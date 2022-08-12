Sometimes, the best way to get a raise is to find a new job. One recruiter, who took that mindset to heart, now makes almost six figures. Sara, a 28-year-old fashion recruiter in the Northeast, tells CNBC Make It that she's landed three new jobs in different industries over the past three years — resulting in higher titles and $50,000 more per year. (Sara requested that her real name be withheld to protect her job security.)

