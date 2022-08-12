ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live on August 15

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. On August 15 at 6:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds. When: August...
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on August 15

On August 15 at 3:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Detroit. Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians. When: August 15 at 3:10 PM ET. TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes...
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live on August 15

On August 15 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports California. TV: Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports California. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which...
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on August 15

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. On August 15 at 8:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Spectrum SportsNet LA. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers. When: August...
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live on August 15

The Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. On August 15 at 8:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox. When:...
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live on August 16

On August 16 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Marquee Sports Network. In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network,...
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live on August 16

On August 16 at 9:38 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels will play the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, Bally Sports West and Root Sports Northwest. TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports West and Root Sports Northwest. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Los Angeles, the game is...
NFL: How to Watch Week 2 Preseason Games Live Without Cable

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Preseason kicks off this week. Here's how to watch. After an exciting opening week, the NFL Preseason heads into Week 2, which is loaded with 10 national broadcasts across 5 days. Football fanatics will have plenty of games to choose from with all 32 teams taking the field in what will feel the closest to regular season football before the season starts.
Andrus homer, Langeliers double, lead A's past Rangers 5-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elvis Andrus homered against his former team for the first time, Shea Langeliers doubled on the first pitch he saw in the big leagues and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 on Tuesday night, ending a nine-game losing streak. Andrus, who spent his first 12 years in the majors with the Rangers before a trade to Oakland going into last season, connected on a two-run shot in the seventh inning in his 31st game against Texas. It was Andrus’ eighth homer this year. Langeliers grew up watching Andrus at shortstop while playing for a Dallas-area high school. Leading off the second inning to cheers from family and friends in the sparse crowd of 15,260, the 24-year-old lined Kohei Arihara’s pitch down the left field line and scored the second Oakland run. Sean Murphy hit his longest home run of the season, a 454-foot solo shot in the third. JP Sears pitched five scoreless innings in the former New York Yankees left-hander’s first win with the A’s.
