ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
Cancer Health

Healthy Recipe: Summer Garden Salad

This cool crunchy garden salad is exactly the ticket to get through the heat of summer. In no time at all, these humble garden cucumbers and colorful peppers transform into a divinely crunchy, festive-looking dish bursting with summer flavor. It’s perfect alongside Curried Chickpea Patties or Dill & Mint Marinated Salmon.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Creamy Cold Banana Cake

This creamy cold banana cake is so delicious! If you like banana desserts then this recipe is the real deal for you! It is very easy to make and you won’t need more than 15 minutes to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 basic pandispan / sponge...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake

This silky, sweet and creamy lemon blueberry cheesecake is so delicious! Plus, it’s the best addition to any dessert table! Easy to prepare and beautiful – you will need just 30 minutes to prepare it plus cooking time and have the ultimate summer cheesecake experience! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
People

Trisha Yearwood's Pasta Primavera with Tomatoes, Asparagus & Zucchini

"This was one of my mom's favorite dishes to order at an Italian restaurant," says the country singer, who created a new tabletop collection with Williams Sonoma inspired by her late mother, Gwen. "I came up with this recipe to honor her memory and her love of all the fresh veggies."
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Shaker#Sage#Pomegranate#Herbal#Mixture#Food Drink#Sinc Re Fare
12tomatoes.com

Strawberry Shortcake Squares

The crumb topping is out of this world. Strawberries mixed with the flavors of vanilla and cream is one of the sweetest flavor combos around. These strawberry shortcake squares have a thick layer of cream in the middle and are topped with a crumble made from a surprising selection of ingredients. These piled-high squares are sweet, fun, and have quite a few shortcuts that simplify the process.
RECIPES
mvmagazine.com

Skillet Peach Cobbler with Ginger-Orange Biscuits

This quintessential summer dessert has everything you could ask for. When peaches are in season, there is no better destination than this crowd-pleasing cobbler. It’s also delicious made with plums or a combination of stone fruits. The easy-to-make cobbler biscuits get a lift from orange and crystallized ginger. (Note that you will need about 2 large navel oranges in total to zest for the biscuits and filling.) The biscuit dough can be made ahead, and the stone fruit does not need to be peeled, making this recipe extra user-friendly. Be sure to read all of the tips and substitution ideas in Baking Together #26: A Crowd-Pleasing Peach Cobbler before you start making this recipe. Serve with vanilla ice cream (homemade No-Churn Vanilla Malted Ice Cream if you like!) while still warm.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Salon

This black bottom cherry pie is full of juicy cherries and a surprising, rich ganache base

I'm a big flower lover, but sunflowers are my very favorite, bar none. Maybe it's their bright, sunny color, maybe it's because I'm from Kansas — the sunflower state. This pie is sunny, too — full of juicy cherries and a surprising, rich ganache base. It's great with or without the floral effect (you can bake it as a regular double crust pie, no problem)! — Erin Jeanne McDowell.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY PEACH GALETTE

Easy Peach Galette made with fresh peaches and a simple pie crust recipe. Simple peach dessert that tastes even better with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!. A galette is almost like a pie, but a little easier to make. You make a simple pie crust recipe but just fold the edges over the filling. No need to crimp or make anything look perfect, yet the dessert ends up looking beautiful because you can see the peach filling in the middle.
RECIPES
Vice

Philly Cheesesteak Mac Recipe

Whenever people go to Philly, they always get wrapped up in that cheesesteak war for the best one. Well, we got the best cheesesteak Mac now, so how ‘bout that!. 1 ½ pounds|680 grams sirloin steak, thinly sliced. for the flourless cheese sauce:. 2 cups|500 ml whole milk.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Lip-Smacking Dark Chocolate Coca Cola Pound Cake

This chocolate lover dream pound cake with creamy chocolate ganache is the best pound cake that I ever tried! Rich, chocolatey, well moist chocolate pound cake with a silky, smooth ganache is the real deal for all chocolate lovers out there! Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¼...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Golden Delicious Sticky Buns

Start your morning the right way, with an ooey-gooey sticky bun. Baked in an apple cider-caramel sauce made with maple syrup and filled with sweet Golden Delicious apples, these apple stucky buns are a true fall treat. It's a mystery why Golden Delicious apples, which have a mellow sweetness, tender...
RECIPES
Doc Lawrence

Brunswick Stew-A Story and a Heritage Recipe

A Masterpiece with French Wine PairingsDoc Lawrence. Jim Sanders imported his fine French WinesDoc Lawrence. Brunswick Stew Prepared in a Cast Iron PotDoc Lawrence. The late Jim Sanders was one of a kind: a well-educated man with a Master’s in English, a rural Georgia childhood, a wounded WW II veteran, a French-trained chef, wine importer/retailer, acclaimed restauranteur, wine educator and exceptional raconteur.
GEORGIA STATE
Epicurious

No-Churn Hazelnut Espresso Ice Cream

Active Time 15 minutes Total Time 8 hours 15 minutes, including freezing. This is an absolute knockout ice cream with no need for an ice cream maker or checking the freezer every 30 minutes. Miraculous. The nuts are toasted when they are the color of milky coffee rather than butter—this will release the aromatic oils in the hazelnuts and, along with the sea salt, will really intensify the flavor of the no-churn ice cream.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Spicy Green Bean Ditalini With Caramelized Lemon

Briny, crunchy, lemony, and faintly spicy, this pasta salad of sorts hits all the high notes flawlessly. Barely blanched green beans and a handful of aromatics are “cold fried”—that is, they start in a pool of cool oil and gently sizzle and brown as the heat catches up. This is an easier splatter-free approach than dropping it all in a skillet of hot oil. Shreds of fresh mozzarella offer cool, creamy comfort and hold up well for a few hours at room temperature. Any small, tubular pasta will do in place of the ditalini.
RECIPES
Outside Online

Campfire Doughnuts

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. These donuts from Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski’s new release, Men with the Pot Cookbook: Delicious Grilled Meats and Forest...
FOOD & DRINKS
Golf.com

How to make 3 fruity and refreshing rum-based ‘tiki’ cocktails

Critics often bash them as “umbrella drinks,” which can be code for “syrupy sweet” and “excessively showy.”. But true cocktail-lovers know there’s more to them than that. We call them “tiki” drinks, and we recognize the rich history behind them. Their origins are widely...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy