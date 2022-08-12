Read full article on original website
'Traveling group' distracts St. George jewelry store employees, steals $20,000
A traveling group of suspects allegedly used a variety of methods to distract employees before stealing $20,000 worth of jewelry from a St. George store.
ksl.com
Southern Utah sees uptick in stolen vehicles. Here's what most of them have in common
ST. GEORGE — More than 810,000 vehicles were reported stolen last year in the United States, an upsurge that also has been seen in Southern Utah, prompting authorities to urge residents to protect their property from thieves. A car is stolen every 48 seconds in the United States, according...
Armed Cedar City suspect wanted for robbing convenience store
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in the armed robbery of a convenience store in Cedar City on Wednesday night. Cedar City Police say the robbery took place at a Maverik store located at 809 W 200 N around 11:43 p.m. Arrest reports say the suspect barged into the […]
