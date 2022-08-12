ROCKING FORWARD: Pandora is poised to make lab-grown diamonds everyone’s best friend — in North America, at least. The Danish jeweler is launching its Pandora Brilliance line in the U.S. and Canada on August 25 with diamonds grown in the U.S. from 100 percent renewable energy.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection “The future of luxury is here today. Lab-created diamonds are just as beautiful as mined diamonds, but available to more people and with lower carbon emissions,” said Pandora’s chief executive officer Alexander Lacik in a statement announcing the launch. Part of...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 16 MINUTES AGO