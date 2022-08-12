ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Reincarceration order dropped for 18 Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections has dropped its order that 18 prisoners who were released from prison to protect their health during the coronavirus pandemic report back to prison. The state had ordered the 18 to return to prison by Monday. But, a Ramsey County...
Noem releases revised social study standards proposal of U.S. history

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has released a revised proposal for social studies standards in public schools. They would present a mostly shining vision of America’s history after an initial draft of the standards came under heavy criticism last year from both conservatives and Native American educators. The Republican governor claims the new standards are free from “political agendas” and contain an increased focus on Native American history.
Minneapolis stabbing victim identified

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police have released the identity of a man stabbed to death in his home Friday morning. He was 32-year-old Ryan Peterson of Minneapolis and was the husband of the woman believed to have been targeted by the suspect. Police say 31-year-old Franklin White broke into their...
