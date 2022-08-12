I am not on SSI or SSDI but getting a raise of a 159$ who cares. When I did case management and welfare checks for people who were on supplemental income, seems like they all barely got by. If they were lucky they were on Sec 8, or HUD but an increase in income means an increase in rent, too much of an increase could stop food stamps.. Most only get 50 bucks anyway.. When you see with your own eyes the way most of them are living, our elderly should not be forced to choose between eating this week or paying my light bill. It’s just heart breaking.. what’s the point of a raise if I’m still struggling to pay for food. While working for this company I even got reprimanded for bringing some of my clients food, on company time. I was going too see them and brought them a meal and got in trouble. I quit that job, but it was the point of helping another human who is struggling. The politicians and government officials don’t see it, out of site out of mind. It’s very sad 😞
yeah getting a raise then slap us with $200 a month for medicare which they owe us from last year and jumped medicare up $40 amonth
No matter what kind of a raise we get, Medicare increases at least 75% of that raise. So why make such a big deal.
