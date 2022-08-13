Paris, Tenn.–It was a busy, bittersweet meeting for the Henry County Commission Monday night, as seven of its members were attending their last meeting. County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway presented each of the seven with framed photographs of the Henry County Courthouse affixed with their names and dates of service. Ridgeway extended personal messages for each member, telling them how much they meant to the county and how appreciative he was of their service.

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO