One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Loven Oven Pizza Announces New Owners, Renewed Commitment to Town of LowellBuilding Indiana Business
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VPBuilding Indiana BusinessMichiana, MI
valpo.life
Brown & Gold Golf Outing Set for Aug. 22
The 2022 Brown & Gold Golf Outing to support the Valparaiso University men’s and women’s golf programs is right around the corner, with the outing slated for Monday, Aug. 22 at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton. Entries are still being accepted at this time and online entries...
fox32chicago.com
Former Orr basketball player Marquise Pryor fatally shot on South Side
CHICAGO - Marquise Pryor, who played basketball at Orr and was a prominent figure in the 2018 Fox Sports documentary "Shot in the Dark," was shot and killed on Friday. "He had recently opened up a neighborhood store and a salon on 87th," former Orr assistant coach Jimalle Ridley said. "He had invested a lot in that and had just hired some people last week."
abc57.com
The final day of the Four Winds Invitational ends in a dramatic finish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The final round of the Four Winds Invitational was played August 14th, and ended in a three-way tie. "I almost gave up. Almost. " said Yan Liu, the winner of the invitational. Yan Liu beat out Gabby Lemieux and Kiira Riihijarvi on the 18th hole, claiming...
$30 million facelift for JW Anderson Boys & Girls Club in Gary
When the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Indiana received Tolleston School from the Gary Community School Corp in 2011, its proposed use was to replace the John Will Anderson Club on Fifth Avenue in downtown Gary. The club would include services and activities for the entire community not just school age children.
panoramanow.com
Michigan City Plans Oktoberfest in 2022
Michigan City Special Events is proud to announce the entertainment line-up for the return of Michigan City’s most requested event, Oktoberfest. The four-day festival, being held in Washington Park over Labor Day weekend, will feature over 40 music and entertainment groups, as well as local and regional food, art, craft and merchandise vendors.
valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, August 18 – 21
Yet another wonderful, warm weekend of August is here, and there are tons of awesome events that you could get up to. Whether it’s biking, concerts, or festivals, there’s something for everyone to choose from. Take a look at our list of 10 Fun Things To Do in...
thelansingjournal.com
Video: ‘No, we’re staying,’ says Lansing Christian’s new principal
LANSING, Ill. (August 12, 2022) – Melanie returned to her alma mater Lansing Christian School this week, and though the nostalgia was great, she went to talk with new principal Matt Kamien about his background, the school’s future, and the Spanish immersion program:. Referenced in the video, click...
buildingindiana.com
Two-County Merger Creates The Salvation Army NWI
The Salvation Army announced the merging of operations in Northwest Indiana that will link services in Lake and Porter Counties. The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command will continue to serve residents of both counties through existing facilities in East Chicago, Gary, Munster, and Valparaiso while pooling talent and resources. Headquarters for The Salvation Army’s Northwest Indiana Area Command will be based in its Munster facility.
wgnradio.com
Tom Dreesen is coming back home to Chicago!
Stand-up comedian Tom Dreesen joins Dean Richards! The two catch up and Tom talks about what he is currently working on. Then Tom talks about his one man show, Tom Dreesen – The Man Who Made Sinatra Laugh!, that is coming to Chicago on September 10th at the McAninch Arts Center. For tickets visit atthemac.org.
WANE-TV
Silver Alert issued for missing Gary man
GARY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 60-year-old Jerry Moog, described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with bald/brown hair and brown eyes. Moog was last seen in Gary on Saturday at 3:15 a.m. wearing gray pants with no shirt and no shoes.
nwi.life
Crown Point Police Announce Fall 2022 Citizens Police Academy
The Crown Point Police Department is pleased to announce the return of its Citizens Police Academy. Applications for the academy opened today, Monday, Aug. 15. This is the sixth year the police department has held the academy, which receives dozens of interested applicants annually. This year, the academy will be...
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
valpo.life
Bartholomew Funeral Home Supports Community’s Shifting Needs
Death is a topic that many people, understandably, don’t spend much time discussing. Many shy away from the subject, not wanting to talk about what will happen after they or their loved ones die. It’s too frightening, too sad, too uncomfortable. It is natural to want to ignore death and push it from our minds for as long as we possibly can, but the reality is that one day we will all die, and one of the best ways to help our families and friends through the grieving process is to have conversations about what will happen to us after we die, especially when it comes to arrangements.
Water temperatures plummet at some Lake Michigan beaches as cold upwelling occurs
We still have nice warm water on the surface of Lake Michigan, just not everywhere. The northeast wind this weekend has really chilled off the water at some of the hottest Michigan beaches. Michigan’s south end beaches on Lake Michigan have been the most affected by warm water being pushed...
fox32chicago.com
Hammond mayor pulls basketball rims down at MLK Park after 2 shootings, 1 person killed
HAMMOND, Ind. - Two back-to-back shootings, one of them fatal, has prompted Hammond's mayor to pull the rims off the basketball courts at MLK Park. Given the recent uptick in violence, he says there's no timetable on putting them back. "To see the violence taking place at this park is...
nwi.life
MLK PARK BASKETBALL COURTS TO CLOSE INDEFINITELY
Due to the recent spate of violence in MLK Park, Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Department of Parks and Recreation have decided to shut down use of the basketball courts at MLK Park on Lyons Street. “This park is named after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,...
wgnradio.com
Indiana is wrapping Ubers and Lyfts in Chicago
Morgan Snyder, Executive Director for Visit Indy, joins Dane Neal who is filling in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. What can people see and do for Labor Day weekend in Indiana? Morgan talks about visiting Indianapolis and the prize package that will be available in select wrapped Uber and Lyft cars.
Man arrested, accused of breaking into same northern Indiana business twice in 24 hours
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A man in Lake County, Indiana was arrested last week for allegedly burglarizing the same business twice in a 24-hour period. The Griffith Police Department says it arrested Michael Anderson on August 7 for breaking into the same business in the 500 block of E. Glen Park Avenue. Police did not share […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago’s ‘safe life’ is long gone
When I was younger, my dad would always talk about how beautiful the city where he grew up was, but how grateful he was to be able to come to and settle in Chicago. Of course, he was talking about Jerusalem, which long before his country, Palestine, was torn by war, was one of the most spectacular cities in the world.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
VU strategic plan calls for new associate's degree program, nursing/health professions building
Valparaiso University is looking to add a two-year associate's degree program and boost enrollment among Hispanic students. A strategic plan called Uplift Valpo was approved by the university's board of directors in July. Among other things, it says the school needs to increase the flexibility of its curriculum to remain...
