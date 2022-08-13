Read full article on original website
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses
MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
wglr.com
Students get behind-the-scenes look at life as first responders
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Students in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District are getting a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to work as a first responder. Monday was the first day of a week-long Summer Youth Academy hosted by local law enforcement agencies. Organizers said the event is not...
spectrumnews1.com
Back to school: Wisconsin colleges' COVID-19 policies
WISCONSIN — College students across Wisconsin are starting to head back to school. Many are being met with new COVID-19 policies and protocols. On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave updated guidance on COVID-19. While the CDC said it encourages people to be vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus, it streamlined its guidance in an attempt to make it easier for people to know what to do if they’re exposed or test positive for COVID-19.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths
New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. As UW-Madison...
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
nbc15.com
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. The doors open following an 8:00 a.m. ribbon cutting for the new shop. “Verona’s the place to...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet three generations of women behind House of Flavas
MADISON, Wis. — At most gas stations, you can fill up on snacks and soda. But at House of Flavas in Madison, along with grabbing some gas, you can fill up with something tasty. Nearly a year ago, August 19, 2021, Jodie Jefferson quit her job to pursue her...
captimes.com
The bumpy road to electric buses in Madison
In the summer of 2020, Madison’s first electric buses arrived in the city thanks to a $1.3 million grant from the federal government. Madison Metro Transit was one of 50 agencies to receive a share of the funds from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No-Emission $55 million grant, leading the way in not only the state but the country.
wglr.com
Construction company warns of escalating price tag for Dane Co. jail project proposal in 2023
MADISON, Wis. — An internal county memo from the Department of Administration to the Dane County Board of Supervisors indicates construction costs for the Dane County Jail consolidation project could increase yet again under a proposal unveiled earlier this month. Officials with the construction company used by the county...
wglr.com
Roll and Stroll raises money to fight pancreas cancer
Madison residents got up early Sunday morning to help raise money for pancreatic cancer research. In partnership with UW Carbone Cancer Center, the Pancreas Task Force hosted their ninth annual Roll and Stroll for pancreatic cancer. Sunday’s event saw record-breaking turnout donations, as well as hundreds of walkers and bikers. Before the event even began, the Roll and Stroll had already eclipsed its $100,000 donation goal. The money will fund a pilot program at UW Carbone, focused on moving the needle closer to finding a cure for pancreatic cancer.
wuwm.com
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
wortfm.org
“What’s Good for Birds is Good for Wisconsin,” Judge Rules Madison Ordinance Requiring Bird-Safe Glass is Legal
A Dane County judge ruled today that the city of Madison is legally allowed to enact an ordinance requiring bird-safe glass be installed in new buildings over 10,000 square feet. Madison first enacted their ordinance requiring bird-safe glass in 2020 to prevent birds from flying into large glass buildings. The...
wglr.com
Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening
Riley is known around the area as ‘the Culver’s guy.’. “I’ve never had a bad experience at Culver’s,” said Riley. “When you go there, everyone is friendly, from the cashier to the person bringing the food.”. Riley has been behind a lot of the...
Sign States That Wisconsin Gas Station ARMS Employees
Here's an interesting sign I saw over the weekend that had me scratching my dome... While stopping at a gas station in Beloit Wi I was greeted with a threatening sign. We have all seen things like:. "this gas station does not have large bills" "this location uses surveillance cameras"
John Nolen Drive speed limit reduced as part of Vision Zero plan
MADISON, Wis. — Drivers on John Nolen Drive will need to be mindful of their speed Monday. The portion of the road between North Shore Drive to East Lakeside Street will have its speed limit cut from 45 mph to 35 mph. That same portion is set for a planned reconstruction in 2026, the City of Madison announced. RELATED: Here...
indreg.com
Decatur Dairy and Swiss Cheese Co-op expanding
Decatur Dairy officially broke ground Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a 23,000-square-foot cheese plant addition. The historic creamery just west of Brodhead and Decatur Swiss Cheese Co-op are forming a new limited liability company in the cheese plant expansion. The plant produces cheese on West County Highway F with milk from...
nbc15.com
MPD officer uses Narcan to help woman overdosing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police officer used Narcan to help a woman overdosing Friday night on the city’s near east side. In an incident report, MPD said the officer arrived around 11:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Algoma St. where people were trying to help the woman who was allegedly overdosing.
voiceofalexandria.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Madison metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Madison, WI metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
spectrumnews1.com
Dane County Humane Society aims to clear its shelters this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Humane Society is aiming to clear its shelters this weekend. DCHS reduced adoption fees on all dogs, cats and critters for the weekend of Aug. 13 and 14, as part of its “Clear the Shelters 2022” event. DCHS will take $50 off...
‘We have more work to do’: As Madison police investigate weekend homicides, residents remain on edge
MADISON, Wis. — A violent weekend that saw two people killed in separate homicides in Madison is leaving city residents, especially those on the north side, feeling unsettled as police search for those responsible. The first homicide happened just before 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. Police said the victim, who the Dane County Medical Examiner’s...
