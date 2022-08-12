Read full article on original website
tpgonlinedaily.com
Capitola Aids Watsonville Community Hospital Purchase
In a special meeting Thursday, the Capitola City Council authorized a 60-day loan agreement for $5 million with the County of Santa Cruz to help close the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital by a Pajaro Valley nonprofit. The vote was 5-0, contingent on the cities of Santa Cruz and Watsonville each putting up a $5 million 60-day loan.
Letter to the editor: Hear from the unhoused at 6 p.m. Monday; don't let city clear the Benchlands
benitolink.com
Nonprofit serving at-risk youth makes a play for San Benito County
Danny Chavez being interviewed at Levi’s Stadium about using the power of sport to teach life skills to at-risk youth. Photo courtesy of Empowering Our Community for Success. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. There’s a missed opportunity in Danny Chavez’s childhood that he keeps coming...
‘The smile farm’: Sunnyvale animal sanctuary brings joy to children and adults alike
If you like visiting animals, consider spending an hour at Animal Assisted Happiness in Sunnyvale. It’s an animal sanctuary designed with a touch of whimsy, with fun and smiles in mind. The 2.5 acre site defies easy categorization: It’s not exactly a zoo, although animals are usually found in...
benitolink.com
12 Riverview Estates families just a few months from moving in
Significant progress has been made by the 24 families that have been building their own homes in the Community Services Development Corporation’s Riverview Estates project. The first 12 families began working in January and plan to move into their finished houses by Dec. 15. “Things are going fantastic with...
sjpl.org
Home & Garden Highlight: Low-Water Gardens
Much of the western United States is in the midst of an extreme drought. This has many of us with gardens thinking about how we can achieve a beautiful green spaces while also not using very much water. Thankfully, SJPL's Home & Garden collection supports water-conscious gardeners, such as yourself, with many richly photographed and approach-ably written gardening books to help you make the change.
KRON4
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses
MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced todaythat former California New Wave CEO Paul King will have to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without proper state licensing. The DA's office obtained a default judgment against Salinas based cannabis businesses Fuji Farms, Inc., and Hands on Faith Association, in association with The post CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses appeared first on KION546.
Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)First Day: 7/28• Brentwood Elementary• Adams Middle SchoolAntioch Unified School DistrictFirst Day: 8/4Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary• Roosevelt Middle School• Fremont High, Oakland TechSan Mateo Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8Acalanes Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8New Haven Unified School District (Union City)First Day: 8/10• Pioneer Elementary• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School• James Logan HighSan Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)First Day: 8/11Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)First...
North San Jose hotel could be boon to Alviso community
A burgeoning area of Alviso along the Guadalupe River could soon see construction begin on a new upscale business hotel. Following two different appeals challenging the development’s environmental review that were quashed by the San Jose City Council, Milpitas-based Terra Development Partners has been given the green light to move forward with plans for the 214-room hotel.
climaterwc.com
Clipper BayPass pilot to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
KSBW.com
Friends and family react to death of Carmel Valley mother and her 3 middle school-aged children
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A fiery car crash Sunday night took the life of a Carmel Valley mother and her three young children. “It doesn’t seem real yet. Doesn’t seem real that they’re actually gone, not coming back,” said Joan McIntire the mother of Lisa Biakanja, who was driving at the time of the accident.
SoCal couple battles Legionnaires' disease after SJ hotel stay; bacteria found in pool, hot tub
The couple stayed at the San Jose hotel in late June and used its pool and jacuzzi. Days later, they started to experience exhaustion, upset stomachs, fevers and severe dehydration -- spending days in the ER and on the ventilator.
sanjoseinside.com
From San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: The Facts About Police Staffing
“......while wage negotiations and political campaigns subject the truth to their own unique variety of butt-kicking.”. The last time that police staffing aroused controversy in San Jose, I refused the demands of some protesters to “defund the police” in 2020. Anti-police protesters responded by painting expletives on my wife’s and my home after one demonstration. I defied the demands of the protesters for a simple reason: our community wants– and our public safety demands–more police officers. I worked over multiple budgets to save and identify the dollars to expand officer staffing at SJPD by more than 220 officers in the last half-decade, and to increase the police budget by 50% since I became mayor in 2015.
montereycountyweekly.com
Illegal cannabis plants were allegedly hiding among raspberry bushes.
A massive illegal cannabis operation was hidden on what appeared to be a berry farm in North Monterey County, alleges Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni. Prosecutors describe raspberry bushes planted along the perimeter of hoop houses to conceal the true nature of the operation that was taking place in unincorporated Salinas for a few years before the combined forces of the District Attorney’s Office’s Bureau of Investigations, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Monterey County Department of Public Works and other agencies sent out their shared enforcement unit made a move.
lookout.co
New luxury hotel at La Bahia, near Boardwalk, finally moves forward; aims to open in 2024
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. After years in bureaucratic and development limbo, and after decades of sliding into decrepitude, the landmark La Bahia Apartments is finally poised for a dramatic rebirth as Santa Cruz’s answer to Hotel California.
ScienceBlog.com
Students describe two new species of scorpions
California now has two new scorpions on its list of species, thanks to the efforts of two keen-eyed high school students from the Bay Area and the California Academy of Sciences. Harper Forbes and Prakrit Jain, avid users on the community science platform iNaturalist, discovered the new-to-science scorpions while trawling...
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
Returning students greeted by heat wave; Temperatures to top 100 in many communities
WALNUT CREEK -- As students return to classrooms across the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday, they will be greeted by sweltering temperatures as a heat wave begins blanketing the region.It won't last long, forecasters said, temperatures should return to their normal spread by Wednesday evening.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday for communities bordering the Central Valley, including eastern portions of Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara counties. An additional heat advisory was also issued Monday afternoon. The advisory will go into effect late Tuesday morning and expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday night."Record or near...
My new yoga place is not a safe space. How could it be?
Santa Cruz yogi Valerie Moselle has been trying — and failing — to quit teaching yoga. She loves it, but she also believes yoga is too often a "colonized white space of privilege, rife with cultural appropriation and spiritual bypassing." In a Community Voices op-ed, she explores the dichotomy and her own mixed feelings and writes about the warning sign she'd like to post outside her studio for her students.
