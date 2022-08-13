ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

CSAA Insurance Group and Rick Astley Partner on Surprise Ad Campaign

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- CSAA Insurance Group has partnered with 1980s British legend Rick Astley to launch a new brand campaign across 17 U.S. markets. For the first time in 35 years, Astley and the top-rated AAA Insurance provider have released a new version of his beloved music video for his 1987 chart-topping hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.” The new video pays tribute to the original while spreading the good news about InsurAAAnce — the insurance that never gives you up! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005214/en/ Rick Astley’s iconic hairstyle is featured in an ad campaign with CSAA Insurance Group. (Graphic: CSAA)
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

ModMed® Secures Position on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List for the Seventh Year

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- ModMed® has earned its spot for the seventh year on the annual Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America list. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005118/en/ ModMed® Secures Position on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List for the Seventh Year (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

