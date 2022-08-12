ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Register Citizen

Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT

An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

3 transportation projects in Connecticut to receive federal funding

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved funding for three projects in the state that will advance pedestrian safety, build or improve bike trails, and connect trails to CT Fastrak line. A total of $41.6 million is earmarked for the programs, from the national Rebuilding American Infrastructure...
Register Citizen

Cromwell Town Council rejects proposed changes to finance board

CROMWELL — Board of Finance members turned out to the recent town council meeting to protest suggested charter revisions that would have overhauled their board. Their appeal was successful, as the town council unanimously voted to not include those changes on the November ballot. A public hearing was held...
CROMWELL, CT
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Matt Lesser
Person
William Tong
Person
Richard Blumenthal
foodmanufacturing.com

Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Local, state GOP candidates gather in Meriden for ‘Republican Unity Picnic’

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Local and state GOP candidates got together Sunday afternoon in Meriden for a “Republican Unity Picnic.”  The event commenced at the American Legion Post on Hanover Road where republican candidates met each other and celebrated primary wins.  Dozens gathered under the pavilion for some barbecue and conversation. A number of candidates at […]
MERIDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Rates#Insurance Plans#Insurance Premiums#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#Republican#Healthcare Advocate
nerej.com

CT real estate taxes – What? Really!? Why?

“A tax is a fine for doing well, a fine is a tax for doing wrong.” - Mark Twain. Mr. Clemens is a Connecticut treasure. The man owns great quotes that sound whimsically profound either spoken or thought out loud. He was also a lousy businessman and prone to aggrievement.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Journal Inquirer

Rockville General gets poor marks

VERNON — Rockville General Hospital has been rated two stars out of a possible five by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a July report from the federal agency. The rating summarizes information on various aspects of hospital quality into one single star rating, according...
ROCKVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?

In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy