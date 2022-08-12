As a part of Ox Cart Days, Hugo’s Family Marketplace in Crookston once again hosted the annual Hugo’s Supermarket Sweep Contest on Tuesday night. This year’s contestants were Suzie Kaiser and Carrie Bergquist. Each contestant had two minutes to gather all the grocery items they could, with the goal being to get the checkout price as close to $333 as possible without going over. Carrie’s total came out to $189, and Suzie’s was $275, giving her the first-place victory as she was closer to the target number. As a reward, Suzie was given a $100 Hugo’s Family Marketplace gift card, and Carrie received one for $50.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO