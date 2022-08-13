Read full article on original website
Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea agreed on Tuesday to expand its global health partnership with the foundation set up by Microsoft Corp co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. The deal came after Gates arrived in South Korea late on Monday, calling for Seoul to play a bigger role in global...
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Takes Financing Requests Into Account
Beleaguered crypto lending platform Celsius has received multiple offers of fresh cash to help fund its restructuring process, reported Bloomberg, citing the lawyer for the bankrupt crypto lender said Tuesday. What Happened: According to the company's latest Chapter 11 documents, negative liquidity is anticipated to exceed $34 million by October...
Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United
(Reuters) -Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, on Tuesday tweeted that he was buying football club Manchester United Plc, without offering any details. Musk has a history of being unconventional and making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal to secure Manchester United.
KYOCERA to Increase MLCC Production for 5G, ADAS and EV Technology with New Manufacturing Plant
KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Kyocera Corporation(President: Hideo Tanimoto, hereinafter “Kyocera”) announced today that it will construct a new production facility at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Kagoshima, Japan, to increase its production capacity of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), strengthen engineering development capabilities, and ensure ample manufacturing space as Kyocera’s business expands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005002/en/ Architect’s rendering of the new facility (Graphic: Business Wire)
Little talk of rainforest protection in the Brazilian Amazon
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In the Brazilian Amazon these days, it’s nearly impossible to run for office talking up the environment. More common is a scene like this: A candidate for Congress parades a helicopter — the symbol of illegal gold mining — painted with the Brazilian flag, through the streets of the Amazon city of Boa Vista. He defends a gold rush that has devastated Indigenous territories and contaminated rivers. In a neighboring state an Indigenous candidate stops wearing green clothing in public out of fear of violence.
Sourcing at Magic: Who Showed Up and What Stood Out
Last week’s Sourcing at Magic trade show in Las Vegas reflected the many changes the industry has faced since the pandemic arrived more than two years ago. More than 650 mills, manufacturers, material innovators and technology providers came out, more than double the number seen in February, and outpacing the 160 exhibitors who showcased their offerings a year ago, said Andreu David, Sourcing at Magic vice president. The number of countries represented at the show grew to 26 from 21 six months ago. While China’s Covid restrictions have limited the presence of vendors arriving from the world’s factory in recent years, many...
More Than Half of Grocery Customers Would Delay Receiving a Delivery Order to Pay a Lower Fee
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- One of the most important reasons shoppers choose not to use a grocery delivery service is that they want to pay no more than necessary, which was tied with wanting to select their own produce according to new shopper behavior research from Mercatus, fielded June 30 through July 1, 2022. Specifically, customers’ desire to pay no more than necessary was directed squarely at delivery’s additional service-related costs, not the prices paid for the products online. The research also found that when given the choice, customers are much more likely to select a time slot later the same day, or even the next day, if that meant they could pay a lower delivery fee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005036/en/ Omnichannel Shopper Behavior Report 2022, Vol 1, June 30-July 1, 2022. (n=1,847 U.S. adults, 18 years and older, who participate in the HH’s grocery shopping. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CSAA Insurance Group and Rick Astley Partner on Surprise Ad Campaign
WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- CSAA Insurance Group has partnered with 1980s British legend Rick Astley to launch a new brand campaign across 17 U.S. markets. For the first time in 35 years, Astley and the top-rated AAA Insurance provider have released a new version of his beloved music video for his 1987 chart-topping hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.” The new video pays tribute to the original while spreading the good news about InsurAAAnce — the insurance that never gives you up! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005214/en/ Rick Astley’s iconic hairstyle is featured in an ad campaign with CSAA Insurance Group. (Graphic: CSAA)
ModMed® Secures Position on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List for the Seventh Year
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- ModMed® has earned its spot for the seventh year on the annual Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America list. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005118/en/ ModMed® Secures Position on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List for the Seventh Year (Graphic: Business Wire)
