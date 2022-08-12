Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
‘Connecticut’s families are suffering’: Insurers face scrutiny following steep rate hike proposals
Rate hikes being sought by health insurers serving state residents are “among the steepest in the country” the state’s Attorney General William Tong said Monday at a state Department of Insurance public hearing that aimed to address proposed increases. “Connecticut’s families are suffering and are getting squeezed...
State regulators grill health insurance executives about rate hikes during public meeting
State regulators are grilling health insurance executives in Connecticut about a proposed rate hike for business owners during a public meeting in Hartford today.
As health insurers request double-digit rate increases, Connecticut's elected leaders sound off
State insurance officials are seeking public input at a hearing Monday regarding proposed double-digit rate increases filed by health insurers for insurance on Connecticut's federal Affordable Care Act exchange. In advance of the meeting, Connecticut elected leaders sounded off about the hike requests. At a news conference in Hartford, U.S....
Essential workers from Connecticut to get up to $1,000 in direct payments
The State of Connecticut has officially launched its application process for the "Hero Pay" program, aimed at workers who worked in the private sector and weren't allowed to work from home from March 2020 to May 2022, such as grocery store employees, private medical staff, etc.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT
An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
3 transportation projects in Connecticut to receive federal funding
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved funding for three projects in the state that will advance pedestrian safety, build or improve bike trails, and connect trails to CT Fastrak line. A total of $41.6 million is earmarked for the programs, from the national Rebuilding American Infrastructure...
Register Citizen
Cromwell Town Council rejects proposed changes to finance board
CROMWELL — Board of Finance members turned out to the recent town council meeting to protest suggested charter revisions that would have overhauled their board. Their appeal was successful, as the town council unanimously voted to not include those changes on the November ballot. A public hearing was held...
clearpublicist.com
Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme
A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
RELATED PEOPLE
CT Republicans hold unity bbq
Connecticut Republicans hold a unity barbecue, featuring the party’s political nominees, one day after the state’s Democrats held a similar gathering
foodmanufacturing.com
Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi
The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
Local, state GOP candidates gather in Meriden for ‘Republican Unity Picnic’
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Local and state GOP candidates got together Sunday afternoon in Meriden for a “Republican Unity Picnic.” The event commenced at the American Legion Post on Hanover Road where republican candidates met each other and celebrated primary wins. Dozens gathered under the pavilion for some barbecue and conversation. A number of candidates at […]
sheltonherald.com
CT woman pleads guilty to creating false COVID-19 vaccine records, some for state employees
NEW HAVEN — A Waterbury woman pleaded guilty Friday to creating fake COVID-19 vaccine records for more than a dozen people, including some state employees, according to federal prosecutors. Zaya Powell, 25, of Waterbury, faces up to five years in prison. She waived her right to be indicted and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nerej.com
CT real estate taxes – What? Really!? Why?
“A tax is a fine for doing well, a fine is a tax for doing wrong.” - Mark Twain. Mr. Clemens is a Connecticut treasure. The man owns great quotes that sound whimsically profound either spoken or thought out loud. He was also a lousy businessman and prone to aggrievement.
Eyewitness News
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Making the most of Connecticut’s tax-free week
(WFSB) – It’s back to school shopping time and tax-free week is one of the best ways to save some money doing it. Eyewitness News has some tips and tricks to help you get the most bang for your buck on your purchases. It’s that time of year...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Erick Russell hopes to be first Black LGBTQ candidate elected into a statewide office in American history
(WTNH) – A political candidate from Connecticut has a chance to make U.S. history. New Haven Attorney Erick Russell won the Democratic primary for Connecticut Treasurer. He beat Dita Bhargava and Karen DuBois-Walton. Russell will face State Rep. and Greenwich Republican Harry Arora in the general election in November....
SABIS sues for breach of contract after Springfield International Charter School dumps 25-year management company
SPRINGFIELD – The former management company for what is now the Springfield International Charter School is suing for breach of contract after being sacked by the Board of Trustees last summer. Officials for Springfield Education Management LLC. - an arm of the SABIS company, which runs hundreds of schools...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
REMINDER: Application deadline to receive free tuition for community college in CT
(WTNH) – Monday is the application deadline to receive free tuition at any of the state’s 12 community colleges. Prospective first-time college students are eligible. The first steps are to apply to one of the 12 schools around then states, then apply for aid through Free Application for Federal Student Aid. You can learn more […]
Power & Politics Full Show: Unpacking results and ramifications of primary election
An upset in the U.S. Senate primary race this week – what it tells us about Republican voters in Connecticut.
Rockville General gets poor marks
VERNON — Rockville General Hospital has been rated two stars out of a possible five by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a July report from the federal agency. The rating summarizes information on various aspects of hospital quality into one single star rating, according...
NBC Connecticut
How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?
In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
Comments / 2