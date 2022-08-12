Read full article on original website
Community members weigh in on future of McPherson Public Schools
McPHERSON—Old, outdated and underwhelming were a few of the words community members used to describe the state of McPherson school facilities during a community meeting hosted by the district Monday evening. The community meeting was an opportunity for the district to get valuable input from community members as they consider a potential bond proposal. All […]
Retirement reception for Wilson is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The retirement reception for Boys and Girls Club leader Skip Wilson is Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Clayworks at Disability Supports at 1125 North Main. Former Club members, community members and friends of Wilson are encouraged to come celebrate Wilson's 32 years...
‘Their dream’: Longtime teachers to run new Wichita child-care business
Sunshine Learning Academy will open next month in 6,000 square feet.
KWCH.com
Fact check: Dueling narratives for Kansas job recovery
Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority. Wichita students return to new normal school year. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is the first year since the...
KAKE TV
Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
KWCH.com
Free food, back to school drive Saturday at OJ Watson Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Wichita is invited out to the 4th Annual Food and Back to School Drive at OJ Watson Park on Saturday. The event is presented by NFL star Devontae Harris’ charitable organization, Reverse Mindset, in conjunction with the Freeman Bail Bond Agency. Chick-fil-A...
LJWORLD
School board in Wichita area rejects strategic plan that called for diversity and inclusion
WICHITA — The Derby school board has rejected a proposed strategic plan for the district because it calls for diversity and a focus on students’ mental health. Dozens of parents, students, employees and community members developed the plan over the past several months before the board rejected it this week.
franchising.com
Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Wichita Restaurant
Restaurant celebrates opening with a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year on Aug. 15. August 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita community is about to have a new go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux® makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 15.
newmanu.edu
Husband and wife earn MBA degrees together at Newman
Married couple Lieutenant Keith Fort of the Wichita Police Department and Jill Fort, associate vice president of academic affairs at Newman, earned their Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees this May. MBA students: How it started. In January 2020, Jill became the dean of Newman University’s School of Business. A...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Augusta Community Caring Center Moves Locations
Ran by John Pilcher and Nancy Olson, the Augusta Community Caring Center, (ACCC) has been open since 1992. Providing essential items such as food, clothing, kitchen utensils, bedding and utility assistance, the services at ACCC aim to help those in need.ACCC is a 501(c)(3) organization operated completely by volunteers and with no government funding. ACCC works with the Kansas Food Bank,TFAP, and the USDA to provide their services at no cost to their clients.
Kansas Humane Society at max capacity with cats and dogs
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees. In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, “Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter […]
Coffee wars heat up on busy Wichita corner with opening of new drive-through only Dunkin’
By this fall, Wichita coffee drinkers will have three options on one corner.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Waggin Waffles – The return of bubble waffles to Wichita
Ever since Sweet House closed down at Union Station, Wichita has been without bubble waffles. Make way for Waggin Waffles, who opened at the Old Town Farm & Art Market. The mobile vendor has brought with them the spherical egg-based waffle that is popular all over the world. ===========. 316-361-6658.
Sedgwick County Zoo mourns loss of Chacoan Peccary
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) is morning the loss of Buck, the zoo’s eldest male Chacoan Peccary, who died Sunday. According to the SCZ, Buck was 23 years old and one of the oldest Chacoan Peccary in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums population. His advanced age was attributed to medical […]
KAKE TV
Rhea Lana’s sale at Century II provides financial relief for parents as back-to-school nears
The Rhea Lana’s Consignment Sale at Century II in Wichita opened to the public Sunday. The owner, Amanda Birdsong, said after last week’s pre-sale, she has already seen an increase in customers. Birdsong said she is not surprised given rising inflation. “The word is spreading that this is...
This Wichita convenience store has just added an Indian food drive-though
Check out the menu for the business-within-a-business
Here are three sunflower fields near Wichita you can visit, take photos in this year
Can’t visit now? We also list some opening later.
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
wichitabyeb.com
Shea’s Sol Kitchen temporary closes as they look for a new location
The popular vegan restaurant, Shea’s Sol Kitchen, has decided to leave Towne West Square, where they’ve been operating out of since April in the food court. They celebrated their last days over the weekend and now prepare for the next chapter in their business. The announcement was on...
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
