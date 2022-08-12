DAYTON, OH – For the first time in three years, the Lansing Lugnuts (19-23, 44-64) are riding a five-game winning streak, thanks to a 7-5 10-inning victory over the Dayton Dragons (12-28, 51-56) on Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark. Joshwan Wright, Denzel Clarke and Sahid Valenzuela delivered RBI...

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO