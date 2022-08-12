ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

SFGate

SF police arrest suspect in double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police arrested a 23-year-old man suspected in the shooting deaths of two people over the weekend in a neighborhood near Bayview Park in San Francisco. Officers responded to calls of shots fired about 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Ingerson Avenue. They found a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman with gunshot wounds, San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

String Of Violence Over Four Days Leaves 3 Dead, 2 Stabbed

Over a four-day span, Stockton saw several violent incidents that left three men fatally shot, three women robbed at their homes and two men stabbed, police said. The string of shootings began last Thursday when a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue, across the street from San Joaquin Delta College.
STOCKTON, CA
Vallejo, CA
SFGate

Missing 14-year-old Oakland girl found safe

OAKLAND (BCN) A 14-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend in Oakland has been found safe, police said Tuesday. Natalia Perez Rivera had last been seen Saturday morning and Oakland police asked for help in finding her. Police said Tuesday morning that she was found safe, but they did...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Driver Dies In Collision On State Route 4 Early Monday

A driver was fatally injured early Monday morning on State Route 4 in Contra Costa County, the California Highway Patrol has announced. The collision occurred around 12:41 a.m. on State Route 4 east of Willow Pass Road. A vehicle was traveling eastbound collided with the side of another vehicle after approaching it from behind and trying to pass it.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Man Dies After Early Morning I-80 Crash, Possibly Due To Medical Emergency

DIXON (BCN) A 49-year-old Roseville man died after a solo-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Dixon early Tuesday morning and investigators believe the death may have been a result of a medical emergency rather than injuries suffered in the crash, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The crash...
DIXON, CA
SFGate

Missing Woman Found Safe

HEALDSBURG (BCN) Police in Healdsburg report early Tuesday that a woman reported missing Monday night was found safe and was reunited with her family. Police had reported late Monday that they were searching for a 69-year-old woman with Alzheimer's Disease who had walked away from her residence at about 9 p.m.
HEALDSBURG, CA
SFGate

70-Year-Old Suffers Major Injuries In Crash On Bolling Drive

NOVATO (BCN) A 70-year-old man suffered major injuries when he was hit by a vehicle in Novato Saturday evening, police said Sunday. Officers were sent at 6:50 p.m. to Bolling Drive near Marin Valley Drive following a report of a collision. The first officer to arrive located the pedestrian who...
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Suspect In A Series Of Catalytic Converter Thefts

Police arrested a man said to have stolen 14 catalytic converters in South San Francisco, authorities announced on Friday. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Shannon Drive on Friday at 2:25 a.m. after reports of catalytic converter theft. Witnesses said they saw two men in a black Infiniti coupe cut out a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Fatal Car Wreck Slows Southbound I-880 At 66Th Ave

A fatal car wreck snarled traffic in southbound lanes of I-880 this morning in Oakland, approaching the 66th Avenue exit. The collision was reported by California Highway Patrol at 2:57 a.m. just south of the 66th Avenue on-ramp. Southbound traffic was diverted off the Interstate onto 66th Avenue as tow trucks made their way to the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

14-year-old Oakland girl goes missing, police ask for help locating her

OAKLAND (BCN) A child is missing from Oakland and police are asking for help locating her, police said Sunday. Natalia Perez Rivera, 14, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. She was wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs and a gray hooded sweatshirt with an Adidas logo on it.
OAKLAND, CA

