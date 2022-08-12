Read full article on original website
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
studyfinds.org
App-based blood pressure monitors don’t outperform basic cuffs at controlling hypertension
SAN FRANCISCO — Smartphone apps that connect to sophisticated blood pressure monitors are no more effective than simple at-home cuffs, according to a new study. Researchers at UC San Francisco found almost no significant difference between the readings on the two devices after six months. Patients who used the...
studyfinds.org
New nasal spray shows ability to prevent seizures and protect against Alzheimer’s
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A new nasal spray may hold the key to saving people from both epilepsy and Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University say the spray uses a novel peptide that boosts the brain’s ability to prevent seizures and protect neurons.
studyfinds.org
Cold weather, northern climates linked to more cases of diabetes in dogs
PHILADELPHIA — Cold weather is pretty rough for man’s best friend when it comes to their health. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine reveal that diabetes diagnoses in dogs were most likely to occur in the winter and in the northern United States compared to any other season or region.
studyfinds.org
Being more physically active does not help girls lose body fat, study says
TRONDHEIM, Norway — Girls do not shed pounds from being more physically active, according to new research. A team in Norway says their figures are not controlled by how much time they spend running, walking, or in the gym. While exercise has major health benefits, the effects differ between the sexes. Boys lose body fat but only after they reach adolescence.
studyfinds.org
Virtual trips to museums can help older adults overcome frailty, social isolation
MONTREAL, Quebec — A virtual trip to a museum can help older people stay mentally and physically healthy, a new study suggests. Researchers in Canada say regular online visits reduce a senior’s risk for strokes, heart disease, cognitive decline, and even an early death. This is because such...
studyfinds.org
Gifted dogs more playful than the average pup, study reveals
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Is your dog gifted? If so, your pooch is likely more playful than typical dogs. International researchers define gifted dogs as those that know the names of their toys. Researchers from Eötvös Loránd University have discovered that only a few dogs globally show the unique skill...
studyfinds.org
Yoga app may also cure urinary incontinence, study concludes
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Can you reach Zen and have a healthy bladder at the same time? A recent study reviewing the health benefits of the “Yoga of Immortals” app argues it can. Researchers at Rutgers University found that people dealing with a loss of bladder control saw a significant improvement in their condition after using the app for four weeks.
studyfinds.org
COVID myth debunked: Musical instruments don’t spread the virus more than normal speech
WASHINGTON — Does blowing into a musical instrument really spread COVID-19 more than just talking normally? Despite warnings against holding live music events throughout the pandemic, a new study is debunking the theory that using wind instruments is a public safety concern. COVID has decimated the live music industry....
studyfinds.org
Googling about ticks actually helps scientists study climate change
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Want to help scientists learn more about tick-borne diseases and climate change? Just Google about the blood-sucking insect. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen say people Googling about ticks helps advance scientific analysis on their activity patterns. According to Moestrup Jensen, an associate professor at the...
studyfinds.org
5-star physicians only! 3 out of 4 people use online reviews to find new doctors
NEW YORK — According to new research, about three in four patients keep a “mental scorecard” of everything they like and dislike about a doctor’s office. In a recent poll of 2,000 Americans — including 1,500 who have health insurance and 500 who don’t — almost four in five respondents (79%) place importance on things like timeliness and wait time when seeing a doctor.
studyfinds.org
How people pay attention to faces in videos could help screen for autism
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Infants, kids, and adults do not view faces the same way while watching videos, according to researchers from the University of California-Riverside. Their study finds the role of “face centering” increases as someone grows older. These findings hold a large array of potential applications...
studyfinds.org
Skip the elevator: A 15-minute walk can help your brain fight off Alzheimer’s
GÖTTINGEN, Germany — Older people can stave off Alzheimer’s disease with a daily 15-minute walk or other physical activities, according to new research. Researchers in Germany say moderate physical activity boosts all areas of the brain, especially those involved in memory. Staying active also benefits people over 70 the most. They see the biggest increase in grey matter, compared to their “couch potato” peers.
