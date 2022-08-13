Read full article on original website
100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. host back-to-school drive
MADISON, Wis. — 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. held their annual back-to-school drive Saturday. The event gave kids a chance to pick up a backpack full of much-needed supplies. This weekend, the group gave out 1,600 backpacks to get kids excited for the new school year. “When kids...
Downtown Madison moving days underway in earnest, keeping city crews and others busy
MADISON, Wis. — Any time more than 20,000 people move in and out of homes in the course of a few days, a big mess is bound to follow. The city of Madison, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a non-profit are working together to clean the mess left behind.
Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening
Riley is known around the area as ‘the Culver’s guy.’. “I’ve never had a bad experience at Culver’s,” said Riley. “When you go there, everyone is friendly, from the cashier to the person bringing the food.”. Riley has been behind a lot of the...
UW-Madison Police: ‘no threat to campus’ after shots fired incident at Picnic Point
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police say it is safe to resume normal activities after a shots fired report Sunday morning at Picnic Point. They are continuing to investigate the scene, but say there is no threat to campus. UWPD first tweeted just after 7:00 a.m. of the shots fired...
Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news...
Construction company warns of escalating price tag for Dane Co. jail project proposal in 2023
MADISON, Wis. — An internal county memo from the Department of Administration to the Dane County Board of Supervisors indicates construction costs for the Dane County Jail consolidation project could increase yet again under a proposal unveiled earlier this month. Officials with the construction company used by the county...
Drunk Driver Travels in Wrong Lane and Gets Arrested
Grant County authorities and Iowa County authorities responded to a drunk driving incident Saturday around 6:30pm near Montfort. A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy and a City of Fennimore Police Officer responded to Highway 18 in Wingville Township for a reported crash between an Iowa County Deputy and another vehicle. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy had been traveling east on Highway 18 in Grant County. The Iowa County Deputy was in Grant County for another matter. At the same time, 28 year old Honorio Martinez of Lancaster was traveling west on Highway 18. Martinez crossed the center line and nearly side-swiped the Iowa County Deputy and was at one point traveling west bound in the east bound lane. This went on for a long distance while the Iowa County Deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and the Martinez vehicle continued traveling back into oncoming traffic at 15-20 miles per hour. The deputy then nudged his squad car into the driver’s side door of the Martinez vehicle to stop his vehicle. Martinez finally came to a stop shortly after. Martinez displayed signs of impairment and admitted to the investigating Grant County Deputy that he had consumed alcohol while in Montfort. Martinez was placed under arrest for Operating While Impaired. Martinez also did not possess a valid driver’s license. Martinez was taken to Grant Regional Health Center for a legal blood draw. At this time, the case remains under further investigation. Other charges are pending.
Court: State can’t tax tribal lands that change hands
The tribes — Lac Courte Oreilles, the Lac du Flambeau, the Red Cliff and the Bad River — sued after the state imposed property taxes on land within their reservations. Such lands are immune from state property taxes absent congressional approval but the state argued that tribal members had sold the lands to non-Indians before the lands were sold back to the tribes, making them eligible for taxes.
Woman injured, witness shot at after argument in Janesville
Janesville Police Department officials said that a man and woman were arguing in the driveway of a residence when the caller shouted at them. The man then allegedly started shooting. The woman left the scene before officers arrived. After 7 a.m., police found the woman, who was wounded. Police said...
Court: Mask order didn’t violate shop’s free speech rights
The county cited the cafe three times for failing to comply with the mandate. The shop lost its lease.
