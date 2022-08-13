South Africa vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch Rugby Championship online and on TV today

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster is facing a do-or-die contest against South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday (kick-off 4.05pm BST) as he fights to save his job following a dismal run of form.

The All Blacks have lost five of their last six games, are down to a record-low fifth in the world rankings and suffered a first home Test series loss since 1994 when Ireland beat them last month , which have led to repeated calls for him to be axed just 13 months from the start of the World Cup.

New Zealand endured their heaviest defeat to South Africa for 94 years last weekend in the Rugby Championship opener and the fact the scoreboard only read 26-10 at the final whistle flattered the All Blacks, although Foster is adamant his team will respond at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.

“We know there’s a lot of pressure on, and we’re feeling that,” Foster said. “But our job is to look at our performance and how we can grow it. I understand the frustration, but that doesn’t change what we have to do here. There’s no point sulking about it for too long.”

Here’s all you need to know about the match:

When is South Africa vs New Zealand?

The match will be played at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday 13 August at 4.05pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action - with coverage starting at 3.55pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Jacques Nienaber has made four changes to his starting XV as the Springboks gun for back-to-back wins over the All Blacks. Faf de Klerk was knocked out cold during the early stages of last week’s victory, so Jaden Hendrikse starts at scrum-half with Jess Kriel on the right wing instead of Kurt-Lee Arendse, who has been banned for four weeks after his dangerous tackle on Beauden Barrett. Two-thirds of the front row have changed with Ox Nche and Joseph Dweba starting at loosehead prop and hooker respectively.

The big news for New Zealand is that Bauden Barrett is surprisingly dropped to the bench as Richie Mo’unga starts at fly-half. There are three changes in the pack as props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax and blindside flanker Shannon Frizell are all promoted after coming on as replacements last week. Tighthead prop Fletcher Newell could make his All Blacks debut after being named among the subs.

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse; 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi; 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Jaden Hendrikse; 1 Ox Nche, 2 Joseph Dweba, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Hershel Jantjies, 23 Willie le Roux.

New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett; 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 Caleb Clarke; 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Sam Whitelock, 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Shannon Frizell, 7 Sam Cane (c), 8 Ardie Savea.

Replacements: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 George Bower, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Akira Ioane, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Beauden Barrett, 23 Quinn Tupaea.

Odds

South Africa win - 1/2

Draw - 17/1

New Zealand win - 15/8

Prediction

There was little last week to suggest anything other than another Springboks win, so we’ll say the beleaguered All Blacks slip to another defeat that spells the end for coach Ian Foster. South Africa 33-10 New Zealand

