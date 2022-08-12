Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
Seeking Students for Youth Council
The Youth Council Branch of the Prince William County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (PWCNAACP) is looking for new students to join. They are looking for middle and high school students to become members of the youth council. All PWC youth are invited to learn more about their meaningful projects and to hear about the organization from current leaders and guest speakers.
The Giving Back Awards are Accepting Nominations!
Nominations for the Giving Back Awards are open once again and we can’t wait to hear your input! If you know of a non-profit organization that has done exceptional work or has in some way contributed to the community, spread the word by nominating them for Prince William Living’s Giving Back Awards 2022!
Here are the mask regulations in schools across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Over the last few years, the pandemic has kept us on our toes with ever-changing mask regulations. With schools starting to reopen their doors for the 2022-23 school year, it is time to brush up on mask guidance for the youth in your life. Are masks required...
NBC Washington
Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police
A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weekend of violence in the DMV
Eight shootings were reported across the DMV this weekend, four in Prince George's County alone
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia. Lefty’s Barbecue...
NBC Washington
Teen on Trial in Killings of 2 Fairfax County High School Students Takes the Stand
A teenager on trial in the killings of two Fairfax County high school students took the stand Tuesday and said he was defending a friend when he opened fire inside a Springfield, Virginia, home last year. Zachary Burkard showed little emotion and calmly told his story as his defense attorney...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root
Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Seafood
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve seafood in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Jerry’s Seafood was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Jerry’s Seafood – 15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland. Captain...
Car Free Day 2022
Car Free Day is a free event recognized internationally every year on Sept. 22. Residents and commuters across the region are encouraged to take the free pledge to get around without driving alone in cars, and instead use transit, rideshare, bike, walk, scooter, or telework. Participants who take the pledge are automatically entered for a chance to win raffle prizes. Car Free Day is open to all residents in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Washington
Rapper Accused of Opening Fire in Tysons Corner Mall Appeared in Court
A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Mall appeared in court Monday. A detective told the Fairfax County court that 22-year-old Noah Settles fired three times inside the crowded mall on Father's Day weekend. The shooting caused scared shoppers to run for exits and hide inside the mall. The mall was temporarily closed by authorities after the incident.
themunchonline.com
2403 Richmond Hwy #101
Two Level Condo with Garage close to everything! - Fantastic LOCATION! Close to Everything - Shopping, Restaurants, Transportation!. 1.3 miles to Braddock Metro, close to Crystal City, Shirlington, Old Town Alexandria, DCA, Pentagon and new Amazon Headquarters. Enjoy Potomac Greens Park just blocks away. Newer 2 level Townhome-style condo with...
ourcommunitynow.com
Experience the Summer of Sunflowers at Burnside Farms
Fields of beautiful sunflowers await you at this annual outdoor festival. Burnside Farms is known for its endless flower fields, and there's still time to enjoy the Summer of Sunflowers. From now until Labor Day, you can pick your own blooms and get plenty of Instagram-worthy shots. Just head to Nokesville to check it out!
staffordsheriff.com
Assumed Alias is Antecedent to Arrest
A Spotsylvania man was incarcerated this week under a fake name, but jail staff soon discovered his true identity. This turn of events caused his list of charges to grow exponentially. On August 11th at 1:40 p.m. Deputy J.K. Griffith responded to the Rappahannock Regional Jail for a forgery. Jail...
Washingtonian.com
Things to Do in the DC Area 8/15-8/21: Restaurant Week, a Frida Kahlo Exhibit, and the Arlington County Fair
Arlington County Fair. The fair opens this week and there are lots of fun events planned (Wed-Sun, free entry, Arlington). Aside from the carnival rides, some highlights this year include the fair’s opening ceremonies (Wed, free), a new night market with local vendors (Thurs, free), a bingo game (Fri, free), and goat yoga (Sat & Sun, $40)
Over the Hump: Area Weekend Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. It’s Wednesday and we’re over the hump! We’re here twice a month to let you know what’s going on in the area each weekend. Here are just a few of the events happening locally over the coming weekends.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers; Over 15,000 Distributed So Far
As we noted back in May, Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. If all appointments are taken, check back on the page in a few days for new events. 4 to 5 events will be hosted every week through October 2022. As more computers are received this summer and fall, we will offer more appointments into 2023. Every person receiving a computer:
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0