Healthy Recipe: Summer Garden Salad
This cool crunchy garden salad is exactly the ticket to get through the heat of summer. In no time at all, these humble garden cucumbers and colorful peppers transform into a divinely crunchy, festive-looking dish bursting with summer flavor. It’s perfect alongside Curried Chickpea Patties or Dill & Mint Marinated Salmon.
recipesgram.com
Creamy Cold Banana Cake
This creamy cold banana cake is so delicious! If you like banana desserts then this recipe is the real deal for you! It is very easy to make and you won’t need more than 15 minutes to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 basic pandispan / sponge...
recipesgram.com
Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake
This silky, sweet and creamy lemon blueberry cheesecake is so delicious! Plus, it’s the best addition to any dessert table! Easy to prepare and beautiful – you will need just 30 minutes to prepare it plus cooking time and have the ultimate summer cheesecake experience! Here is the recipe:
People
Trisha Yearwood's Pasta Primavera with Tomatoes, Asparagus & Zucchini
"This was one of my mom's favorite dishes to order at an Italian restaurant," says the country singer, who created a new tabletop collection with Williams Sonoma inspired by her late mother, Gwen. "I came up with this recipe to honor her memory and her love of all the fresh veggies."
IN THIS ARTICLE
12tomatoes.com
Strawberry Shortcake Squares
The crumb topping is out of this world. Strawberries mixed with the flavors of vanilla and cream is one of the sweetest flavor combos around. These strawberry shortcake squares have a thick layer of cream in the middle and are topped with a crumble made from a surprising selection of ingredients. These piled-high squares are sweet, fun, and have quite a few shortcuts that simplify the process.
I Tried Ina Garten’s Strawberry Country Cake and It Tastes Like Summer in a Slice
Strawberries and whipped cream are a classic combination, and when it’s strawberry season, I’m all about eating fresh strawberries straight from the pint. I’m also a sucker for dessert and have recently gotten into making my own layered cakes from scratch, so when I saw Ina Garten post a photo of her Strawberry Country Cake on Instagram, I knew I needed to make it.
Zucchini 2 ways: Sweet and savory recipes for summer squash
Chef David Nayfeld of Che Fico in San Francisco shares recipes for summer squash salad and chocolate chip zucchini bread.
mvmagazine.com
Skillet Peach Cobbler with Ginger-Orange Biscuits
This quintessential summer dessert has everything you could ask for. When peaches are in season, there is no better destination than this crowd-pleasing cobbler. It’s also delicious made with plums or a combination of stone fruits. The easy-to-make cobbler biscuits get a lift from orange and crystallized ginger. (Note that you will need about 2 large navel oranges in total to zest for the biscuits and filling.) The biscuit dough can be made ahead, and the stone fruit does not need to be peeled, making this recipe extra user-friendly. Be sure to read all of the tips and substitution ideas in Baking Together #26: A Crowd-Pleasing Peach Cobbler before you start making this recipe. Serve with vanilla ice cream (homemade No-Churn Vanilla Malted Ice Cream if you like!) while still warm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This black bottom cherry pie is full of juicy cherries and a surprising, rich ganache base
I'm a big flower lover, but sunflowers are my very favorite, bar none. Maybe it's their bright, sunny color, maybe it's because I'm from Kansas — the sunflower state. This pie is sunny, too — full of juicy cherries and a surprising, rich ganache base. It's great with or without the floral effect (you can bake it as a regular double crust pie, no problem)! — Erin Jeanne McDowell.
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY PEACH GALETTE
Easy Peach Galette made with fresh peaches and a simple pie crust recipe. Simple peach dessert that tastes even better with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!. A galette is almost like a pie, but a little easier to make. You make a simple pie crust recipe but just fold the edges over the filling. No need to crimp or make anything look perfect, yet the dessert ends up looking beautiful because you can see the peach filling in the middle.
Philly Cheesesteak Mac Recipe
Whenever people go to Philly, they always get wrapped up in that cheesesteak war for the best one. Well, we got the best cheesesteak Mac now, so how ‘bout that!. 1 ½ pounds|680 grams sirloin steak, thinly sliced. for the flourless cheese sauce:. 2 cups|500 ml whole milk.
recipesgram.com
Lip-Smacking Dark Chocolate Coca Cola Pound Cake
This chocolate lover dream pound cake with creamy chocolate ganache is the best pound cake that I ever tried! Rich, chocolatey, well moist chocolate pound cake with a silky, smooth ganache is the real deal for all chocolate lovers out there! Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¼...
The Daily South
Golden Delicious Sticky Buns
Start your morning the right way, with an ooey-gooey sticky bun. Baked in an apple cider-caramel sauce made with maple syrup and filled with sweet Golden Delicious apples, these apple stucky buns are a true fall treat. It's a mystery why Golden Delicious apples, which have a mellow sweetness, tender...
Brunswick Stew-A Story and a Heritage Recipe
A Masterpiece with French Wine PairingsDoc Lawrence. Jim Sanders imported his fine French WinesDoc Lawrence. Brunswick Stew Prepared in a Cast Iron PotDoc Lawrence. The late Jim Sanders was one of a kind: a well-educated man with a Master’s in English, a rural Georgia childhood, a wounded WW II veteran, a French-trained chef, wine importer/retailer, acclaimed restauranteur, wine educator and exceptional raconteur.
Epicurious
No-Churn Hazelnut Espresso Ice Cream
Active Time 15 minutes Total Time 8 hours 15 minutes, including freezing. This is an absolute knockout ice cream with no need for an ice cream maker or checking the freezer every 30 minutes. Miraculous. The nuts are toasted when they are the color of milky coffee rather than butter—this will release the aromatic oils in the hazelnuts and, along with the sea salt, will really intensify the flavor of the no-churn ice cream.
Bon Appétit
Spicy Green Bean Ditalini With Caramelized Lemon
Briny, crunchy, lemony, and faintly spicy, this pasta salad of sorts hits all the high notes flawlessly. Barely blanched green beans and a handful of aromatics are “cold fried”—that is, they start in a pool of cool oil and gently sizzle and brown as the heat catches up. This is an easier splatter-free approach than dropping it all in a skillet of hot oil. Shreds of fresh mozzarella offer cool, creamy comfort and hold up well for a few hours at room temperature. Any small, tubular pasta will do in place of the ditalini.
Outside Online
Campfire Doughnuts
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. These donuts from Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski’s new release, Men with the Pot Cookbook: Delicious Grilled Meats and Forest...
Golf.com
How to make 3 fruity and refreshing rum-based ‘tiki’ cocktails
Critics often bash them as “umbrella drinks,” which can be code for “syrupy sweet” and “excessively showy.”. But true cocktail-lovers know there’s more to them than that. We call them “tiki” drinks, and we recognize the rich history behind them. Their origins are widely...
