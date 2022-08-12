ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mindy Kaling on the importance of mental health and South Asian representation in ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3

By Ariana Brockington
TODAY.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
People

Mindy Kaling Says Rumors About B.J. Novak Being Her Children's Father 'Doesn't Bother' Her

Mindy Kaling is addressing rumors that her longtime friend B.J. Novak could be the father of her children. In an interview with Marie Claire published Tuesday, the Never Have I Ever creator, who has kept the paternity of her children private, revealed that speculation about Novak possibly fathering her children — Katherine, 4, and Spencer, 23 months — "doesn't bother" her.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make Acting Debut on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’

It’s in his blood. Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on Netflix in August, following in mom Reese Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe‘s footsteps. Deacon, 18, will play a role in Never Have I Ever season 3. The high school series was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s pals. Kaling, 43, had Deacon’s mom guest star on The Mindy Project before they costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script.
CELEBRITIES
Motherly

Mindy Kaling is totally unbothered by the endless speculation over who fathered her kids

You might know Mindy Kaling from her work in "The Office" and "Oceans's 8" or maybe from co-creating shows like, "Never Have I Ever" and "The Sex Lives of College Girls." Kaling is without a doubt an entertainment mogul in her own right. So, why are people still focused on who the father her children is, rather than her amazing achievements in film and television?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Mindy Kaling Explains Why She Wishes Parents of College Women “Would Take Them to Freeze Their Eggs” Instead of Gifting Them Jewelry and Vacations

Mindy Kaling is grateful she had the choice to start a family on her own terms, and it’s a choice the Hollywood multihyphenate hopes others are able to make too. The actress, producer, writer and mother of two recently spoke about her relationship to therapy, how she’s worked through the grief of losing her mother, her own motherhood experience and working now that she’s in her 40s as part of Marie Claire’s recent wellness-themed issue.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'

Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts Prays To Jesus That 'I’m Going To Be Positive... And Get Rid Of Anything That’s Weighing Me Down:' She's Been Standing By Her Partner 'Sweet Amber,' As She Battles Cancer

Robin Roberts returns to the set of Good Morning America with a super positive attitude after spending time in “happy place” as partner Amber Laign underwent breast cancer treatment. Robin and Amber have been together through many highs and lows over their relationship—including each of their battles with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Barnet
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Person
Deacon Phillippe
Person
Ryan Phillippe
In Style

Lisa Kudrow Said It Was "Jarring" to See Herself Next to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on 'Friends'

Like her on-screen character Phoebe Buffay, Lisa Kudrow exuded confidence as a budding actress in Hollywood — that is until, she landed her breakout role on Friends. This week, Kudrow spoke about feeling insecure about her body while filming the beloved sitcom alongside her real-life besties Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during an episode of the Podcrushed podcast. "I was confident," Lisa explained, adding that she didn't deal with body issues until she watched the show back. "It wasn't until Friends that I realized, 'oh, I don't look like I thought I looked,'" she said. "And that's what was so jarring, and that's when it was like, oh, I've got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Asian#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Never Have I Ever
Mary Duncan

Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix

Comments / 0

Community Policy