dailybadgerbulletin.com
200 years of Jackson-Madison County celebrated over weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson celebrated 200 years this past weekend. The City of Jackson’s Bicentennial Commission have been planning to end the year-long Bicentennial Celebration with a bang. There were multiple events for everyone to celebrate, including the Bicentennial Choir, a Bicentennial Parade and the...
WBBJ
Events the week of August 15, 2022 in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Decatur County Fair (Parsons – through Saturday) Horsin’ Around (Jackson) Whistlin’ Dixie Book Drive (Jackson) Alzheimer’s Awareness Lunch (Jackson) Jackson’s 200th Birthday (Jackson) Thursday, August 18. Unitas w/ George Foreman (Jackson) David Cook...
WBBJ
$400,000 grant to help elders with digital literacy
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A $400,000 grant has been provided to the Southwest Human Resource Agency. The agency says the funds from the West End Home Foundation will help elders in Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and McNairy counties stay connected to the world digitally. “During the pandemic,...
courieranywhere.com
Hardin County tourism department seeks input Friday on Tennessee RiverLine
The Hardin County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Tennessee RiverLine Committee is hosting a tour and community engagement event this week. The bureau’s Tennessee RiverLine team will be touring the 46 miles of waterfront along the Tennessee River and Pickwick Lake, to learn more about existing recreational opportunities, wildlife, and hospitality amenities, and explore their relationships with the waterways.
WBBJ
New City of Jackson flag unveiled
JACKSON, Tenn. — New city flag unveiled. According to information, from the City of Jackson, the city now has a new flag. The design winning artist of the new flag, Kris Stewart, accompanied Mayor Scott Conger on stage at the unveiling ceremony. The newly designed flag was unveiled at...
thunderboltradio.com
The Obion County Fair to Begin on Saturday
The Obion County Fair will begin an eight day run starting this Saturday. This year’s 64th annual fair is titled “Over the Harvest Moon” and will take place at the Obion County Fairgrounds in Union City. The fair’s opening day on Saturday will include nine pageants, ranging...
WBBJ
Additional information on the Decatur County Fair
The Decatur County Fair will take place August 15-20. The fair will be located at 1925 U.S. 641 in Parsons. For additional information on events at the Decatur County Fair, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/decaturcountyfair2022.
radionwtn.com
Bittersweet Night For Henry County Commission
Paris, Tenn.–It was a busy, bittersweet meeting for the Henry County Commission Monday night, as seven of its members were attending their last meeting. County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway presented each of the seven with framed photographs of the Henry County Courthouse affixed with their names and dates of service. Ridgeway extended personal messages for each member, telling them how much they meant to the county and how appreciative he was of their service.
thunderboltradio.com
Local Counties Included in Drought Declaration
A Disaster Declaration has been designated for several counties in Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky. The declaration was issued by the Secretary of Agriculture due to drought conditions that began on July 26th. The declaration includes six primary Tennessee counties, which includes Weakley and Henry, along with eight adjacent counties...
WBBJ
Crockett County Sheriff addresses Facebook post hoax
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One scam is creating false fear in a local county. Internet scams are reaching for more than just your money. One particular scam has made its way across multiple West Tennessee Facebook groups. “It’s under ‘Crockett County, Tennessee Resale’ and it says ‘There’s a serial...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/12/22 – 08/15/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/12/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/15/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
bobgermanylaw.com
Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision
Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
thunderboltradio.com
“Most Wanted” for TennCare Fraud finally arrested in Benton County
A Benton County woman, considered one of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud, has been arrested after more than a year on the run. The Office of Inspector General says 39-year-old Lindsey Horner, of Big Sandy, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators say Horner...
Covington Leader
North Covington Dollar General temporarily shut down by city over ‘life safety issues’
Shoppers expecting to pop into the North Covington Dollar General will have to go elsewhere for the time being. On Friday morning, Covington Fire Chief Richard Griggs confirmed the store was closed by the fire marshal for life safety issues. He said the fire department received seven different complaints about...
kbsi23.com
Man, teen face firearms charges in Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A man and a teenager face charges after a disturbance call led to illegal weapon possession arrests. Dyersburg police responded to Sellers Drive on Aug. 14 around 2:15 a.m. An officer who was traveling on Upper Finley Road saw a vehicle leaving the area with...
TennCare fraud “Most Wanted” suspect arrested in West Tennessee
39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, Tenn. was arrested Friday through a joint effort by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.
kbsi23.com
Dyersburg police investigating after apartment, vehicle struck by gunfire
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – Dyersburg police are investigating after an apartment and vehicle were struck by gunfire. Officers were call to Plummer Circle around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Police say the resident of the apartment would not cooperate with officers and would not speak with them. The...
WSMV
Officials confirm woman “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud was taken off the list Friday after being located and booked on the charge. The Office of Inspector General and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, TN, Friday. Horner was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.
7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
