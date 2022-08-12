BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was mainly cloudy with a few showers here and there. Expect more sunshine Wednesday, which brings us warmer temperatures. Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll have a small chance for a passing shower, with temperatures stay below average through the end of the week. Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO