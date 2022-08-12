Read full article on original website
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Gekkō, Patio Bar & Pizza, and Vicky Bakery
Miami's latest round of openings includes two new restaurants in Fort Lauderdale and the grand opening of Gekkō, a restaurant by Dave Grutman and Bad Bunny. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Gekkō. 8 SE Eighth St., Miami. 305-423-8884. Miami restaurateur David Grutman...
NBC Miami
Bad Bunny Opens ‘Gekkō' Restaurant in Brickell With David Grutman
Bad Bunny’s presence has been felt across Miami this past weekend, starting with the grand opening of his restaurant on Thursday night. The world-famous recording artist partnered with Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman to open Gekkō, a "Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge," in Brickell. Dozens of high-profile guests attended...
Miami New Times
Here Are the Miami Restaurants That Made 50 Top Pizza's List of America's Best Pizzerias
If you're on the hunt for some of the area's best pizza, a new list created by 50 Top Pizza recently announced the country's top restaurants serving up pies — and three of them are in Miami. The online guide, curated by Italian-based 50 Top Pizza, annually curates the...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Iconic NYC eatery Rao’s to open at Loews Miami Beach
Rao’s, a classic New York City restaurant known as much for its exclusivity as its red-sauce fare, is planting a flag in Miami Beach. The Italian eatery is expected to open at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel early next year, sources confirmed to The Real Deal. It will take the ground-floor space occupied by Lure Fishbar at the oceanfront resort at 1601 Collins Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
calleochonews.com
“Best of the best” brunch recognizes 2 of South Florida’s most accomplished entrepreneurs
A “Best of the best” brunch celebration that took place at a Miami eatery that just earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award. Korbel Champagne and Dreamable, along with its CEO/Founder Elizabeth Cousins, hosted a "Best of the best" brunch in late July commending and honoring some of South Florida’s most accomplished entrepreneurs and their achievements. The event served to show appreciation for some of the city’s most active people in business and to celebrate their recent achievements within their respective industries as well as the charitable sector.
‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
Bad Bunny at Hard Rock Stadium tonight was amazing
Bad Bunny at Hard Rock Stadium tonight was amazing timoni. It looks like a great show but damn those ticket prices are absurd. And you know the majority of Miami didn't have it in their budget to go but what the hell.
WSVN-TV
Yum Yum Miami drive-thru ice cream shop infuses sweet treats with java
Let’s be real: it’s hot in SoFlo — not just now, but practically year round — so sometimes hot coffee just isn’t the vibe. But what do you do if you need a caffeine kick but don’t want something basic? Deco’s checking out a spot in Miami Gardens that’s got the scoop.
Click10.com
Black Pepper Festival features food, drinks, back after pandemic pause
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – If you’re looking for something fun and free to do this weekend, look no further. The Black Pepper Food and Wine Festival is back for its second year after a pandemic pause. The outdoor event is Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3 to 8...
WSVN-TV
Rick Ross, Foot Locker team up for back-to-school event in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Rick Ross helped some South Florida schoolchildren get styled as they prepare to head back to class. The rapper teamed up with Foot Locker to host a back-to-school event at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens, Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of families...
NBC Miami
Take a Dip into Homestead's Best Kept Secret Lagoon
When trying to cool off during the heat of the summer, most people head to the beach or the pool, but what if there was another option?. In Homestead, Blue Lagoon Farm is the next best thing offering their man made natural spring. On their five acres of land, husband...
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Adds Barber To His Résumé After Giving Out Back-To-School Haircuts
Miami Gardens, FL – Rick Ross is a man of many talents, and he can now add barber to his growing résumé. While hosting a back-to-school event with at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens on Saturday (August 14), Rozay picked up a pair of clippers and gave one lucky (or unlucky) kid a haircut.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami In 2022
Miami is known for its beaches, Cuban sandwiches, and Latin cuisines. It also has the best fresh fish in town. Moreover, what if you get a sushi craving? Which restaurant would you visit to quench this craving? You can choose an extravagant feast or a classic izakaya. Here are the 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami 2022.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Hai Hospitality plans Uchiko for Miami’s South Beach in 2024
Austin-based company also owns Uchi, Uchibā and Loro Smokehouse. Hai Hospitality plans to open the fourth location of its Uchiko concept in Miami South Beach’s Eighteen Sunset development in 2024, the company said Thursday. The Austin-based Hai Hospitality, parent to the Uchi, Uchibā and Loro Asian Smokehouse and...
SPOTLIGHT: Sushiato Rolls its Way into Parkland
After a year of waiting, Sushiato has finally opened its doors in Parkland, bringing original Japanese dishes with a Latin twist to the city. Owners Nino Ravicini and his business partner Sandra Mauro opened their first Japanese restaurant 22 years ago in Los Samanes, Caracas, Venezuela. However, in 2016, they and their three children faced the tough decision of emigrating to the US due to Venezuela’s political and economic turmoil.
Three Great Burger Places in Florida
What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
Deerfield News
GOLDEN WOK- DIRTY IN DEERFIELD BAD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Another very bad inspection this one at Golden Wok. A total of 19 violations and a follow-up inspection was required. They had 8 high priority violations in this inspection that did not lead to closure. So far as I am only at the letter G on the...
EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks
Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Neon Glow: Miami Teases New Threads, Shares Release Date
The Hurricane's New Neon Threads To Go on Sale This Monday
City of Miami closes Virginia Key Outdoor Center over code violations
Virginia Key Outdoor Center. Photo courtesy of Esther AlonsoThe city of Miami shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center on Friday for several code violations and more than $140,000 in past-due rent.The recreation center's director of operations and marketing, Diana Perez-Pazos, told Axios that police threatened to arrest her if she refused to sign an arrest affidavit for the code violations. The center, which is on city-owned property, shared surveillance video of the police investigation with WPLG Local 10. What they're saying: Both Perez-Pazos and the center's owner, Esther Alonso, denied the accusations. Perez-Pazos told Axios she believes the...
Comments / 0