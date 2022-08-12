Read full article on original website
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
SF police arrest suspect in double homicide
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police arrested a 23-year-old man suspected in the shooting deaths of two people over the weekend in a neighborhood near Bayview Park in San Francisco. Officers responded to calls of shots fired about 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Ingerson Avenue. They found a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman with gunshot wounds, San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca said.
String Of Violence Over Four Days Leaves 3 Dead, 2 Stabbed
Over a four-day span, Stockton saw several violent incidents that left three men fatally shot, three women robbed at their homes and two men stabbed, police said. The string of shootings began last Thursday when a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue, across the street from San Joaquin Delta College.
13-year-old SF Bay Area girl reported missing
The Oakland Police Department is calling on the public to help find a 13-year-old girl from Alameda who went missing three days ago.
17-year-old arrested after fatal shooting outside Bay Area 24 Hour Fitness gym
Police arrested a 17-year-old East Bay resident in connection with a shooting at a 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood, officials said.
Missing 14-year-old Oakland girl found safe
OAKLAND (BCN) A 14-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend in Oakland has been found safe, police said Tuesday. Natalia Perez Rivera had last been seen Saturday morning and Oakland police asked for help in finding her. Police said Tuesday morning that she was found safe, but they did...
SF police announce 4 suspects, including 3 juveniles, in assault of 70-year-old Asian woman
San Francisco law enforcement officials said Monday they have identified four suspects, three of whom are minors, in the assault and robbery of a 70-year-old Asian woman last month. Officers have arrested Oakland resident Darryl Moore, 18, in connection with the July 31 attack, and San Francisco police have obtained...
Driver Dies In Collision On State Route 4 Early Monday
A driver was fatally injured early Monday morning on State Route 4 in Contra Costa County, the California Highway Patrol has announced. The collision occurred around 12:41 a.m. on State Route 4 east of Willow Pass Road. A vehicle was traveling eastbound collided with the side of another vehicle after approaching it from behind and trying to pass it.
Man Dies After Early Morning I-80 Crash, Possibly Due To Medical Emergency
DIXON (BCN) A 49-year-old Roseville man died after a solo-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Dixon early Tuesday morning and investigators believe the death may have been a result of a medical emergency rather than injuries suffered in the crash, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The crash...
Missing Woman Found Safe
HEALDSBURG (BCN) Police in Healdsburg report early Tuesday that a woman reported missing Monday night was found safe and was reunited with her family. Police had reported late Monday that they were searching for a 69-year-old woman with Alzheimer's Disease who had walked away from her residence at about 9 p.m.
70-Year-Old Suffers Major Injuries In Crash On Bolling Drive
NOVATO (BCN) A 70-year-old man suffered major injuries when he was hit by a vehicle in Novato Saturday evening, police said Sunday. Officers were sent at 6:50 p.m. to Bolling Drive near Marin Valley Drive following a report of a collision. The first officer to arrive located the pedestrian who...
Police Arrest Suspect In A Series Of Catalytic Converter Thefts
Police arrested a man said to have stolen 14 catalytic converters in South San Francisco, authorities announced on Friday. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Shannon Drive on Friday at 2:25 a.m. after reports of catalytic converter theft. Witnesses said they saw two men in a black Infiniti coupe cut out a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius.
Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
Fatal Car Wreck Slows Southbound I-880 At 66Th Ave
A fatal car wreck snarled traffic in southbound lanes of I-880 this morning in Oakland, approaching the 66th Avenue exit. The collision was reported by California Highway Patrol at 2:57 a.m. just south of the 66th Avenue on-ramp. Southbound traffic was diverted off the Interstate onto 66th Avenue as tow trucks made their way to the scene.
14-year-old Oakland girl goes missing, police ask for help locating her
OAKLAND (BCN) A child is missing from Oakland and police are asking for help locating her, police said Sunday. Natalia Perez Rivera, 14, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. She was wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs and a gray hooded sweatshirt with an Adidas logo on it.
The San Francisco Police Department must do a better job of reducing car-related deaths. Here’s how.
Organizer Luke Bornheimer and data analyst Stephen Braitsch on SF's ineffective traffic law enforcement.
California fire in Alameda County grows to 58 acres
A California fire sparked in the parched vegetation near Interstate 580 in Castro Valley late Monday afternoon and had grown to 10 acres by just after 5 p.m.
Fatal Wreck Closes Northbound Highway-29 Between Highway-221 And Highway-121
Northbound lanes were closed around midnight on Highway-29 at the Highway-221 connector in Napa County as California Highway Patrol and Napa Police investigated a fatal car wreck. According to a Nixel alert sent by the Napa Police Department at 12:14 a.m., lanes were closed from Highway-221 to Highway-121. Traffic is...
Dry lightning possible in Bay Area, weather service warns
Forecasters warned of the possibility of dry lightning in the Bay Area on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
Scorching heat and thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
Scorching heat is in the forecast for California's inland valleys and thunderstorms are possible in its Sierra Nevada Range.
'Dangerous heat' coming to parts of San Francisco Bay Area
The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for inland areas.
