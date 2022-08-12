Read full article on original website
just sayin!
2d ago
Welcome to the new mini Denver, hopefully you have deep pockets. Thanks for ruining our small town, to many transplants and crime has gotten out of control. Use to be a great place to live but not any more.
Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crashHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
multifamilybiz.com
Century Living Breaks Ground on 227-Unit Verona Apartment Community Development Project in Highlands Ranch, Colorado
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO - Century Communities, a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that Century Living, the Company's fast-growing national multifamily division, has broken ground on its 227-unit Verona Apartments project in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Steps from the Highline Canal Trail network and adjacent to...
livability.com
New to the Neighborhood: Castle Rock Residents Can Choose from All Sorts of Communities
A mix of new neighborhoods and historic downtown charm make Castle Rock a great place to call home. When early settlers came to Colorado looking to strike it rich during the gold rush, they found something a little different in Castle Rock: rich rhyolite veins. They hand-quarried the pink and gray volcanic rock that’s formed from ultrathick magma, and, today, distinctive rhyolite buildings can be spotted around downtown from Castle Café to the Castle Rock Museum.
livability.com
Activities Abound in Castle Rock, CO
Locals enjoy wellness offerings aplenty in Castle Rock. For Castle Rock residents, an active and healthy lifestyle just comes with the territory – in fact, the community’s proximity to the outdoors, combined with multiple health and wellness offerings, is a prime reason many choose to live in the area.
livability.com
All for One: Castle Rock, CO Residents Are All in This Together
Castle Rock residents are resourceful, collaborative and all about giving back. Castle Rock is a community that’s constantly giving back to its residents. A prime example can be found in the Castle Rock Parks and Trails Foundation, a nonprofit partner to the Town of Castle Rock Parks and Recreation Department.
livability.com
5 Can’t-Miss Events in Castle Rock, CO
The Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce oversees a wealth of community events just waiting to be explored. Pam Ridler says it’s fun to live in Castle Rock. “Residents can attend and enjoy a year-round calendar of activities that bring everyone together,” says Ridler, President and CEO of the Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber is involved with a large number of events.
West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews demolished several condemned houses Monday on a proposed townhome site -- just days after neighbors said several homeless people had moved in and refused to leave. KRDO NewsChannel 13 first reported two weeks ago on the plan to build 138 townhomes in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue, on The post West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project appeared first on KRDO.
livability.com
Eagle Eye: A Castle Rock, CO Boy Scout’s Project
A local Boy Scout oversees a restoration project for a historic building, giving it new life. Elijah Likens, 15, attends Acton Hybrid Academy of Castle Rock and is also an Eagle Scout with local Troop 780. Elijah has undertaken an Eagle Scout project to oversee the renovation of a historic...
Kodiac Brewery & Grill to Open in Centennial Later This Year
The incoming taphouse and kitchen combination will soon open on Arapahoe Road
Metro Moves: Arvada food hall Freedom Street Social now open
Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com. Now open. Metro Denver’s newest food hall is now open in Arvada. Freedom Street Social, 15177...
The gas station on the south edge of Boulder is actually obscene
The gas station on the south edge of Boulder is actually obscene pianohacker. Why is theirs like $2 more when it's 388 here in lakewood. They turned off their roadside sign so you can’t see the price until you’re at the pump.
cpr.org
Metro Denver set to drop I-25 and C-470 expansions as planners shape climate-minded transportation future
After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. The board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments, a...
Latest on the storms, flood threat for the Front Range
DENVER — 9NEWS will update this blog with the latest on the storm and flooding for Monday. The Colorado Department of Transportation said Interstate 70 is closed in both directions from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero due to a flash flood warning. That warning is in effect until 8 p.m. The closure will remain in place until the warning is lifted and the roadway is inspected.
livability.com
9 Ways to Sip and See Your Way Through Castle Rock, CO
Sip and savor your way through Castle Rock at these epic breweries, wineries and cocktail spots. Castle Rock has more than 100 restaurants, and it also has several lovely places where you can enjoy an adult beverage. Here are just a few options:. Burly Brewing Co. 680 Atchison Way #800,...
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Most Affordable Condo Located in the Heart of the City – $151,222
*Part of the City of Boulder’s Permanently AFFORDABLE HOUSING*. To apply for and be selected for this home, you must be approved by the city. More information is available at: https://bouldercolorado.gov/2510-taft-drive-unit-302. One-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in the heart of Boulder. Just minutes from Folsom Field and the rest of CU...
Small plane lands on busy road east of Colorado Springs
A small plane landed on Woodmen Road Sunday morning before taking off again, according to posts on the Meridian Ranch/Woodmen Hills Facebook page. The plane landed safely on Woodmen Road near Marksheffel Road or near Golden Sage, according to posts. "I thought he/she was going to land on our roof...
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier Mountain
As the end of summer approaches, you have to go on a few more gorgeous Colorado hikes! Lucky for you, I know the perfect hike to do before the mountains fill with snow. Located in Drake, Colorado, just 1.5 hours from Downtown Denver, Crosier Mountain reaches elevations of 9000+ ft! Here at the stats according to All Trails:
11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
indenvertimes.com
5 Upgrades to Make Before Selling Your Denver Home
If you’re gearing up to sell your Denver home, you will want to know about these five easy upgrades to make before you list your home. Making the right upgrades can help you to attract qualified buyers that are eager to pay your asking price. These five upgrades come highly recommended by professional real estate agents.
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
KKTV
The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022. In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.
