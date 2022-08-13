ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrillville, IN

valpo.life

Brown & Gold Golf Outing Set for Aug. 22

The 2022 Brown & Gold Golf Outing to support the Valparaiso University men’s and women’s golf programs is right around the corner, with the outing slated for Monday, Aug. 22 at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton. Entries are still being accepted at this time and online entries...
CHESTERTON, IN
fox32chicago.com

Former Orr basketball player Marquise Pryor fatally shot on South Side

CHICAGO - Marquise Pryor, who played basketball at Orr and was a prominent figure in the 2018 Fox Sports documentary "Shot in the Dark," was shot and killed on Friday. "He had recently opened up a neighborhood store and a salon on 87th," former Orr assistant coach Jimalle Ridley said. "He had invested a lot in that and had just hired some people last week."
Merrillville, IN

Sports
Sports
City
Merrillville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
panoramanow.com

Michigan City Plans Oktoberfest in 2022

Michigan City Special Events is proud to announce the entertainment line-up for the return of Michigan City’s most requested event, Oktoberfest. The four-day festival, being held in Washington Park over Labor Day weekend, will feature over 40 music and entertainment groups, as well as local and regional food, art, craft and merchandise vendors.
thelansingjournal.com

Video: ‘No, we’re staying,’ says Lansing Christian’s new principal

LANSING, Ill. (August 12, 2022) – Melanie returned to her alma mater Lansing Christian School this week, and though the nostalgia was great, she went to talk with new principal Matt Kamien about his background, the school’s future, and the Spanish immersion program:. Referenced in the video, click...
LANSING, IL
buildingindiana.com

Two-County Merger Creates The Salvation Army NWI

The Salvation Army announced the merging of operations in Northwest Indiana that will link services in Lake and Porter Counties. The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command will continue to serve residents of both counties through existing facilities in East Chicago, Gary, Munster, and Valparaiso while pooling talent and resources. Headquarters for The Salvation Army’s Northwest Indiana Area Command will be based in its Munster facility.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
#Golf Course#Girls Varsity Golf#Lady Bomber Jv#Central Catholic
wgnradio.com

Tom Dreesen is coming back home to Chicago!

Stand-up comedian Tom Dreesen joins Dean Richards! The two catch up and Tom talks about what he is currently working on. Then Tom talks about his one man show, Tom Dreesen – The Man Who Made Sinatra Laugh!, that is coming to Chicago on September 10th at the McAninch Arts Center. For tickets visit atthemac.org.
CHICAGO, IL
WANE-TV

Silver Alert issued for missing Gary man

GARY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 60-year-old Jerry Moog, described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with bald/brown hair and brown eyes. Moog was last seen in Gary on Saturday at 3:15 a.m. wearing gray pants with no shirt and no shoes.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Crown Point Police Announce Fall 2022 Citizens Police Academy

The Crown Point Police Department is pleased to announce the return of its Citizens Police Academy. Applications for the academy opened today, Monday, Aug. 15. This is the sixth year the police department has held the academy, which receives dozens of interested applicants annually. This year, the academy will be...
CROWN POINT, IN
NBC Chicago

Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.

An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
valpo.life

Bartholomew Funeral Home Supports Community’s Shifting Needs

Death is a topic that many people, understandably, don’t spend much time discussing. Many shy away from the subject, not wanting to talk about what will happen after they or their loved ones die. It’s too frightening, too sad, too uncomfortable. It is natural to want to ignore death and push it from our minds for as long as we possibly can, but the reality is that one day we will all die, and one of the best ways to help our families and friends through the grieving process is to have conversations about what will happen to us after we die, especially when it comes to arrangements.
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

MLK PARK BASKETBALL COURTS TO CLOSE INDEFINITELY

Due to the recent spate of violence in MLK Park, Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Department of Parks and Recreation have decided to shut down use of the basketball courts at MLK Park on Lyons Street. “This park is named after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,...
wgnradio.com

Indiana is wrapping Ubers and Lyfts in Chicago

Morgan Snyder, Executive Director for Visit Indy, joins Dane Neal who is filling in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. What can people see and do for Labor Day weekend in Indiana? Morgan talks about visiting Indianapolis and the prize package that will be available in select wrapped Uber and Lyft cars.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Chicago’s ‘safe life’ is long gone

When I was younger, my dad would always talk about how beautiful the city where he grew up was, but how grateful he was to be able to come to and settle in Chicago. Of course, he was talking about Jerusalem, which long before his country, Palestine, was torn by war, was one of the most spectacular cities in the world.
CHICAGO, IL

