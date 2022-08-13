Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Related
Villages Daily Sun
Jamaican sorrel might benefit Florida farmers
The Jamaican sorrel may prove to be another great Florida crop. The versatile fruit can be used to make tea, jams, jellies, pies, chutney and can even make wine. Norma Samuels, an urban horticulture agent in the Florida Friendly Landscaping Program at University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, and her team are heading the two-year project to evaluate how sorrel varieties handle the Central Florida climate. They are working with Whispering Oaks Winery and Bountiful Farms for their research trials.
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
MSNBC
Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling
Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Which Florida Counties Have the Most People Born and Raised in Florida Living There?
It's no secret that many families choose to move during the pandemic and that this gave way to a movement called the Great Pandemic Migration. An IBD/TIPP Poll during the pandemic found that 29% of Americans surveyed either moved during the coronavirus outbreak or planned to move.
WCJB
Sweepstakes to win free Publix Subs for a year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix grocery stores are celebrating 30 years of Pub Subs by holding sweepstakes. By entering online, you can win one year of free sub sandwiches. That’s up to two subs per week, along with other Nostalgic ‘90s themed prizes. The sweepstakes are offered only...
thejaxsonmag.com
Six Jacksonville day trips
One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
How Florida seniors stand to benefit from Inflation Reduction Act
ORLANDO, Fla. — One in 10 older adults has to choose between paying for their medication and paying for their food. The National Council on Aging said it’s a problem that’s only gotten worse with inflation. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Experts said seniors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some insurance companies dropping Florida customers if they put solar panels on their homes
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — If you put solar panels on your roof, your home insurance company could drop you. Fewer insurance companies will even cover solar panels on homes in Florida. It’s happening more and more now. So what’s going on?. "Something is going on, it’s very...
tornadopix.com
Gainesville RTS must install green bus shelters
In Gainesville, issues with faulty storm drainage systems, urban development and diminishing green space have exacerbated existing environmental problems and prompted the need for innovative solutions. One such solution is the implementation of green roofs at all Regional Transit System (RTS) bus stations in Gainesville. Green roofs consist of living...
New Florida Lottery promotion lets players compete for a lowered price
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced a new limited-time promotion on Monday that gives players additional reasons to play PICK Daily Games. Now through Sept. 25, players can take advantage of two for $1 Tuesdays and 50%-Off-FIREBALL Fridays. STORY: STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for...
WCJB
‘This bill that came in August, was $1,030, which is astronomical’: Lines wrap around building for utility bill financial relief
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “There’s a lot of people here for the assistance and we’re thanking god that everybody gets served,” said resident Gloria Henderson. Groups of residents waited to receive financial assistance after they said Gainesville Regional Utility bills are skyrocketing. The Central Florida Community...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church added to Florida’s “11 to save” list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church, located in Gainesville’s historic pleasant street, was built in 1944. It served as both a meeting place and a church for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. The “11 to Save” list is a list of some of the...
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Florida
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
calleochonews.com
Florida property insurance market gets an unprecedented boost that could aid thousands
Florida property insurance regulators are taking extraordinary action in case rating agency Demotech downgrades numerous Florida carriers. What would a downgrade of Demotech signify for the Florida property insurance market?. To avoid tens of thousands of homeowners being forced to hunt for new property insurance coverage if rating agency Demotech...
WCJB
Lake City Humane Society has seen an uptick in animals coming in
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County isn’t the only place struggling to cope with a massive surge of unwanted animals. Monday night, Lake City officials learned they have a similar problem. Lake City Humane Society President Keith Williams revealed their shelter, which normally takes in about 100 animals...
Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now
Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Health Child Care Food Program available at local child care centers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Episcopal Children’s Services, Inc. announces its intent to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child Care Food Program, which is a federally funded program that reimburses childcare providers for serving nutritious meals and snacks to enrolled, eligible children. Meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants enrolled at the centers listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
atozsports.com
Florida’s Billy Napier sends message to the rest of college football; Tennessee Vols indirectly respond
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier sent a strong message to the rest of college football recently and on Monday the Tennessee Vols responded, albeit indirectly. After landing a string of talented commits, Napier told reporters that Florida “isn’t going away on the recruiting trail”. There had...
Comments / 0