biztoc.com
US Futures Slide as Fed Worries Outweigh Earnings: Markets Wrap
September contracts on the S&P 500 Index slipped 0.3% after modest gains Tuesday. Nasdaq 100 futures retreated 0.5% signaling a selloff in technology names will continue. The dollar and Treasury yields rose as investors awaited the minutes of the Fed’s last policy meeting. Stocks rise in Asia amid speculation...
biztoc.com
Futures drop as Target results disappoint, growth stocks slip
- U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday after weak results from retailer Target rekindled fears about the health of U.S. consumers, while growth stocks came under renewed pressure as bond yields climbed. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) fell 2.2% in trading before the bell after reporting a 90% fall in quarterly...
biztoc.com
Palantir: Could It Be A FAANG?
Summary Arguably all FAANG companies have been controversial in their early days. It is the pre-condition of exploring a new market. And few companies have been as controversial as Palantir, which is supported by the observation that the company works with the CIA and US spec ops. In a nutshell, Palantir builds and markets an infrastructure that allows to aggregate and analyze large amounts of unstructured data. Reflecting on enterprise digitalization, the metaverse and a expansion of crypto, Palantir's market opportunity in 2030 could be $1 trillion. In my opinion, Palantir is undervalued. My base-case target price is $22.4/share. Thesis.
biztoc.com
Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as India's Warren Buffett, died of a reported cardiac arrest Sunday. The self-made trader invested in a wide swathe of established businesses and startups. He served on the boards of several Indian firms. His portfolio consists of companies which have risen from being value investments to larger players.
biztoc.com
Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment
U.S. Treasury bills are a good alternative to money market funds and bank certificates of deposits. Interest is exempt from state and local taxes, a contrast with bank CDs. Individual investors may want to consider following Buffett’s lead now that they are yielding as much as 3%.
biztoc.com
Here's why you should ask for a raise right now
The economy has been giving us lots of mixed signals lately, driving fears we’re heading toward a recession. Case in point: While gross domestic product in the U.S. fell again for the second quarter in a row , and layoffs and hiring freezes continue to make headlines, the July job reports blew past expectations, showing a surge of over half a million new jobs.
biztoc.com
U.S. stock futures slip from 3-month highs as traders await Fed minutes and retail sales data
U.S. stock futures fell back from recent highs as bulls held their fire ahead of the release of Fed minutes later on Wednesday. S&P 500 futures ES00 ES00,0.59%dipped 15 points, or 0.4% to 4293. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures YM00, 0.40%fell 83 points,or 0.2% to 34034. Nasdaq 100 futures NQ00,.75%eased 67 points,Or 0.5% to 13591.
biztoc.com
5 Passive Income Stocks to Buy in August 2022
Inflation is still hovering near 40-year highs, and many analysts expect the Fed to continue with its interest rate hikes. Therefore, the stock market is expected to remain under pressure....
biztoc.com
Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision
Michael Burry is known for having bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 crisis. Data showing that inflation may have peaked convinced many investors that the Federal Reserve was likely to be less aggressive in its rate hikes. Burry's business acumen was made famous by the film "The Big Short" in 2015.
biztoc.com
Retirement accounts take hit, but investors stay the course
It was a rocky second quarter for many Americans who saw their retirement accounts take a hit as inflation roiled the stock market. However, a new study shows most investors are still committed to the long haul despite uneasiness over volatility. Fidelity Investment's latest Q2 2022 Retirement Analysis, released Wednesday...
biztoc.com
Lowe’s Quarterly Profit Tops Estimates, Same Sales Miss
Lowe's reported fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts’ forecasts. Shares of Lowe’s were up 3.2% in premarket trading to $221. Coming into Wednesday, the stock has declined 17.2 per cent this year.
biztoc.com
Target’s earnings take a huge hit as retailer sells off unwanted inventory
Target's quarterly profit fell nearly 90% from a year ago. The retailer followed through on its warning that steep markdowns on unwanted merchandise would weigh on its bottom line. The big-box retailer missed Wall Street's expectations by a wide margin, even after the company itself lowered guidance twice. Target says...
biztoc.com
China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes
Bridgewater Associates' Alibaba stake was valued at $813 million at the end of the first quarter, Nasdaq.com said. The world's largest hedge fund retains stakes in Baidu and Tencent Music. The post China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes – Nasdaq appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
Target discounts fail to spur spending by inflation-weary consumers
Target Corp. reported a 90% fall in quarterly earnings and missed comparable sales estimates on Wednesday as its inflation-hit customers reined in spending on discretionary goods despite higher discounts. In contrast, larger rival Walmart Inc. on Tuesday beat estimates as its core base of low-to-middle income shoppers flocked to its...
biztoc.com
Lowe's posts surprise drop in comp sales on slowing demand
Lowe's Cos Inc. warned of a hit to annual sales on Wednesday after reporting a surprise drop in quarterly comparable sales, as demand for tools and paints eased from pandemic highs due to rising inflation and office reopenings. Still, the home improvement chain said it expects its 2022 per-share profit...
biztoc.com
Bed Bath & Beyond stock is up more than 300% in August as meme crowd cheers
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have exploded 314% so far in August. Retail investors rally around the meme stock. The retailer is on the brink of potential financial chaos. The stock is down more than 10% this year, but up more than 30% in the last five years. Bed...
biztoc.com
Tencent posts first ever revenue decline as tough gaming regulation, Covid lockdowns bite
Tencent posted revenue of 134.03 billion Chinese yuan in the second quarter vs. 134.6 billion yuan expected, a decline of 3% year-on-year. Stricter regulations around gaming in China and a resurgence of Covid-19 in the world's second-largest economy hit the technology giant. Tencent missed both revenue and profit forecasts. China's...
biztoc.com
Tax to pay on US stocks as a UK citizen
U.S. Tax to pay on US stocks as a UK citizen is 15%. Can anyone point me to a decent source to understand this? No comments yet on this article. Be the first to share what you think! Click here to read the full article.
biztoc.com
Inflation is causing real pain. But raising interest rates will make it worse
Rate hikes could induce a recession and hurt ordinary people. We need price stabilisation measures instead. Today American policymakers face a stark choice. Either, they can fight inflation by continuing to hike interest rates to generate unemployment and bring down aggregate demand. Or, they can employ a surgical approach that reins in the price increases that have been driving inflation, while encouraging investments to overcome chronic supply chain issues.
Lowe's warns of weaker 2022 sales as inflation hampers demand
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) on Wednesday warned of a hit to annual sales as discretionary spending on home improvement from its core do-it-yourself customers languished in the first half of the year due to inflation.
