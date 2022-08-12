Read full article on original website
Related
northwoodsleague.com
Mankato Picks Up 40th Win Against La Crosse in Season Finale
LA CROSSE, Wis. — After the MoonDogs’ rally came up short Friday night, Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon) refused to let that happen for the second night in a row. Crenshaw’s bases-loaded double in the ninth and cleared the bases to lead the Mankato to an eventual 9-7 victory over the La Crosse Loggers, Saturday night in the season finale at Copeland Park.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)
(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Aaron Soule resigns as Randolph AD
Randolph Activities Director/Assistant High School Principal Aaron Soule announced his resignation this past week, effective Wednesday, Aug. 10. Soule is taking a position with the Lakeville school district where he will be in charge of activities for all three Lakeville middle schools. He and his family live in Lakeville and his children attend Lakeville schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Minnesota To Live and Visit
Awash with loads of stunning landscapes, scenery and nature, Minnesota is a wonderful state to live in and explore with it delightfully being known as the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’. Located in the Upper Midwest alongside Lake Superior, it has everything from the teeming Twin Cities metropolitan area to much smaller towns and idyllic nature spots for you to discover.
boreal.org
Hitting the stage at Bayfront Blues Festival
The Bayfront Blues Festival is back, and it is going into its 33rd annual of showcasing emerging talent in the field of blues music. Bayfront Blues Festival Director of Media; Cyndee Parson shares how the event has reached new heights since it began. “It started 34 years ago as a...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
2 injured in southern Minnesota ATV rollover crash
MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota. It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized. The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gov. Walz ready to extradite suspects in Mall of America shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced he is prepared to immediately extradite suspects arrested in connection to a shooting at the Mall of America last week. The suspects, Shamar Lark, 21, and Rashad May, 23, were arrested Thursday afternoon in Chicago and are awaiting extradition at the Cook County Jail in Illinois."Minnesotans deserve to know that people who commit brazen acts like the shooting at the Mall of America will be held accountable by Minnesota prosecutors and courts," said Walz.Walz will coordinate the process with Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.The interstate extradition process...
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
Alcohol-Involved Motorcycle Crash in Southern Minnesota Injures Two People
Fairmont, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved motorcycle crash on I-90 near Fairmont Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling west on the interstate when it left the roadway and crashed in the median in Pleasant Prairie township around 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota Sheriff Asks Parents to Think Twice About Back to School Pictures
The Carver County, Minnesota Sheriff's Office posted a warning to parents over the weekend. Back to school photos often reveal personal information about your child. School name, grade, age, and identifying features, etc. - these can all be used by predators and scammers. The big trend online in recent years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Man sentenced for southern Minnesota drug raid
MANKATO, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to jail time and probation after being arrested in a major drug raid in Blue Earth County. Sean Michael Nelson, 34 of Mankato, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs Monday and was sentenced to 85 days in the Blue Earth County Jail and three years of supervised probation. Nelson was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.
Driver hits pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian in Burnsville Saturday night.Around 9 p.m., a 30-year-old Minneapolis man was walking north across Highway 13 on Nicollet Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck going west on Highway 13. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.A 47-year-old Burnsville man was driving the truck. The state patrol said he had been drinking before the crash.
16-year-old passenger killed in Waconia car crash
WACONIA, Minn. -- A 16-year-old was killed in an early-morning crash in Waconia Saturday.The crash happened along Oak Avenue. near Goldfinch Drive at about 4:20 a.m.The driver, who was in a Toyota Camry, collided with a payloader parked on the side of the road. Authorities say that it had been marked with a traffic cone, and the speed limit in the area is 30 mph.The driver -- also 16 -- has been taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, however, died as a result of their injuries.The crash remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Apple Valley police search for shooter who wounded man in trailer park
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – Police are looking for the shooter who injured a man Sunday afternoon in an Apple Valley trailer park.Officers were called to the 13000 block of Pennock Avenue at about 12:48 p.m. after a 36-year-old man was shot, and the man who shot him had fled the area on foot. The victim had been driven to a local hospital by a relative before officers arrived. Police say the shooter and the victim "knew each other and it is not believed the general public is in danger."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Mankato man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder charge
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man pleaded guilty Monday to a third-degree murder charge in Blue Earth County Court. Myles Daniel Hickman, 27, was originally arrested in August 2021 by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents after an investigation into the May 2021 drug overdose death of 31-year-old Jesse Barnhart.
Teen driver crashes into parked payloader, killing 16-year-old passenger in Waconia
A car slammed into construction equipment in Waconia early Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old passenger and injuring the 16-year-old driver. According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 16-year-old from Waconia driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Oak Ave. collided with payloader that was parked on the east side of the lane near Goldfinch Dr.
KEYC
One person killed in overnight fire in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after an early morning fire in Albert Lea. It happened Saturday at 2:15 a.m., in the 1700 block of Eberhardt Street in Albert Lea. Once Albert Lea Fire and Rescue arrived on scene, a neighbor informed crews that someone may...
Comments / 0