Recall election aimed at LA prosecutor fails to make ballot
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A high-profile attempt to recall a progressive district attorney in the nation's most populous county has failed, after organizers were unable to collect sufficient, valid petition signatures to place the proposal before voters, election officials said Monday. In a region that has seen rising crime...
Employers urge New York to fix unemployment insurance surcharge
When the COVID-19 pandemic first led to a closure of business, schools and other public gathering spaces, Rod Dion did something many employers couldn't do: He kept all his employees. "One of the best and hardest decisions I did was to not let anybody go," he said during an interview...
Noem releases social study standards burnishing U.S. history
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday released a revised proposal for social studies standards in public schools that lays out a mostly shining vision of American history, after an initial draft of the standards came under heavy criticism last year from conservatives and Native American educators.
Florida COVID data critic can stay in House race for now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former state Department of Health employee who gained national attention for questioning the numbers in Florida's COVID-19 dashboard can remain a candidate for now in the race to be the Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. A state appellate court on Friday...
Watch Live: Coverage of the final sprint to the primaries
Today marks the unofficial start of the final sprint. Candidates up and down the ballot are making their final pitches to prospective Primary Election voters, and Spectrum News is following them along the campaign trail. Watch up-close coverage of Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried in their race for the Democratic...
Nikki Fried campaigns in South Florida ahead of bus tour
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.—Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Nikki Fried is hoping to sway undecided voters her way with just over a week until Election Day. Nikki Fried ramps up campaign stops heading to Election Day. Fried stopped by early voting location in Boynton Beach on Monday. “Something New” statewide bus tour...
Gunman in FBI Cincinnati attack has ties to Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — The gunman that tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati office has ties to Florida, according to Tampa Bay Times. Ricky Walter Shiffer, Jr. lived in multiple addresses around the Tampa Bay area dating back to 2005. Records from the Hillsborough County Elections Office showed that Shiffer was registered to vote in Hillsborough County as a Republican in 2021.
Pig races draw in large crowds at the State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Sunday marks the last day for the State Fair and despite the weather, hundreds of fairgoers made their way to the Wisconsin fairgrounds. A major attraction at the State Fair for the past two decades has been the pig races, which managed to fill the stands throughout the day.
Millions awarded to Bay area organization helping underrepresented youth
TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Labor just awarded more than $43 million in grant money for job training and employment services to organizations in 11 states, including Florida. What You Need To Know. U.S. Department of Labor awarded more than $43 million in grant money for job...
Hochul seeks to boost New York developmental disabilities workforce
New York state officials are trying to boost the number of people who work with those with developmental disabilities through expanded credentialing and bonuses, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced. The move is being powered by a $10 million agreement with the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals over the...
Health First is 1st in Florida to offer whole blood on air ambulances
A new tool to treat those suffering from trauma-related injuries in Brevard County is now available as they fly to the hospital. Health First was the first hospital in the state of Florida to begin using what’s known as “whole blood” on its air ambulance helicopters. What...
Florida sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff went on Facebook and berated a animal cruelty suspect as a “despicable excuse for a human being” after she was charged with drowning her Chihuahua. The 32-year-old woman was already in the Brevard County jail on charges she stabbed a...
Education is on the ballot in this month's primary election
Angela Dubach is the head of the Pinellas County chapter of Moms for Liberty. She admits that voting in Florida’s August primary election was never that big of a deal for her. What You Need To Know. Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist and the Florida Democratic Party have all released...
Early voting is now open in all Central Florida
SANFORD, Fla.—Early voting is now underway across the Central Florida region. It’s a race to the polls. Early voting sites are now open across Central Florida. Linda Hallman has lived in Florida for over 4 decades. She told Spectrum News 13 she votes because it’s important. “Your...
Woman killed in crash with Florida officer
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
More than 230K Florida Virtual School students resume classes
It’s back to school for thousands of young Floridians who are tackling classes online as students in the Florida Virtual School (FLVS). School is back in session for hundreds of thousands of students at the Florida Virtual School. The school serves more than 234,000 students in two K-12 programs.
