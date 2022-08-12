Read full article on original website
Related
A 29-year-old part-time remote worker living abroad and making $4,000 a month explains how she finds work and affords her lifestyle
Michelle Checchi has been working remotely since 2019. She says her lifestyle is "much more affordable" than she'd expect to have in the US.
8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per Hour
It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus,...
JOBS・
Everyone’s over remote work except for the workers themselves
The economy has a case of remote work. That’s the story corporate America told in second-quarter earnings calls. To some CEOs, any ills their companies face inevitably come down to the fact of people logging on from home. As a result, if their business hinges on a steady hum of commuters, they’ve struggled to adapt to the reality of prolonged telework.
CNBC
Millennial who upped pay by $50,000 after switching jobs 3 times in 3 years: Top tips for earning more money
Sometimes, the best way to get a raise is to find a new job. One recruiter, who took that mindset to heart, now makes almost six figures. Sara, a 28-year-old fashion recruiter in the Northeast, tells CNBC Make It that she's landed three new jobs in different industries over the past three years — resulting in higher titles and $50,000 more per year. (Sara requested that her real name be withheld to protect her job security.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
The CEO of Whole Foods says younger people have to earn the right to do meaningful work. Gen Z disagrees.
Whole Foods CEO John Mackey recently said younger people "don't seem like they want to work" partly because they want meaningful jobs. "You can't expect to start with meaningful work. You're going to have to earn it," he said. But Gen Z isn't wasting any time; finding work that aligns...
biztoc.com
Tesla, Amazon Are in Line for a Tax Hit From Inflation Reduction Act
The $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act was approved in the House on Friday. It now goes to President Joseph Biden for his signature. The legislation aims to cut healthcare costs and fight climate change. Some major companies, including Tesla and Amazon com, are likely to face higher tax bills under the bill.
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
I've been 'job sharing' for 15 years, and it was key to making partner at a major law firm. Here's how it's advanced my career.
Kathryn Jump and Lisa Tye "job share," running a department at Shoosmiths, a major UK law firm, where they're also partners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A TikToker was so fed up at the lack of pay transparency that she’s now just asking strangers on the street — and they’re telling her
A TikToker frustrated with the lack of pay transparency in the U.S. has gained millions of viewers after launching a series in which she asks people she’s only just met what their salary is. Hannah Williams, 25, is making waves online with her short-form video series “Salary Transparent Street,”...
Today in B2B Payments: Klavi Raises $15M to Develop New B2B Finance Products; Klasha Aims to Scale Its Products for Cross-Border African Commerce
Today in B2B payments, Klavi has raised $15 million in a Series A investment to grow its open finance solution and develop new B2B finance products, and Klasha has added a former PayPal executive as CPO to help in its mission to transform African commerce. Open finance SaaS platform Klavi...
Don't Ruin Your Relationship. Follow These 5 Business Strategies to Create Success in Your Relationship
Applying what you know in business to your relationship can result in relationship success.
Credit-Card Companies Can Trick You Into Buying Too Much. Here's How.
Even as cost-conscious Americans take steps to save cash, some are driving themselves into deeper financial holes. Take travel-rewards credit cards, which consumers use to help pay for business travel and vacations. On the surface, travel-rewards cards seem like a good deal. You open a card for personal use, pay...
'Dream Jobs Are DEAD': Quiet Quitting is the TikTok Trend Encouraging Employees to Take It Easy at Work
Young professionals are learning to say 'no' to more and 'yes' to less as they face burnout.
Got Typing Skills? How to Make Money From Home with a Transcription Job
Do you have mad typing skills, good headphones and some spare time on your hands? Then we’ve got a flexible work-from-home gig for you. If you can type, you should add “work-from-home transcriber” to your list of side hustles. There are thousands of transcription jobs out there,...
JOBS・
Comments / 0