Plus
In the early 1960s, RadioShack introduced their 130th franchise store in the world located in Maryville at Best Brands Plus. On August 1, 2022, Radio Shack officially closed their Maryville location. When Owner Cliff McNair purchased Best Brands Plus in 1985, RadioShack was the biggest non-food franchise in the world.
kttn.com
Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations
Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Former Missouri Public Defender Smuggled Heroin to Inmate Lover
Kansas-based attorney Juliane Colby was sentenced to 13 months in prison on Tuesday for smuggling heroin to an inmate incarcerated at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron. The inmate and attorney had been a years-long romantic relationship. Colby was indicted in March 2021 on four federal charges related to...
Attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin into Missouri prison
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Shawnee, Kansas attorney was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri, with whom she had a romantic relationship. Juliane L. Colby was sentenced to one year and one month in...
Comments / 0