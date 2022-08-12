ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

PWLiving

Seeking Students for Youth Council

The Youth Council Branch of the Prince William County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (PWCNAACP) is looking for new students to join. They are looking for middle and high school students to become members of the youth council. All PWC youth are invited to learn more about their meaningful projects and to hear about the organization from current leaders and guest speakers.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

The Giving Back Awards are Accepting Nominations!

Nominations for the Giving Back Awards are open once again and we can’t wait to hear your input! If you know of a non-profit organization that has done exceptional work or has in some way contributed to the community, spread the word by nominating them for Prince William Living’s Giving Back Awards 2022!
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police

A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia. Lefty’s Barbecue...
MARYLAND STATE
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root

Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Seafood

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve seafood in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Jerry’s Seafood was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Jerry’s Seafood – 15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland. Captain...
BOWIE, MD
PWLiving

Car Free Day 2022

Car Free Day is a free event recognized internationally every year on Sept. 22. Residents and commuters across the region are encouraged to take the free pledge to get around without driving alone in cars, and instead use transit, rideshare, bike, walk, scooter, or telework. Participants who take the pledge are automatically entered for a chance to win raffle prizes. Car Free Day is open to all residents in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region.
WASHINGTON, DC
Public Safety
NBC Washington

Rapper Accused of Opening Fire in Tysons Corner Mall Appeared in Court

A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Mall appeared in court Monday. A detective told the Fairfax County court that 22-year-old Noah Settles fired three times inside the crowded mall on Father's Day weekend. The shooting caused scared shoppers to run for exits and hide inside the mall. The mall was temporarily closed by authorities after the incident.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
themunchonline.com

2403 Richmond Hwy #101

Two Level Condo with Garage close to everything! - Fantastic LOCATION! Close to Everything - Shopping, Restaurants, Transportation!. 1.3 miles to Braddock Metro, close to Crystal City, Shirlington, Old Town Alexandria, DCA, Pentagon and new Amazon Headquarters. Enjoy Potomac Greens Park just blocks away. Newer 2 level Townhome-style condo with...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ourcommunitynow.com

Experience the Summer of Sunflowers at Burnside Farms

Fields of beautiful sunflowers await you at this annual outdoor festival. Burnside Farms is known for its endless flower fields, and there's still time to enjoy the Summer of Sunflowers. From now until Labor Day, you can pick your own blooms and get plenty of Instagram-worthy shots. Just head to Nokesville to check it out!
NOKESVILLE, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Assumed Alias is Antecedent to Arrest

A Spotsylvania man was incarcerated this week under a fake name, but jail staff soon discovered his true identity. This turn of events caused his list of charges to grow exponentially. On August 11th at 1:40 p.m. Deputy J.K. Griffith responded to the Rappahannock Regional Jail for a forgery. Jail...
Washingtonian.com

Things to Do in the DC Area 8/15-8/21: Restaurant Week, a Frida Kahlo Exhibit, and the Arlington County Fair

Arlington County Fair. The fair opens this week and there are lots of fun events planned (Wed-Sun, free entry, Arlington). Aside from the carnival rides, some highlights this year include the fair’s opening ceremonies (Wed, free), a new night market with local vendors (Thurs, free), a bingo game (Fri, free), and goat yoga (Sat & Sun, $40)
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Over the Hump: Area Weekend Events

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. It’s Wednesday and we’re over the hump! We’re here twice a month to let you know what’s going on in the area each weekend. Here are just a few of the events happening locally over the coming weekends.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers; Over 15,000 Distributed So Far

As we noted back in May, Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. If all appointments are taken, check back on the page in a few days for new events. 4 to 5 events will be hosted every week through October 2022. As more computers are received this summer and fall, we will offer more appointments into 2023. Every person receiving a computer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
