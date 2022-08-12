ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haysville, KS

wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Waggin Waffles – The return of bubble waffles to Wichita

Ever since Sweet House closed down at Union Station, Wichita has been without bubble waffles. Make way for Waggin Waffles, who opened at the Old Town Farm & Art Market. The mobile vendor has brought with them the spherical egg-based waffle that is popular all over the world. ===========. 316-361-6658.
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Kids Eat Free at Applebee’s Kansas for Back to School

KIDS EAT FREE! Wichita area ONLY. Monday-Sunday, Aug 15-21, 2022. Dine-in or Carside To Go. Let Applebee’s do the cooking during back to school week!. Kids eat free with adult purchase. Valid Aug 15-21, 2022 in the Greater Wichita area: Maple and Ridge, 47th & South Broadway, 29th & N. Rock, Derby, Andover and Park City >> http://bit.ly/ApplebeesKansas.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Shea’s Sol Kitchen temporary closes as they look for a new location

The popular vegan restaurant, Shea’s Sol Kitchen, has decided to leave Towne West Square, where they’ve been operating out of since April in the food court. They celebrated their last days over the weekend and now prepare for the next chapter in their business. The announcement was on...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Help The Orpheum choose a mural to display on south side of building

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to The Orpheum, “The cut-out/former billboard space on the south side of the theatre has been blank for too many years.” As The Orpheum gears up to celebrate its 100th anniversary in September, crewmembers want to fill the space with a mural. That is why The Orpheum is hosting the […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Free food, back to school drive Saturday at OJ Watson Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Wichita is invited out to the 4th Annual Food and Back to School Drive at OJ Watson Park on Saturday. The event is presented by NFL star Devontae Harris’ charitable organization, Reverse Mindset, in conjunction with the Freeman Bail Bond Agency. Chick-fil-A...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Retirement reception for Wilson is Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The retirement reception for Boys and Girls Club leader Skip Wilson is Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Clayworks at Disability Supports at 1125 North Main. Former Club members, community members and friends of Wilson are encouraged to come celebrate Wilson's 32 years...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society at max capacity with cats and dogs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees. In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, “Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter […]
WICHITA, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Brown pleads to second-degree reckless murder

By Jessie Wagoner Tina Brown, 35, of McPherson entered a no contest plea to second degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer. The charges are connected to the death of Kelly G. Peterson in February 2020. Peterson was found deceased in his home Feb. 24, 2020. Brown initially claimed self-defense in […]
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Fact check: Dueling narratives for Kansas job recovery

Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority. Wichita students return to new normal school year. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is the first year since the...
WICHITA, KS
newmanu.edu

Husband and wife earn MBA degrees together at Newman

Married couple Lieutenant Keith Fort of the Wichita Police Department and Jill Fort, associate vice president of academic affairs at Newman, earned their Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees this May. MBA students: How it started. In January 2020, Jill became the dean of Newman University’s School of Business. A...
WICHITA, KS
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Enters Wichita, Kansas

The Wichita community is about to have a new go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 15. Located at 2661 N. Maize Road, in NewMarket Square, the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with the first 100 guests in line having a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day.
WICHITA, KS

