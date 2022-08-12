Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Waggin Waffles – The return of bubble waffles to Wichita
Ever since Sweet House closed down at Union Station, Wichita has been without bubble waffles. Make way for Waggin Waffles, who opened at the Old Town Farm & Art Market. The mobile vendor has brought with them the spherical egg-based waffle that is popular all over the world. ===========. 316-361-6658.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Kids Eat Free at Applebee’s Kansas for Back to School
KIDS EAT FREE! Wichita area ONLY. Monday-Sunday, Aug 15-21, 2022. Dine-in or Carside To Go. Let Applebee’s do the cooking during back to school week!. Kids eat free with adult purchase. Valid Aug 15-21, 2022 in the Greater Wichita area: Maple and Ridge, 47th & South Broadway, 29th & N. Rock, Derby, Andover and Park City >> http://bit.ly/ApplebeesKansas.
Coffee wars heat up on busy Wichita corner with opening of new drive-through only Dunkin’
By this fall, Wichita coffee drinkers will have three options on one corner.
KAKE TV
Derby woman's space is 'unlivable' after water from another unit seeps into hers
A Derby woman reached out to KAKE News with concerns about her living space after an upstairs apartment's water heater began leaking, damaging not only that unit, but hers, too. Jessica Richardson says she just wants to have a safe place to live again and for her concerns to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Single event tickets now on sale at Hutchinson Fox Theatre
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Single event tickets are now on sale for the next live season of entertainment at the Fox Theatre. Single tickets for the eight special live shows for 2022 and 23 went on sale Monday morning. The new season kicks off Oct. 2nd with The Fab Four...
wichitabyeb.com
Shea’s Sol Kitchen temporary closes as they look for a new location
The popular vegan restaurant, Shea’s Sol Kitchen, has decided to leave Towne West Square, where they’ve been operating out of since April in the food court. They celebrated their last days over the weekend and now prepare for the next chapter in their business. The announcement was on...
KAKE TV
Rhea Lana’s sale at Century II provides financial relief for parents as back-to-school nears
The Rhea Lana’s Consignment Sale at Century II in Wichita opened to the public Sunday. The owner, Amanda Birdsong, said after last week’s pre-sale, she has already seen an increase in customers. Birdsong said she is not surprised given rising inflation. “The word is spreading that this is...
Help The Orpheum choose a mural to display on south side of building
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to The Orpheum, “The cut-out/former billboard space on the south side of the theatre has been blank for too many years.” As The Orpheum gears up to celebrate its 100th anniversary in September, crewmembers want to fill the space with a mural. That is why The Orpheum is hosting the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Free food, back to school drive Saturday at OJ Watson Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Wichita is invited out to the 4th Annual Food and Back to School Drive at OJ Watson Park on Saturday. The event is presented by NFL star Devontae Harris’ charitable organization, Reverse Mindset, in conjunction with the Freeman Bail Bond Agency. Chick-fil-A...
Retirement reception for Wilson is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The retirement reception for Boys and Girls Club leader Skip Wilson is Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Clayworks at Disability Supports at 1125 North Main. Former Club members, community members and friends of Wilson are encouraged to come celebrate Wilson's 32 years...
Two vacant Wichita restaurant buildings to reopen next week as two new pizza restaurants
One is family-friendly with arcade games and movie nights. The other is an expansion of a popular west-side restaurant business.
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas Humane Society at max capacity with cats and dogs
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees. In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, “Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter […]
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Brown pleads to second-degree reckless murder
By Jessie Wagoner Tina Brown, 35, of McPherson entered a no contest plea to second degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer. The charges are connected to the death of Kelly G. Peterson in February 2020. Peterson was found deceased in his home Feb. 24, 2020. Brown initially claimed self-defense in […]
‘Their dream’: Longtime teachers to run new Wichita child-care business
Sunshine Learning Academy will open next month in 6,000 square feet.
KWCH.com
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
KWCH.com
Fact check: Dueling narratives for Kansas job recovery
Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority. Wichita students return to new normal school year. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is the first year since the...
newmanu.edu
Husband and wife earn MBA degrees together at Newman
Married couple Lieutenant Keith Fort of the Wichita Police Department and Jill Fort, associate vice president of academic affairs at Newman, earned their Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees this May. MBA students: How it started. In January 2020, Jill became the dean of Newman University’s School of Business. A...
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this month
A popular local food truck will be opening a new drive-thru store location in Kansas later this month. Read on to learn more. If you are a fan of Brazillian food, you'll be excited to learn that Brazita Bites is opening a new physical location with a drive-thru in Wichita later this month.
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Enters Wichita, Kansas
The Wichita community is about to have a new go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 15. Located at 2661 N. Maize Road, in NewMarket Square, the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with the first 100 guests in line having a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day.
Comments / 0