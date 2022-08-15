Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Where To Watch / Live Stream - UK, US, India, Canada & Australia
Liverpool will be hoping to pick up their first victory of the season on Monday when they face Crystal Palace at Anfield and LFCTR can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Liverpool will be hoping to pick up their first victory of the season on Monday when they face Crystal Palace at Anfield and LFCTR can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
The Reds disappointed in their opening game of the campaign scraping a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Fulham thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans are therefore expecting a much-improved performance against Patrick Vieira's Eagles who lost their opening match 2-0 to Arsenal.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 3pm ET
Pacific time: 12pm PT
Central time: 2pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Tuesday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 6am AEDT (Tuesday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky GO Extra.
For viewers in the US, the match can be watched on the USA Network, Universo, Universo NOW, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE .
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Breaking: Harvey Elliott Signs New Liverpool Contract
- Six Midfielders Liverpool Could Sign Before The Summer Transfer Window Closes
- Report: Liverpool May Be Front Runners to Sign Youri Tielemans After Thiago Injury
- Thiago Alcantara Injury Latest: Liverpool Games Midfielder Could Miss With Hamstring Injury
- Report: Liverpool 'Might' Sign Both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane And Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes
- Confirmed: Liverpool Sign Young Defender Oludare Olufunwa From Southampton
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |
Comments / 0