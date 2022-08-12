Grant County authorities and Iowa County authorities responded to a drunk driving incident Saturday around 6:30pm near Montfort. A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy and a City of Fennimore Police Officer responded to Highway 18 in Wingville Township for a reported crash between an Iowa County Deputy and another vehicle. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy had been traveling east on Highway 18 in Grant County. The Iowa County Deputy was in Grant County for another matter. At the same time, 28 year old Honorio Martinez of Lancaster was traveling west on Highway 18. Martinez crossed the center line and nearly side-swiped the Iowa County Deputy and was at one point traveling west bound in the east bound lane. This went on for a long distance while the Iowa County Deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and the Martinez vehicle continued traveling back into oncoming traffic at 15-20 miles per hour. The deputy then nudged his squad car into the driver’s side door of the Martinez vehicle to stop his vehicle. Martinez finally came to a stop shortly after. Martinez displayed signs of impairment and admitted to the investigating Grant County Deputy that he had consumed alcohol while in Montfort. Martinez was placed under arrest for Operating While Impaired. Martinez also did not possess a valid driver’s license. Martinez was taken to Grant Regional Health Center for a legal blood draw. At this time, the case remains under further investigation. Other charges are pending.

MONTFORT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO