Is South Africa vs New Zealand on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Rugby Championship

By Luke Baker
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FjOM_0hFo0Iww00

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster ’s job is on the line as they head to Ellis Park in Johannesburg to face South Africa in their second match of the Rugby Championship on Saturday (kick-off 4.05pm BST).

The calls for Foster to be sacked have grown increasingly loud as results and performances have worsened in recent times. The All Blacks have lost five of their last six games, are down to a record-low fifth in the world rankings and suffered a first home Test series loss since 1994 when Ireland beat them last month .

They endured their heaviest defeat to South Africa for 94 years last weekend and, frankly, the fact the scoreboard only read 26-10 at the final whistle flattered the All Blacks, with Shannon Frizell’s late consolation try when the Springboks were down to 14 men preventing an even greater margin of defeat.

Defeat in this contest would surely signal the end for Foster, who took over from Steve Hansen in 2019, despite there only being 13 months until the Rugby World Cup in France gets underway.

Here’s all you need to know about the match:

When is South Africa vs New Zealand?

The match will be played at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday 13 August at 4.05pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action - with coverage starting at 3.55pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Jacques Nienaber has made four changes to his starting XV as the Springboks gun for back-to-back wins over the All Blacks. Faf de Klerk was knocked out cold during the early stages of last week’s victory, so Jaden Hendrikse starts at scrum-half with Jess Kriel on the right wing instead of Kurt-Lee Arendse, who has been banned for four weeks after his dangerous tackle on Beauden Barrett. Two-thirds of the front row have changed with Ox Nche and Joseph Dweba starting at loosehead prop and hooker respectively.

The big news for New Zealand is that Bauden Barrett is surprisingly dropped to the bench as Richie Mo’unga starts at fly-half. There are three changes in the pack as props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax and blindside flanker Shannon Frizell are all promoted after coming on as replacements last week. Tighthead prop Fletcher Newell could make his All Blacks debut after being named among the subs.

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse; 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi; 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Jaden Hendrikse; 1 Ox Nche, 2 Joseph Dweba, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Hershel Jantjies, 23 Willie le Roux.

New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett; 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 Caleb Clarke; 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Sam Whitelock, 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Shannon Frizell, 7 Sam Cane (c), 8 Ardie Savea.

Replacements: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 George Bower, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Akira Ioane, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Beauden Barrett, 23 Quinn Tupaea.

Odds

South Africa win - 1/2

Draw - 17/1

New Zealand win - 15/8

Prediction

There was little last week to suggest anything other than another Springboks win, so we’ll say the beleaguered All Blacks slip to another defeat that spells the end for coach Ian Foster. South Africa 33-10 New Zealand

Full TV schedule for Rugby Championship

Saturday, August 13

South Africa vs New Zealand – live on Sky Sports Action from 3.55pm (kick-off at 4.05pm)

Argentina vs Australia – live on Sky Sports Action from 8pm (kick-off at 8.10pm)

Saturday, August 27

Australia vs South Africa – live on Sky Sports Action (kick-off is at 6.30am)

New Zealand vs Argentina – live on Sky Sports Action (kick-off is at 8.45am)

Saturday, September 3

New Zealand vs Argentina – live on Sky Sports Action (kick-off is at 8.05am)

Australia vs South Africa – live on Sky Sports Action (kick-off is at 10.35am)

Thursday, September 15

Australia vs New Zealand – live on Sky Sports Action (kick-off is at 10.45am)

Saturday, September 17

Argentina vs South Africa – live on Sky Sports Action (kick-off is at 8.10pm)

Saturday, September 24

New Zealand vs Australia – live on Sky Sports Action (kick-off is at 8.05am)

South Africa vs Argentina – live on Sky Sports Action (kick-off is at 4.05pm)

#World Rugby#Rugby World Cup#Rugby Australia#Bst Rrb#Test#Springboks#Rugby Championship Defeat
