Haysville, KS

mcphersonweeklynews.com

Community members weigh in on future of McPherson Public Schools

McPHERSON—Old, outdated and underwhelming were a few of the words community members used to describe the state of McPherson school facilities during a community meeting hosted by the district Monday evening. The community meeting was an opportunity for the district to get valuable input from community members as they consider a potential bond proposal. All […]
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Retirement reception for Wilson is Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The retirement reception for Boys and Girls Club leader Skip Wilson is Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Clayworks at Disability Supports at 1125 North Main. Former Club members, community members and friends of Wilson are encouraged to come celebrate Wilson's 32 years...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Fact check: Dueling narratives for Kansas job recovery

Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority. Wichita students return to new normal school year. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is the first year since the...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Free food, back to school drive Saturday at OJ Watson Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Wichita is invited out to the 4th Annual Food and Back to School Drive at OJ Watson Park on Saturday. The event is presented by NFL star Devontae Harris’ charitable organization, Reverse Mindset, in conjunction with the Freeman Bail Bond Agency. Chick-fil-A...
WICHITA, KS
franchising.com

Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Wichita Restaurant

Restaurant celebrates opening with a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year on Aug. 15. August 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita community is about to have a new go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux® makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 15.
WICHITA, KS
newmanu.edu

Husband and wife earn MBA degrees together at Newman

Married couple Lieutenant Keith Fort of the Wichita Police Department and Jill Fort, associate vice president of academic affairs at Newman, earned their Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees this May. MBA students: How it started. In January 2020, Jill became the dean of Newman University’s School of Business. A...
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Augusta Community Caring Center Moves Locations

Ran by John Pilcher and Nancy Olson, the Augusta Community Caring Center, (ACCC) has been open since 1992. Providing essential items such as food, clothing, kitchen utensils, bedding and utility assistance, the services at ACCC aim to help those in need.ACCC is a 501(c)(3) organization operated completely by volunteers and with no government funding. ACCC works with the Kansas Food Bank,TFAP, and the USDA to provide their services at no cost to their clients.
AUGUSTA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society at max capacity with cats and dogs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees. In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, “Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Waggin Waffles – The return of bubble waffles to Wichita

Ever since Sweet House closed down at Union Station, Wichita has been without bubble waffles. Make way for Waggin Waffles, who opened at the Old Town Farm & Art Market. The mobile vendor has brought with them the spherical egg-based waffle that is popular all over the world. ===========. 316-361-6658.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County Zoo mourns loss of Chacoan Peccary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) is morning the loss of Buck, the zoo’s eldest male Chacoan Peccary, who died Sunday. According to the SCZ, Buck was 23 years old and one of the oldest Chacoan Peccary in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums population. His advanced age was attributed to medical […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Shea’s Sol Kitchen temporary closes as they look for a new location

The popular vegan restaurant, Shea’s Sol Kitchen, has decided to leave Towne West Square, where they’ve been operating out of since April in the food court. They celebrated their last days over the weekend and now prepare for the next chapter in their business. The announcement was on...
WICHITA, KS

