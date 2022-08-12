Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Former Grafton Police Officer caught in gunfire takes on a new role at Concordia College
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two years after former Grafton Police Officer Lucas Campoverde was shot in the line of duty, Concordia College in Moorhead has announced that Campoverde will serve as their head coach for its inaugural Esports varsity team this upcoming school year. In August of...
valleynewslive.com
Man injured in fight involving a gun in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they responded to the area of N. 7th St. and 8th Ave. N. on Saturday after an argument between two men got out of hand. Police say they were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. for a report of...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
Cass County sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol
As of Monday, there have been 52 fatalities on North Dakota roadways. Nine of the fatalities have been related to crashes involving alcohol.
kroxam.com
Ruth Herringer – Notice of Passing
Ruth Herringer, age 79, of Ada, MN, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND, surrounded by her loved ones. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with a visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m., at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley. Burial will take place at the Ada City Cemetery.
KNOX News Radio
GFPD: Driving dispute leads to assault
One man was injured during a physical altercation this morning (Saturday) between two individuals in an apparent road rage dispute. Grand Forks police were called to North 7th Street and 8th Avenue North around 11:15 a.m. Officers were told the disturbance involved a gun. Authorities say a .22 caliber revolver was recovered at the scene – but no shots were fired.
kroxam.com
SUZIE KAISER WINS 2022 OX CART DAYS HUGO’S SUPERMARKET SWEEP CONTEST
As a part of Ox Cart Days, Hugo’s Family Marketplace in Crookston once again hosted the annual Hugo’s Supermarket Sweep Contest on Tuesday night. This year’s contestants were Suzie Kaiser and Carrie Bergquist. Each contestant had two minutes to gather all the grocery items they could, with the goal being to get the checkout price as close to $333 as possible without going over. Carrie’s total came out to $189, and Suzie’s was $275, giving her the first-place victory as she was closer to the target number. As a reward, Suzie was given a $100 Hugo’s Family Marketplace gift card, and Carrie received one for $50.
kroxam.com
AZOMALI OBISAKIN CROWNED LITTLE MISS & ABIGAIL BRULEY JR MISS CROOKSTON
LITTLE MISS CROOKSTON – Little Miss Crookston – Azomali Obisakin. Pictures of all the girls and video of the pageant are below –
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks community comes together to honor Kristi Nikle
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This evening, family and community members came together to honor the life of Kristi Nikle. The group stood outside of the Grand Forks Police Department surrounded by signs saying, “Bring Kristi home and “Keep digging”. Among those in attendance were...
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
kroxam.com
ONE PERSON FILES FOR CITY COUNCIL AND ONE PERSON SCHOOL BOARD ON FINAL DAY OF FILING
MAYOR – (Current seat held by Dale Stainbrook) Clayton Briggs (current Crookston City Councilman in Ward 3) and Dale Stainbrook filed. WARD 2 – (Current seat held by Steve Erickson, who has said he won’t run again) No filings for Ward 2. WARD 4 – (Current seat...
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD- AUGUST 16, 202
The Benedictine Living Community’s resident and tenants’ lines are not working, and they are waiting for a piece of equipment, so they are unsure how long they will be without their phones. If you need to contact a resident or tenant, call the nurse manager or nurse’s station.
kroxam.com
ONE PERSON FILES FOR CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE MEMBER, NO ONE FOR MAYOR OR SCHOOL BOARD ON SECOND TO LAST DAY OF FILING
MAYOR – (Current seat held by Dale Stainbrook) Clayton Briggs (current Crookston City Councilman in Ward 3) filed for mayor on August 2. Dale Stainbrook also filed for mayor on Wednesday, August 10. WARD 2 – (Current seat held by Steve Erickson, who has said he won’t run again)...
valleynewslive.com
Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
kroxam.com
OX CART DAYS BEGIN TODAY WITH WEEKLONG LEMONADE STAND CONTEST
Crookston Ox Cart Days are underway with the Kid’s Lemonade Stand Contest, where each day, a different lemonade stand(s) will be selling on various streets for a chance to win prizes and donate to charities. To show your support, try out some wild lemonade, and see some crazy stands,...
kroxam.com
TASTE OF CROOKSTON KICKS OFF OX CART DAYS 2022
The Taste of Crookston kicked off Ox Cart Days 2022 with 15 local vendors and restaurants serving samples of their food at the event sponsored by the United Valley Bank in the Crookston Eagles banquet hall. People came in droves to purchase tickets to try out delicious food and sweet desserts from all of the vendors in town.
kroxam.com
BROST CHEVROLET ACCEPTING ENTRIES FOR SKOL THEMED PARADE YARD PARTY CONTEST UNTIL FRIDAY
Brost Chevrolet is sponsoring a Vikings tailgate yard party contest for the Ox Cart Days Torchlight Parade on Saturday, August 20! If you live on the parade route, you can register for the contest by going to Brost Chevrolet at 1600 University Ave, Crookston, to sign up for it. Hurry in, as they will only accept 10 participants to be judged approximately 45 minutes before the parade.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY TO HOST NATURE SKETCHING PROGRAM ON WEDNESDAY
The Crookston Public Library invites you to capture the outdoors and nature around you by joining the staff for an evening of nature sketching. They will meet at Central Park in Crookston (Right behind the Crookston Public Library) and talk about different nature subjects to sketch, then break out and spend time drawing plants, animals, and anything in our natural world. This program will be held Wednesday, August 17, at 6:00 p.m.
valleynewslive.com
Crookston girl who had leg amputated after being struck by semi throws first pitch at FM Red Hawks game
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live)-It’s been a long recovery for 11-year-old Kaylee Acevedo. After defying all odds, the FM Red Hawks are celebrating the young girl. She is also living proof that tragedy builds strength. “I know that I am strong and that I can do it,” said Kaylee....
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT DAVE KUEHN LETTER ON REGISTRATION DAY AND BACK TO SCHOOL DAY
Crookston School District Superintendent Dave Kuehn has written a letter to all Crookston School District Parents, Guardians, and Students to remind them about the upcoming Back to School Night and other things leading up to the new School Year. His letter can be seen below- Greetings to our Crookston School...
