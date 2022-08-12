Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Countdown to Kickoff: Warren East Raiders
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the final week of Countdown to Kickoff previews with a look at the Warren East Raiders led by head coach Jeff Griffith. The Raiders are poised for a big 2022 having the most experienced roster in all of South Central Kentucky with 20 out of 22 starters returning. With the amount of experience Warren East has, it makes coaching for Jeff Griffith much easier.
WBKO
Rardin Listed on Top 20 Most Impactful Coaching Hired of 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball Head Coach Marc Rardin was named to the Top 20 Most Impactful Coaching Hires of this offseason by D1Baseball.com Rardin comes in at No. 11 on the list. “Rardin has been very selective in what Division I Baseball job he would be willing...
WBKO
Move-In commences at Western Kentucky University
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The campus at WKU was buzzing with activity today as residence hall move-in was underway for first year students. Large boxes lined the sidewalk in front of Douglas Keen Hall, as families dropping off their children filled them with personal belongings to be taken inside for the 2022-23 school year.
WBKO
Jarret Doege enters transfer portal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The quarterback battle on The Hill has taken a sharp turn. West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege finds himself in the portal once again. Doege entered the portal on Sunday night, as first reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports. WKU later confirmed those reports. WKU head...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
Teranga Academy kicks off inaugural year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As part of the Bowling Green Independent School District, the Teranga Academy officially kicked off its inaugural year. The academy is a result between the school district and the Fugees Family, to support teens and their families who are new to the United States and to American Schools.
WBKO
Abound’s Spartan Financial Learning Center opens at South Warren High
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A ribbon cutting was held at South Warren High School today for Abound’s Spartan Financial Learning Center. Partnering together through the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, South Warren and Abound created the first-ever center of its kind in the county. South Warren Principal, Jenny...
wcluradio.com
James Depp “Jimmie” Martin
James Depp “Jimmie” Martin, 78, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was the son of the late James Seth and Lucille Christie Martin. He is survived by his daughter: Dodie Leslie; one step-daughter: Heather VanCleave; four grandchildren:...
WBKO
Simpson County kicks off back to school with Prayer Walk
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of the Franklin, Kentucky community spent this afternoon praying in the various schools in the city for the 5th annual Prayer Walk. “We’re going not only just in the high school or the middle school, but every single school and even sports facilities where the kids will be after school. So like, it’s all encompassing. It’s everywhere the students are going to be,” said volunteer and student minister, Lily Hunter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky shooting
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell was killed over the weekend in Kentucky.
WBKO
Blue Equity Makes Significant Investment in and Provides Growth Capital to Cheetah Clean Auto Wash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (News Release) - Blue Equity, an independent private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has formalized an investment and partnership with Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is Kentucky’s leading locally owned and operated chain of car washes with five sites in Bowling...
WBKO
Med Center Health to hold women’s conference
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health will be holding a women’s conference “A Day Just For Women”. The conference will be held in the Knicely Conference Center on Sept. 22, with pre-registration required by Sept. 2. Parts of the conference will include exhibits with information...
WBKO
BGISD Superintendent talks schools safety, security for upcoming school year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent School District are headed back today, and for many parents and students, school security and safety is in the forefront of their minds. “To our students, and our parents, it’s very natural to be anxious, right? I mean, you see what happened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
Franklin Sidewalk Sale set to start this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s almost time to shop ‘til you drop in Franklin. Local businesses will have tables set up outside their storefronts full of sale items for customers this weekend. The sale will highlight local downtown stores in the city, while also allowing owners to...
wnky.com
New procedure in Bowling Green to help those with COPD/Emphysema
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A new procedure at Bowling Green’s Med Center is available to help people struggling with COPD and emphysema. This minimally invasive procedure that has been successfully performed 3 times so far at the Med Center inserts a one-way valve in one to two lobes of the lungs to allow air to flow out but not back in.
WBKO
Brighter Skies = Warmer Wednesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was mainly cloudy with a few showers here and there. Expect more sunshine Wednesday, which brings us warmer temperatures. Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll have a small chance for a passing shower, with temperatures stay below average through the end of the week. Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms.
WBKO
Disease affecting cattle detected in Hart County
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, disease of cattle has been detected in Hart County and Fleming County, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, has been...
Disease affecting cattle detected in Kentucky Asian Longhorned Tick a known carrier of the disease
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 12, 2022) – Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn.
WBKO
WKU President delivers annual address to faculty and staff
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -In his annual faculty and staff convocation address Monday morning, WKU President Timothy C. Caboni reflected on the previous school year and looked ahead to the coming year. Caboni discussed the progress on the university’s fifth year of its strategic plan. Climbing to Greater Heights...
k105.com
KSP conducts murder investigation in Logan Co. Suspect unknown.
Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in Logan County. On Saturday morning at approximately 3:30, troopers responded to the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead on the report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks, of Clarksville, Tennessee, deceased from a gunshot wound.
WBKO
Glasgow Police Department introduce new K-9 “Titan”
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department welcomes its newest K-9 “Titan” to the agency. Officer Zachary Barber is the K-9 handler with five years of law enforcement experience. Titan will specialize in narcotics and tracking criminals. Titan and Officer Barber are currently going through a six-week...
Comments / 0