Coeur d'Alene Press
Governor helps break ground at Post Falls interchange site
POST FALLS — The first earth has been broken on the new interchange project at Interstate 90 and State Highway 41 in Post Falls. To help celebrate the occasion, Gov. Brad Little, rocking sunglasses on a sunny Tuesday afternoon, joined project leaders to dig spades into the ground and let the dirt fly.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gas prices drop
COEUR d'ALENE — Idaho gas prices fell nine cents this week as drivers continue to struggle with expensive fill-ups, according to AAA. “Fuel demand increased last week from 8.5 to 9 million barrels per day, but that’s still more than 300,000 barrels per day less than a year ago,” said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “There’s a bit of a standoff right now. Falling prices are starting to pull some folks off the sidelines and back onto the roads, but there are still a lot of people waiting for a better deal in hopes of one last summer road trip.”
