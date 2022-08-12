Read full article on original website
Drunk Driver Travels in Wrong Lane and Gets Arrested
Grant County authorities and Iowa County authorities responded to a drunk driving incident Saturday around 6:30pm near Montfort. A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy and a City of Fennimore Police Officer responded to Highway 18 in Wingville Township for a reported crash between an Iowa County Deputy and another vehicle. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy had been traveling east on Highway 18 in Grant County. The Iowa County Deputy was in Grant County for another matter. At the same time, 28 year old Honorio Martinez of Lancaster was traveling west on Highway 18. Martinez crossed the center line and nearly side-swiped the Iowa County Deputy and was at one point traveling west bound in the east bound lane. This went on for a long distance while the Iowa County Deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and the Martinez vehicle continued traveling back into oncoming traffic at 15-20 miles per hour. The deputy then nudged his squad car into the driver’s side door of the Martinez vehicle to stop his vehicle. Martinez finally came to a stop shortly after. Martinez displayed signs of impairment and admitted to the investigating Grant County Deputy that he had consumed alcohol while in Montfort. Martinez was placed under arrest for Operating While Impaired. Martinez also did not possess a valid driver’s license. Martinez was taken to Grant Regional Health Center for a legal blood draw. At this time, the case remains under further investigation. Other charges are pending.
Fitchburg teen charged in fatal shooting at Jefferson Co. rental home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. — A Fitchburg teen has been charged in a shooting in the Town of Sumner last week that left a woman dead. Daiqwaun Lucas, 16, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to court records. A criminal complaint filed with the Jefferson County Circuit Court Friday...
Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news...
Missing Friendship teen last seen Monday found safe
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. — A missing teen girl who the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said ran away from home Monday has been found safe. Braelynn Mueller, 14, had last been seen in the 700 block of County Highway J on Monday evening. As of Tuesday night, she had been found safe.
Madison police officer likely saves woman’s life during overdose, renewing focus on growing problem
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison police officer likely saved a woman’s life Monday night while she was overdosing on drugs. The Madison Police Department said the officer gave her Narcan after she overdosedaround 11:45 p.m in the 500 block of Algoma Street on the city’s east side.
Southbound left lane of US 51 back open near I-39 after crash
Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that two vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported. The left lane was blocked for about 50 minutes. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Man wanted in burglary, string of Madison retail thefts
A 27-year-old woman may be traveling with him, police said. She is also accused of retail theft. Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts is urged to contact Madison police at (608)255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014. Despite a policy to not name people accused of crimes...
Tomah VA says it’s prepared to refer those exposed to toxic burn pits for treatment
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — The PACT act is expanding health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. President Biden signed the bipartisan bill into law last week. Exposure to toxic burn pits has resulted in a variety of respiratory issues for veterans. Those...
Construction company warns of escalating price tag for Dane Co. jail project proposal in 2023
MADISON, Wis. — An internal county memo from the Department of Administration to the Dane County Board of Supervisors indicates construction costs for the Dane County Jail consolidation project could increase yet again under a proposal unveiled earlier this month. Officials with the construction company used by the county...
Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening
Riley is known around the area as ‘the Culver’s guy.’. “I’ve never had a bad experience at Culver’s,” said Riley. “When you go there, everyone is friendly, from the cashier to the person bringing the food.”. Riley has been behind a lot of the...
Court: State can’t tax tribal lands that change hands
The tribes — Lac Courte Oreilles, the Lac du Flambeau, the Red Cliff and the Bad River — sued after the state imposed property taxes on land within their reservations. Such lands are immune from state property taxes absent congressional approval but the state argued that tribal members had sold the lands to non-Indians before the lands were sold back to the tribes, making them eligible for taxes.
Madison College partners with Middleton HS for Education Academy
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is helping local students who want to become teachers earn their degrees. The school partnered with Middleton High School to start the Education Academy. The program allows students who may not be able to afford college to earn credits towards an associate’s degree in teaching.
Madison Children’s Museum holding Family Happy Hour
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum is hosting a spin on Friday night fun. They are calling the event “Family Happy Hour,” and it’s taking place this Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. With the museum closing down last year due to COVID-19,...
Court: Mask order didn’t violate shop’s free speech rights
The county cited the cafe three times for failing to comply with the mandate. The shop lost its lease.
