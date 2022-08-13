ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WPRI 12 News

WaterFire lighting celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire returned for a full lighting on Saturday night with crowds expected to be their largest of the season. For the second year in a row, WaterFire and The Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) are celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color with a full lightning. Saturday night’s event was described by organizers […]
Turnto10.com

Providence extends guaranteed income program by six months

(WJAR) — More than 100 Providence residents will continue to get $500 a month with no strings attached. The city announced on Monday an extension of the guaranteed income pilot program for six months. This iteration of the program will use city money. For the first year of the...
Turnto10.com

Villa Marina in Newport sells for $5.5M

(WJAR) — Villa Marina, also known as the Sanford-Covell House, in Newport, Rhode Island was sold for $5.5 million, according to Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty. The eight-bedroom home is located at 72 Washington St. in Newport and was most recently an inn. The property was built in 1870...
GoLocalProv

How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch

It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
NEWS10 ABC

Man vacationing in Milwaukee dies in fall from drawbridge

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report.
theshelbyreport.com

Dave’s Fresh Marketplace Remains True To Its Roots

From its humble beginnings as a roadside produce stand in Warwick to 10 grocery store locations across several cities, Dave’s Fresh Marketplace has been serving Rhode Island since 1969. The state’s largest locally owned and operated independent grocery, the company is pleased with the recent reopening of its Dave’s...
iheart.com

Providence Continues Guaranteed Payment Program Six More Months

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is extending the guaranteed payments that 100 city residents are getting under a pilot program. And he is going to use city money to get it done. The program was created back in 2021 when 110 individuals were provided to payments out of a pool of more than four thousand who applied for the 500 dollar a month payment, made with no questions asked.
ABC6.com

Elorza to give update on Providence Guaranteed Income pilot program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Jorge Elorza will give an update Monday on the Providence Guaranteed Income pilot program. The mayor’s office said the program started last year “provides monthly, recurring cash payments given directly to individuals.”. Through the program, 110 residents were selected to receive $500...
rinewstoday.com

Herb Weiss, an agent of change… shifts focus to Pawtucket’s senior community

Big changes for our writer on aging issues – and how lucky we are to have this news to share. Herb Weiss, of Pawtucket, has worked for his city for over 23 years, serving most recently as Economic and Cultural Affairs Officer. On August 22nd, Herb will be following his most passionate concern, issues of relevance to the aging population, and move over to serve as Deputy Director of the Pawtucket Senior Center. There, he will work with Mary-Lou Moran, Director of the Leon Mathieu Senior Center, who has worked for the city for over 20 years, and also served as VP and President of the RI Senior Center Directors Association. The Center is widely recognized in the state as one of the most successful senior centers serving its community.
mybackyardnews.com

LTE: BRETT SMILEY

This month we’ve been able to talk to so many people in our community! Organizations throughout Providence have been hosting mayoral forums and they’re a great way to meet the candidates and hear more about our platforms. Just this week we joined the Central Providence Health Equity Zone...
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 goes inside new $250M Attleboro High School

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The newest high school in the region is almost ready to open. NBC 10 got a sneak peek inside the new Attleboro High School. Aside from new features, it will also expose students to many blue-collar careers. The building is two weeks away from hosting...
ABC6.com

Warwick discusses future of Flock cameras

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A vote to approve guidelines of Flock cameras in Warwick was tabled for further discussion to next month. The cameras take pictures of license plates and alert police when a car from the national hot list drives through their city. While there was no decision...
eastgreenwichnews.com

Residents Say Customer Parking Ruining Neighborhood

When Providence Oyster Bar opened on Post Road in May, it marked a small shift southward from the hub of restaurants in downtown East Greenwich. Many in town (and beyond) have welcomed the new eatery but some of the challenges felt by downtown residents are now being felt by residents who live in the neighborhood behind POB – namely parking woes. And they aren’t happy about it.
rinewstoday.com

Newport’s Ida Lewis Distance Race a 2-day sprint

Ida Lewis Distance Race Pleases Veterans and Newcomers Alike. Now that the Newport to Bermuda Race is in the history books, sailors are setting their sights on the next offshore racing opportunity, the Ida Lewis Distance Race presented by Bluenose Yacht Sales, scheduled to start on Friday, August 18. However, unlike the Newport to Bermuda Race, which is point-to-point, the Ida Lewis Distance Race, in its 18th edition, is a round-trip adventure, starting and ending in Newport, R.I., which makes logistics easier to handle. And instead of an arduous 635 nautical miles, the Ida Lewis Distance Race is, at most, a pleasantly manageable 169 nm. (Unique to the Ida Lewis Distance Race, the Race Committee considers weather forecasts before the start to decide from among four courses that range from 112 to 169 nautical miles; the goal is to get all teams back to the dock within 18-24 hours.)
