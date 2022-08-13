ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Villages Daily Sun

Jamaican sorrel might benefit Florida farmers

The Jamaican sorrel may prove to be another great Florida crop. The versatile fruit can be used to make tea, jams, jellies, pies, chutney and can even make wine. Norma Samuels, an urban horticulture agent in the Florida Friendly Landscaping Program at University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, and her team are heading the two-year project to evaluate how sorrel varieties handle the Central Florida climate. They are working with Whispering Oaks Winery and Bountiful Farms for their research trials.
MSNBC

Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling

Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
WCJB

Sweepstakes to win free Publix Subs for a year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix grocery stores are celebrating 30 years of Pub Subs by holding sweepstakes. By entering online, you can win one year of free sub sandwiches. That’s up to two subs per week, along with other Nostalgic ‘90s themed prizes. The sweepstakes are offered only...
thejaxsonmag.com

Six Jacksonville day trips

One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
tornadopix.com

Gainesville RTS must install green bus shelters

In Gainesville, issues with faulty storm drainage systems, urban development and diminishing green space have exacerbated existing environmental problems and prompted the need for innovative solutions. One such solution is the implementation of green roofs at all Regional Transit System (RTS) bus stations in Gainesville. Green roofs consist of living...
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
WCJB

Lake City Humane Society has seen an uptick in animals coming in

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County isn’t the only place struggling to cope with a massive surge of unwanted animals. Monday night, Lake City officials learned they have a similar problem. Lake City Humane Society President Keith Williams revealed their shelter, which normally takes in about 100 animals...
BOCANEWSNOW

Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now

Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Department of Health Child Care Food Program available at local child care centers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Episcopal Children’s Services, Inc. announces its intent to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child Care Food Program, which is a federally funded program that reimburses childcare providers for serving nutritious meals and snacks to enrolled, eligible children. Meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants enrolled at the centers listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
GAINESVILLE, FL

