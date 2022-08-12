ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Cold weather, northern climates linked to more cases of diabetes in dogs

PHILADELPHIA — Cold weather is pretty rough for man’s best friend when it comes to their health. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine reveal that diabetes diagnoses in dogs were most likely to occur in the winter and in the northern United States compared to any other season or region.
ANIMALS
studyfinds.org

Being more physically active does not help girls lose body fat, study says

TRONDHEIM, Norway — Girls do not shed pounds from being more physically active, according to new research. A team in Norway says their figures are not controlled by how much time they spend running, walking, or in the gym. While exercise has major health benefits, the effects differ between the sexes. Boys lose body fat but only after they reach adolescence.
FITNESS
studyfinds.org

Gifted dogs more playful than the average pup, study reveals

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Is your dog gifted? If so, your pooch is likely more playful than typical dogs. International researchers define gifted dogs as those that know the names of their toys. Researchers from Eötvös Loránd University have discovered that only a few dogs globally show the unique skill...
ANIMALS
studyfinds.org

Yoga app may also cure urinary incontinence, study concludes

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Can you reach Zen and have a healthy bladder at the same time? A recent study reviewing the health benefits of the “Yoga of Immortals” app argues it can. Researchers at Rutgers University found that people dealing with a loss of bladder control saw a significant improvement in their condition after using the app for four weeks.
YOGA
studyfinds.org

Googling about ticks actually helps scientists study climate change

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Want to help scientists learn more about tick-borne diseases and climate change? Just Google about the blood-sucking insect. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen say people Googling about ticks helps advance scientific analysis on their activity patterns. According to Moestrup Jensen, an associate professor at the...
ENVIRONMENT
studyfinds.org

5-star physicians only! 3 out of 4 people use online reviews to find new doctors

NEW YORK — According to new research, about three in four patients keep a “mental scorecard” of everything they like and dislike about a doctor’s office. In a recent poll of 2,000 Americans — including 1,500 who have health insurance and 500 who don’t — almost four in five respondents (79%) place importance on things like timeliness and wait time when seeing a doctor.
HEALTH SERVICES
studyfinds.org

How people pay attention to faces in videos could help screen for autism

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Infants, kids, and adults do not view faces the same way while watching videos, according to researchers from the University of California-Riverside. Their study finds the role of “face centering” increases as someone grows older. These findings hold a large array of potential applications...
RIVERSIDE, CA
studyfinds.org

Skip the elevator: A 15-minute walk can help your brain fight off Alzheimer’s

GÖTTINGEN, Germany — Older people can stave off Alzheimer’s disease with a daily 15-minute walk or other physical activities, according to new research. Researchers in Germany say moderate physical activity boosts all areas of the brain, especially those involved in memory. Staying active also benefits people over 70 the most. They see the biggest increase in grey matter, compared to their “couch potato” peers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

