Crookston, MN

valleynewslive.com

Man injured in fight involving a gun in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they responded to the area of N. 7th St. and 8th Ave. N. on Saturday after an argument between two men got out of hand. Police say they were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. for a report of...
GRAND FORKS, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

Ruth Herringer – Notice of Passing

Ruth Herringer, age 79, of Ada, MN, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND, surrounded by her loved ones. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with a visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m., at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley. Burial will take place at the Ada City Cemetery.
ADA, MN
KNOX News Radio

GFPD: Driving dispute leads to assault

One man was injured during a physical altercation this morning (Saturday) between two individuals in an apparent road rage dispute. Grand Forks police were called to North 7th Street and 8th Avenue North around 11:15 a.m. Officers were told the disturbance involved a gun. Authorities say a .22 caliber revolver was recovered at the scene – but no shots were fired.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

SUZIE KAISER WINS 2022 OX CART DAYS HUGO’S SUPERMARKET SWEEP CONTEST

As a part of Ox Cart Days, Hugo’s Family Marketplace in Crookston once again hosted the annual Hugo’s Supermarket Sweep Contest on Tuesday night. This year’s contestants were Suzie Kaiser and Carrie Bergquist. Each contestant had two minutes to gather all the grocery items they could, with the goal being to get the checkout price as close to $333 as possible without going over. Carrie’s total came out to $189, and Suzie’s was $275, giving her the first-place victory as she was closer to the target number. As a reward, Suzie was given a $100 Hugo’s Family Marketplace gift card, and Carrie received one for $50.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks community comes together to honor Kristi Nikle

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This evening, family and community members came together to honor the life of Kristi Nikle. The group stood outside of the Grand Forks Police Department surrounded by signs saying, “Bring Kristi home and “Keep digging”. Among those in attendance were...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1390 KRFO

Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota

Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
BAGLEY, MN
kroxam.com

BULLETIN BOARD- AUGUST 16, 202

The Benedictine Living Community’s resident and tenants’ lines are not working, and they are waiting for a piece of equipment, so they are unsure how long they will be without their phones. If you need to contact a resident or tenant, call the nurse manager or nurse’s station.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

OX CART DAYS BEGIN TODAY WITH WEEKLONG LEMONADE STAND CONTEST

Crookston Ox Cart Days are underway with the Kid’s Lemonade Stand Contest, where each day, a different lemonade stand(s) will be selling on various streets for a chance to win prizes and donate to charities. To show your support, try out some wild lemonade, and see some crazy stands,...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

TASTE OF CROOKSTON KICKS OFF OX CART DAYS 2022

The Taste of Crookston kicked off Ox Cart Days 2022 with 15 local vendors and restaurants serving samples of their food at the event sponsored by the United Valley Bank in the Crookston Eagles banquet hall. People came in droves to purchase tickets to try out delicious food and sweet desserts from all of the vendors in town.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

BROST CHEVROLET ACCEPTING ENTRIES FOR SKOL THEMED PARADE YARD PARTY CONTEST UNTIL FRIDAY

Brost Chevrolet is sponsoring a Vikings tailgate yard party contest for the Ox Cart Days Torchlight Parade on Saturday, August 20! If you live on the parade route, you can register for the contest by going to Brost Chevrolet at 1600 University Ave, Crookston, to sign up for it. Hurry in, as they will only accept 10 participants to be judged approximately 45 minutes before the parade.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY TO HOST NATURE SKETCHING PROGRAM ON WEDNESDAY

The Crookston Public Library invites you to capture the outdoors and nature around you by joining the staff for an evening of nature sketching. They will meet at Central Park in Crookston (Right behind the Crookston Public Library) and talk about different nature subjects to sketch, then break out and spend time drawing plants, animals, and anything in our natural world. This program will be held Wednesday, August 17, at 6:00 p.m.
CROOKSTON, MN

