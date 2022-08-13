COEUR d'ALENE — Idaho gas prices fell nine cents this week as drivers continue to struggle with expensive fill-ups, according to AAA. “Fuel demand increased last week from 8.5 to 9 million barrels per day, but that’s still more than 300,000 barrels per day less than a year ago,” said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “There’s a bit of a standoff right now. Falling prices are starting to pull some folks off the sidelines and back onto the roads, but there are still a lot of people waiting for a better deal in hopes of one last summer road trip.”

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO